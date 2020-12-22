 Skip to content
(Daily Breeze)   A short history of the Los Angeles Shipbuilding and Dry Dock Company, including the time Anne Frank was told she was christening a ship   (dailybreeze.com) divider line
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
This must have been before her ill-fated attempt to fly around the world but after she discovered radium
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Its not funny tricking blind girls.
 
Mr Guy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been on fark too long if I was laughing at the "was told" part for a minute before I realized that I apparently translate Anne Frank without noticing it anymore.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mr Guy: I've been on fark too long if I was laughing at the "was told" part for a minute before I realized that I apparently translate Anne Frank without noticing it anymore.


Fark dot com: If the joke is still funny, we're not done yet.
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
That's just a rumor that was spread around town.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Odd Fact: Helen Keller actually stayed In a Hotel in Taylorsville, IL that One my Aunt and Uncles owned.
I was Only allowed in a few rooms of the house on Holidays, and don't touch anything.
Aunt Nellie, Imagine Marge Simpsons hair (in Blonde) trying to look like a fashion model. never met a Cosmetic product she didn't need.
 
