Applebees: F*ck you, we'll do what we want. City code enforcement: Fine. Let's start with $1500 worth of "fine". Does that work for you?
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
If 'outside seating' is an enclosed space, then there is no positive benefit to it.

Keep fining them.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
They should add a zero to that fine.
 
alechemist [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Just take away the liquor license and see how many people still want to eat the quality cuisine of applebees.
 
Porous Horace
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I prefer honey bees.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

A couple places by me seem to be getting away with enclosing patios or porches with plastic and serving there.

Its ridiculous.
 
Smackledorfer [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

alechemist: Just take away the liquor license and see how many people still want to eat the quality cuisine of applebees.


All you can eat riblets and fries were a nice deal when I was in college.
 
Insain2
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
I'll just eat at home.......I have no problem w/dat!!!!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Smackledorfer: We Ate the Necco Wafers: If 'outside seating' is an enclosed space, then there is no positive benefit to it.

Keep fining them.

A couple places by me seem to be getting away with enclosing patios or porches with plastic and serving there.

Its ridiculous.


Same here. We had a windstorm and their tents got torn up pretty bad. I felt bad because I know they are struggling, but they aren't helping anything by building an outdoor enclosed space.

If they just took the plastic sheeting down, it would be perfect.
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Eureka, CA.

Ive been there. What a sad, awful place. The entire city is nothing but pawn shops, liquor stores, and stores for "glass works". It's like a city you'd see on a zombie show. Basically nothing but methed out psychos wandering the streets.

FFS the Costco has someone to check memberships when you ENTER the parking lot. Seriously. You can't even enter the f-ing Costco parking lot without showing a membership.

Then I remember I staying at a Holiday Inn or something outside of that shiatburg town on trip #2 and when I pulled in some dude with a narly head-wound walked into the lobby. He said he got "hit" when he was walking along hwy 101. Then! The rotten mfer slumlord that owned that franchise charged me for smoking in the room! Turns out thats their grift... just charge every 3rd patron $250 for smoking.

That whole county/region is trash. I hope a giant earthquake in South Oregon creates a tsunami that just erases that whole godforsaken shiathole off the map. The WHOLE county. fark em
 
NINEv2
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
You farked up the blondie biatch.

/Reap the goddam whirlwind
 
RoboZombie
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Isn't being in an Applebee's punishment enough?
 
Cubansaltyballs [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I swear rhe only place to eat in all of Eureka is the hotdog place inside Costco. Aside from that the town has like zero edible food. I ate some seafood at this place on my first trip to that hellscape city and no. Just no. I ordered this seafood soup thing that smelled like feet and had the texture of a load with seafood bits mixed in.

Next day I ate at Costco. Every day after... food at Costco. In Eureka you can eat at taco bell and brave the swarms of Crack heads that detect you from one of the shiatty motels or pawn shops or crack-pipe stores that surround it.

I swear to God I've never been in a shiattier place in my entire existence. And I've been to shiatty f-ing places. I spent 2 weeks in Bessemer City, NC... but at least you could get French fries and chicken wings at the "Italian restaurant.  I got robbed at knife-point outside of Naples but that Margherita pizza... damn. I've even been to f-ing Bratislava and weird places in Hungary where they still have horses pull carts. I ended up in a rural backwater of Malaysia where some old lady followed me around because she'd never met a man with green eyes... luckily she(or I!)didn't know I was riding a stolen Vespa. I've been to places where you shiat while crouched over a log. Places where they leave the faces on all the food.

All of that. 40-ish countries. And I've done some wild sh*t in most of them.. none. None of them had any place as bad as Eureka.

Eureka California is the worst place on earth. Period.
 
