(USA Today)   "Neither lie, cheat or steal, nor tolerate those who do" seems so 2019. Tag for the cadets   (usatoday.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Man, they would have hated this guy:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Math? Hard to cheat on that. You know it or you don't.

Army Col. Mark Weathers, West Point's chief of staff, said in an interview Monday that he was "disappointed" in the cadets for cheating, but he did not consider the incident a serious breach of the code.

And that's why you have a cheating scandal on your hands dumbass.
 
Zulu_as_Kono [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Neither lie, cheat or steal, nor tolerate those who do"

So does that mean that they can cheat, or they can steal, but they can't cheat or steal?
 
vygramul [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

edmo: Math? Hard to cheat on that. You know it or you don't.

Army Col. Mark Weathers, West Point's chief of staff, said in an interview Monday that he was "disappointed" in the cadets for cheating, but he did not consider the incident a serious breach of the code.

And that's why you have a cheating scandal on your hands dumbass.


Cheating is profound in higher education, especially if the honor code is administered by students and the punishments harsh. These days, students abhor expelling fellow students for cheating - probably because so much money gets invested in tuition these days that it's almost a ruinous outcome.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, military types - these cadets that are in "rehabilitation" and under probation until they graduate: does that mean Jack once they're out?  I mean, other than they'll probably get the very last places in post selection no matter what their grades...  But is this going to have any actual repercussions after graduation?  Or will the Army let bygones be bygones at that point and they have the same opportunities as other West Pointers?
 
silvervial [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
This piece is Maynard's reaction to his time at West Point:

TOOL - Intolerance (Audio)
Youtube BS0KZaaPNsk
 
jso2897
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Thanks, Trump.
 
Palined Parenthood
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Man, this is their worst academic scandal since the last one!
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
West Point and Naval Academy grads typcally only have one thing on other military junior officers: Their swollen egos.  I've always believed that Officer entrance programs should be seen by officers who entered in another way so you don't have guys like this Colonel trying to downplay them pulling shiat like this.  Officers who are led to believe they can cheat the rules end up risking lives because they ignore safety shiat.
 
snoopy2zero
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: So, military types - these cadets that are in "rehabilitation" and under probation until they graduate: does that mean Jack once they're out?  I mean, other than they'll probably get the very last places in post selection no matter what their grades...  But is this going to have any actual repercussions after graduation?  Or will the Army let bygones be bygones at that point and they have the same opportunities as other West Pointers?


Not 100% sure but I would bet on it will be water under the bridge at that point.

Either way I would also bet their next year or so at West Point will be extra special not fun.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I'm not sure how different are the circumstances but the Navy bounced 24 of the 26 or so who got caught cheating 25+ years ago
 
The5thElement [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Boot them all. The plebes know what is expected when they show up, and the honor code is literally carved in stone.
 
K.B.O. Winston [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I'm surprised to hear it being downplayed.  I remember reading in Absolutely American about a cadet who had to repeat a year because they lied about taking a nap.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
They really should make it easy to cheat in an easily detectable way to weed cheaters out of the system. They're in the wrong branch of government and needed elsewhere.
 
Theeng [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: I'm not sure how different are the circumstances but the Navy bounced 24 of the 26 or so who got caught cheating 25+ years ago


I finished Navy OCS back in 2013, people that did dumb shiat got the boot fast.  I'm reasonably sure a cheating candidate would've had the boot shoved where the sun don't shine by the nearest Drill Instructor.  For all the issues OCS had I think the message I got the loudest was "fark you, you aren't special, suck it up and lead people.".

/I also remember the screaming.
//and the pushups.
///so much screaming.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

RedVentrue: They really should make it easy to cheat in an easily detectable way to weed cheaters out of the system. They're in the wrong branch of government and needed elsewhere.


Like Congress.
 
