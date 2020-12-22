 Skip to content
(NYPost)   Good news, gentlemen: Martin Shkreli's now ex-girlfriend concedes he dumped her and she's ready to start dating again. Check your Tinder account   (nypost.com) divider line
51
    More: Followup  
•       •       •

arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
How stable of her.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Damn, that girl is a hot mess.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Needs a newsstand for all those issues.
 
wejash [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She basically quit her job for him really publicly and was defending it on Twitter like a day ago or something. She's a kamikaze journalist.
 
Dallymo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"Mr. Shkreli wishes Ms. Smythe the best of luck in her future endeavors,'' said the statement from Shkreli,

and

Still, the writer said, " I'm here in the sense that I care for him. I love him. I'd be interested in seeing if we can make some kind of future work, if that's what he wants to do."

Girl.

No.

STOP.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Don't fall for the Joker.. it will not end well.
 
italie [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Smythe? That's a funny way to spell Stockholm.
 
browneye [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Well damn! The Fark thread a day or so ago in which she insisted she was happy with Shkreli, had no regrets, etc. is still active! WTF?!
 
Monty_Zoncolan [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Protip: Don't even metnion it when you get dumped by someone who is in prison, that's rule #2... Rule #1 is don't  date' people who are in prison.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Real pieces of shiat have random, crazy people who claim to love/stalk them. Happens all the time.

The crazy thing here is those real pieces of shiat who hear about Martin say "Man, that dude is a real piece of shiat".
 
Frederick [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
What is it with chicks and prisoners...? I dont get it.
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
"Hey, babe, do you know that the word 'gullible' isn't in the dictionary?"
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I think you'd be more likely to find her on OkStupid.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I almost feel bad for her, but I don't.  I think that even from from a distance she could seen the kind of man that Martin "No Fat Chicks" Shkreli truly is.  You know?  I don't even know how they let him wear that shirt in jail, it's offensive.
 
hubiestubert [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Who?
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

hubiestubert: Who?


Someone with incredibly bad judgement, it seems.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Alphax: hubiestubert: Who?

Someone with incredibly bad judgement, it seems.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She left her husband and a job for a fling with a guy who went to prison for weaselly crimes.
Wow.
 
Omnis_evil_twin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Frederick: What is it with chicks and prisoners...? I dont get it.


Control, I'd imagine.
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Omnis_evil_twin: Alphax: hubiestubert: Who?

Someone with incredibly bad judgement, it seems.

[Fark user image 640x358]


Only if you're as bad a catch as Martin Shkrelis, it seems.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She was after the Wu Tang secrets.  It's been said before with intensity that they shall never be revealed.
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

hubiestubert: Who?


Article/thread from Sunday

https://m.fark.com/comments/11057621
 
ComaToast [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK but I'll need some real strong drugs to do it. Do you know anyone who can fix me up - NO not that guy! I can't afford it!
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wejash: She basically quit her job for him really publicly and was defending it on Twitter like a day ago or something. She's a kamikaze journalist.


I saw that Twitter stuff.  She tried to spin it into some sort of female empowerment issue, which other women seemed to have a big problem with for some strange reason.
 
Johnny the Tackling Alzheimers Patient
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

tuxq: She left her husband and a job for a fling with a guy who went to prison for weaselly crimes.
Wow.


The self-delusion is strong with this one.
 
orbister
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I would go on a date with her, but I'm busy that day. All of them
 
jso2897
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

scottydoesntknow: Real pieces of shiat have random, crazy people who claim to love/stalk them. Happens all the time.

The crazy thing here is those real pieces of shiat who hear about Martin say "Man, that dude is a real piece of shiat".


Richard Ramirez got dozens of marriage proposals when his fame was at it's height.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

tuxq: She left her husband and a job for a fling with a guy who went to prison for weaselly crimes.
Wow.


And didn't even really have a fling. I do understand that for some women a fling is an emotional bond. However, a fling for men = the beast with two backs
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
"lifeless eyes, black eyes, like a doll's eyes..." Hajen på Blu-ray 22 augusti 2012
Youtube VUuH4TEmgLo
 
jimjays
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Frederick: What is it with chicks and prisoners...? I dont get it.


