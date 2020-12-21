 Skip to content
(WSMV Nashville)   It's a race to the bottom in the pandemic fight between red states and Tennessee takes the lead for now
Demetrius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Tell me, how does it feel
When your lungs grow cold?How does it feel?
How does it feel?
How does it feel?
 
NotCodger [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
WE'RE NUMBER ONE!

August11 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
I can't wait for one of these Tennessee motherfarkers to tell me that "this thing is real." Stupid motherfarkers.
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's a hoax.

Vote Republican!
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

This is my county yesterday. We are heading in the right direction, but I hold no illusions that we're out of the woods yet.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oregon limited indoor gatherings in March.  I remember because I had a couple of friends over to watch a movie like, two days before it happened and it was the last time I got to hang with any of my friends.  And even at that point we were distancing and not touching each other (back when we were focusing on surfaces and not being super close to people indoors).  And I've been despondent because I thought my state wasn't doing enough.  I was right, but it's just unconscionable what Republicans are doing to their states.

They can't be allowed to get away with this.  This is a murderous dereliction of duty approaching genocide.  They deserve a trial even less than Ceaușescu did.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Which country is that?
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

King county Washington. It's in the US! Hard to believe, I know.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are parts of North Carolina that are jealous.  Governor Cooper just authorized togo mixed drinks to help people party at home
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I knew it, them damn Washington fat cats it's all their fault dang burnit
 
wantingout
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are they testing with the PCR test? Then their results are invalid.
 
Smoking GNU [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh, county. I misread that as country.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I'm in King County as well, but the "recent data be incomplete" doesn't give me confidence that the tide is turning in the right direction.

My parents are in Johnson City, TN. I really hope they make it through the winter okay.
 
hardinparamedic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark wrestlemayor.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Oh mama rock me
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
maniacbastard [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
fark'em.

When the shiathead states surrounding Colorado have no more room at their hospitals I just hope and pray that Polis tells them to get farked.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

When you go out, I am sure you see most people wearing masks. Given where you are, doubly so.

I was down in Maple Valley today and I'd say about 95% of people were wearing masks properly, but at least they were all wearing masks. I doubt very much that the places are seeing such huge increases have a much lower mask usage rate. Up here in metropolitan King county, I'd say we have a 99% adherence rate, which is what's helping us a lot.
 
Mitt Romneys Tax Return [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Oregon limited indoor gatherings in March.  I remember because I had a couple of friends over to watch a movie like, two days before it happened and it was the last time I got to hang with any of my friends.  And even at that point we were distancing and not touching each other (back when we were focusing on surfaces and not being super close to people indoors).  And I've been despondent because I thought my state wasn't doing enough.  I was right, but it's just unconscionable what Republicans are doing to their states.

They can't be allowed to get away with this.  This is a murderous dereliction of duty approaching genocide.  They deserve a trial even less than Ceaușescu did.


Our average daily case rate in Oregon is about 30/100,000 (1/4 of Tennessee's and one of the lowest in the country) and we're on restriction again. I really feel for restaurants and other closed businesses and their employees, but Governor Brown has done a pretty good job here. Making those decisions has been tough and it would have been easier to lock down tighter with federal help, but the administration and Republicans have done fark-all.
 
fallingcow
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Like a Roger Stone.

/ That song's so farking good.
// Great album, really.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

With him I might.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you have to quarantine somewhere you might as well do it in style...

Graceland
Youtube H9M4XJXnCcw
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: Oregon limited indoor gatherings in March.  I remember because I had a couple of friends over to watch a movie like, two days before it happened and it was the last time I got to hang with any of my friends.  And even at that point we were distancing and not touching each other (back when we were focusing on surfaces and not being super close to people indoors).  And I've been despondent because I thought my state wasn't doing enough.  I was right, but it's just unconscionable what Republicans are doing to their states.

They can't be allowed to get away with this.  This is a murderous dereliction of duty approaching genocide.  They deserve a trial even less than Ceaușescu did.


All of this. Washington (or at least Seattle) also locked down in March. We've been locked down since March. Since. March.

I mean, f&ck.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Keep voting Republican.
Or just sit at home and don't vote.
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My friend and her dad are in a hospital in Nashville with the rona, so not getting a kick.

She called an ambulance for her dad, then a few hours later had to call one for herself.

I don't know if her animals are being taken care of.

She sent me a message today saying she needed phone chargers but her phone is dead now and the hospital she said she was at can't find her.  I don't know if she's really there or got rerouted.  But I need to find her.

I need to get her a charger, and I need to figure out if she found anyone to take care of her animals.  If her phone is dead, probably not.

Are there any farkers either in Nashville or near Sparta that perhaps can help me?  She just lost her mom, and I have grave doubts that her dad is going to survive this.  I'm worried sick but I'm 9 hours away.

If anyone can help or has ideas, please.  Please.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I doubt very much that those places with high rates of spread have such high mask usage rates.

Something got lost in the editing.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I wish more people would wear their masks OUTSIDE as well, but apart from that, everyone I've seen in a store has been masked or when notified puts on a mask asap.
 
Visual Howlaround Title Sequence [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Getting there!!!!
 
hervatski
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Are there any restrictions going on in tennessee?
 
pigclaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

I'm in Nashville, lmk know how I can help
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Hi, you're a saint.  I'm going to contact the person who my friend was going to reach out to about the animals and see if she ever got in touch.  That's priority.

If I can actually find my friend, I may ask you to bring her a couple iphone chargers (obviously I'll buy them and compensate you for your efforts) if you're willing to even get near the hospital.

I need her to know her animals are ok.
 
Insain2
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Don't care, I'm staying home unless I HAVE to go out.......how hard is dat people!!!!!

I just about have everything I need or gotz ta have.......so screw this new mutation...anyone need any toilet paper or any other shat others was a hordin????
I still gotz plenty!!!!  But not enough for ya ta call da copz on either.......
 
MacWizard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Selective statistics and the CDC - what a surprise.

The article is talking about the last 7 days only. Tennessee does NOT have the highest COVID case rate in the country. Wisconsin, North Dakota and South Dakota all have a higher percentage of their population which has contracted the disease and North Dakota has Tennessee beat by more than 4 percent.
 
wildcardjack [BareFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There's an evil equitation here. Since the disease subtracts comorbid patients at a greater rate, will healhcare be cheaper on the otherside?
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

wildcardjack: There's an evil equitation here. Since the disease subtracts comorbid patients at a greater rate, will healhcare be cheaper on the otherside?


Only to the donors and stonkholders.
 
pigclaw [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

I sent you an email, let me know if you didn't get it
 
centrifugal bumblepuppy [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Exile On Beale Street [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Well shiat. I've actually been pleasantly surprised at what I've seen here. Everyone masked up and distancing compared to just a few weeks ago. At least here in Midtown. Can't speak for people outside the 240 loop.  My mom hasn't left her nursing home room in months. And my Jesus freak Trumper brothers/SILs have actually canceled Christmas, which blew my mind. My heart goes out to the Nashville people above.
/any Memphis Farkers need help my email is my handle @ Gmail
👊🏼
 
bborchar [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
And the governor STILL won't lock down the state or require mandatory masks.

He can DIAF for all I care, he's killing Tennesseeans.
 
