(Komo)   On first day of winter, Puget Sound attacked by record heat, torrential rain, strong winds, and evening snow   (komonews.com) divider line
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Screw KOMO, Sinclair owned trash.
 
KingOfTown [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Don't like the weather? Wait five minutes.
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
I always confuse Puget Sound with Pungent Sound.
 
433 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Maybe it's Frances Farmer warming up
 
blasterz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
"Attacked" by 59°F temperatures? Sunny must be a literal snowflake.
 
blasterz [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

blasterz: "Attacked" by 59°F temperatures? Sunny must be a literal snowflake.


*Subby. fark off, autocorrect.
 
Zik-Zak
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I tried to do this headline to the tune of '12 Days of Christmas'. Didn't work.
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
s.hdnux.comView Full Size

And I hadn't even been doing drugs!
 
Toxophil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Zik-Zak: I tried to do this headline to the tune of '12 Days of Christmas'. Didn't work.


Try "Hotel California".
 