It's an especially-involved craft project. They're going to fix him. Imagine their effort will be appreciated and they'll be loved like no woman has been loved before.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Monty_Zoncolan: Protip: Don't even metnion it when you get dumped by someone who is in prison, that's rule #2... Rule #1 is don't  date' people who are in prison.


Should I ask how many rules there are for Prison Dating Club?
 
Gramma
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dallymo: "Mr. Shkreli wishes Ms. Smythe the best of luck in her future endeavors,'' said the statement from Shkreli,



That is the exact line our HR department uses in the announcement of an employee leaving  when they have been canned.
Ms. Smythe is 10 tons of crazy that got played by a psychopath.  Pharma Bro apparently wasn't interested in the 'relationship' going public.
 
Aezetyr [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Omnis_evil_twin: Frederick: What is it with chicks and prisoners...? I dont get it.

Control, I'd imagine.


The "bad boy / my love will change him" fallacy.
 
sephjnr
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

orbister: [Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 850x1275]


Is it more possible to look like a Dynasty extra?
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
"now that the "Pharma Bro'' fraudster unceremoniously gave her the boot through one of his lawyers "

Take a second to unpack that.

She'll do anal on the first date.
 
Snatch Bandergrip [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

jso2897: scottydoesntknow: Real pieces of shiat have random, crazy people who claim to love/stalk them. Happens all the time.

The crazy thing here is those real pieces of shiat who hear about Martin say "Man, that dude is a real piece of shiat".

Richard Ramirez got dozens of marriage proposals when his fame was at it's height.



Women: "I just want a good man"
Also women: "Ooh, the Night Stalker"
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
From the sound of things, when he gets out either they'll get back together or ot's murder/suicide time.  That chick needs help.
 
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Wow. Even Pharma Bro knows he shouldn't stick his dick in the crazy.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

veale728: Wow. Even Pharma Bro knows he shouldn't stick his dick in the crazy.


She's been celibate for two years. Someone is definitely tracking her down.
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

orbister: [Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 850x475]


I can't tell if this is a "Step-Mom what are you doing?" relationship or if this is a "Trust-Fund-Step-Son, what are you doing?" relationship, but either way this relationship definitely started when she walked in on him wanking off.
 
advex101
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

orbister: [Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 850x475]


the eyes.  something about the eyes.
 
honk [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
". . . she's ready to start dating again."

Yeah, I'm anxious to get together with Shkreli's cast-offs. Especially when it's still clinging to him like snot on a sleeve.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

advex101: orbister: [Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 850x475]

the eyes.  something about the eyes.


She looks like a famous guy, but I cannot place it.
 
JK8Fan
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

JK8Fan: advex101: orbister: [Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 850x1275]

[Fark user image 850x475]

the eyes.  something about the eyes.

She looks like a famous guy, but I cannot place it.


Maybe Spock? IDK

She'd make for some kinky Star Trek cosplay.
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Extra Virgin Geek Olive Oil [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

advex101: the eyes.  something about the eyes.


They dress says "I wear magic LDS underwear" while the eyes say "My real age is 47"
 
Moopy Mac
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Gramma: Dallymo: "Mr. Shkreli wishes Ms. Smythe the best of luck in her future endeavors,'' said the statement from Shkreli,


That is the exact line our HR department uses in the announcement of an employee leaving  when they have been canned.
Ms. Smythe is 10 tons of crazy that got played by a psychopath.  Pharma Bro apparently wasn't interested in the 'relationship' going public.


Well, she's probably not the only "relationship" he's trying to juggle. She tried to blow up his spot.
 
jso2897
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Snatch Bandergrip: jso2897: scottydoesntknow: Real pieces of shiat have random, crazy people who claim to love/stalk them. Happens all the time.

The crazy thing here is those real pieces of shiat who hear about Martin say "Man, that dude is a real piece of shiat".

Richard Ramirez got dozens of marriage proposals when his fame was at it's height.


Women: "I just want a good man"
Also women: "Ooh, the Night Stalker"


Not necessarily the same women, maybe? Not all women are exactly the same, you know.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Imagine being dumped by that piece of garbage. There's rock bottom, and then there's that.
 
