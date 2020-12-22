 Skip to content
 
(The Hill)   Breaking down the door of the wrong residence, charging in while the owner is naked and putting her in handcuffs as part of an erroneous raid is no way to be a part of the Chicago Police Force, son   (thehill.com) divider line
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I could have sworn there's an episode of the Simpsons where Wiggum kicks down the door of a house and says "If this is the wrong house again I quit!" but I sure as hell can't find any trace of it now.
 
Bob Down
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I could have sworn there's an episode of the Simpsons where Wiggum kicks down the door of a house and says "If this is the wrong house again I quit!" but I sure as hell can't find any trace of it now.


I had a funny for that here somewhere
 
Dr. DJ Duckhunt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
The right won't care until it happens to each and everyone one of them by each and every cop, and then may STILL not care if it happens to THOSE PEOPLE 1% more.
 
farkinlovit
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Well that's a cute start to their vacation..
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

fusillade762: I could have sworn there's an episode of the Simpsons where Wiggum kicks down the door of a house and says "If this is the wrong house again I quit!" but I sure as hell can't find any trace of it now.


The Canine Mutiny - Bart finds Santa's little helper at a blind man's house
 
Aar1012 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - COPS: In Springfield (Bad Cops)
Youtube 20mBi8-QsSc
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
I wonder how the 'informant' is faring. Anyone done a wellbeing check on them recently? Anyone?
 
crozzo
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

uttertosh: I wonder how the 'informant' is faring. Anyone done a wellbeing check on them recently? Anyone?


A tragic accident. His space heater tipped over and he died from CO poisoning tomorrow.

He fell out of the window and landed on some bullets.

He tied his hands behind his back and threw himself down seven flights oif stairs.
 
Tokin42
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Dr. DJ Duckhunt: The right won't care until it happens to each and everyone one of them by each and every cop, and then may STILL not care if it happens to THOSE PEOPLE 1% more.


You do realize this happened in Chicago don't you? The city denied and fought the FOIA request, hid 6 more videos, tried to have her lawyer sanctioned for the video being released, and the Mayor has been running around saying she didn't know anything about it when she's known for a year. The "Right" has nothing to do with this.
 
1funguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
It's not going to help you get a second date either!
I remember when I met my first wife...
 
