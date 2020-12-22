 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Abc.net.au)   Guess which continent just got their first cases of Covid-19. The tag is the clue   (abc.net.au) divider line
6
    More: Cool  
•       •       •

177 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 10:50 AM (6 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



6 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Somacandra [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
2020: The year John Carpenter's The Thing actually became a thing.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Don't worry, it'll go away with the heat.
 
dennysgod
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
havocmike
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
New Zealand? As much as they run their mouths, I just figured they never had it at  all...
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Hoth?
 
Displayed 6 of 6 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.