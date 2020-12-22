 Skip to content
(KSL Salt Lake City)   Wanted: New Staff Attorney for Utah ACLU. Qualifications: Upon hire must go 24 hours without shooting at a car filled with your own children   (ksl.com) divider line
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Sigh. Pffft. Seems like a lot to ask of my first day on the job.
 
Alphax
‘’ 5 hours ago  
How did he make it through a job interview without setting off every natural Stranger Danger instinct in existence?  That's a cold stare in his mugshot.
 
bud jones
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
maybe he specializes in 2nd amendment stuff?
 
steklo
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Where do I send my resume?
 
OldJames
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Not wanting to do it, or just not actually pulling the trigger?
 
dukeblue219 [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Should make the custody situation a lot simpler going forward.

Still, though, as a father I'll never understand the mentality of "ill kill them before I let you take them, " but it happens far too often.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Mad dad meets angry elf.....

img.ksl.comView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

bud jones: maybe he specializes in 2nd amendment stuff?


He may want to start working  on the ACLU's push to "Ban the Box".
 
1funguy
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Maybe it was filled with wives..?
One marriage would be worthy of this behavior, 4-5 would be worthy of semi automatic shoulder fired weapons.
 
Literally Addicted [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Mad dad meets angry elf.....

[img.ksl.com image 850x637]


He looks about as expected.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
meh, ACLU doesnt defend civil liberties any more
 
hissatsu [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Just one day after the American Civil Liberties Union of Utah announced it had hired Aaron Kinikini as its new staff attorney, Salt Lake police arrested him after they say he fired a gun at a car in which his children were riding.

i.imgflip.comView Full Size


/Must have a different understanding of civil liberties
 
Thenixon
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Shoot, we all want them to have a real 'murican school year experience in this lock down. He was just doing his part.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Assuming that was what he was aiming at, I'm impressed he took out both front tires.
 
Another Government Employee [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Civil...what most divorces are not.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Assuming that was what he was aiming at, I'm impressed he took out both front tires.


Both driver side tires, not both front tires.
 
State_College_Arsonist
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: johnny_vegas: Assuming that was what he was aiming at, I'm impressed he took out both front tires.

Both driver side tires, not both front tires.


Works in GTA.
 
Billy Bathsalt [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Forget it Jake, it's Utah
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
MaskedBandit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Ah, I see how he was confused. He thought he was working for the NRA.

/My step FIL is a NRA and Trump nutjob
//Once you're using tape to announce your NRA and Trump love on your car, you've officially lost it
///Tired of this crap this year
 
jmr61 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: meh, ACLU doesnt defend civil liberties any more



You sound like a member in good standing. Not.
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Yeah, come on dude. Much like stealing office supplies, xeroxing your dick and posting it next to the conference room sign up sheet, or banging the boss's daughter on his desk, you gotta wait a couple of weeks to settle in. Everyone knows this.
 
