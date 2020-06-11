 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(wtnh.com)   Do not wrestle the police dog   (wtnh.com) divider line
15
    More: Stupid  
•       •       •

244 clicks; posted to Main » on 22 Dec 2020 at 1:05 AM (33 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Police dogs shouldn't be allowed.
 
sirgrim [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Don't tell me how to celebrate the holidays.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Did he give it noogies?
 
TorpedoOrca [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Uh, what exactly was he supposed to do? I've seen police dogs drag those trainers wearing balloon suits around who are clearly not resisting.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
First it was "don't put dish soap in the town fountain".  Then it was "don't walk around with no pants on".  Then "don't shoot bottle rockets at wildlife."  Now it's "don't wrestle police dogs."  Soon there won't be any legal hobbies left.
 
Yaw String
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Police dogs shouldn't be allowed.


Can't say I've ever heard of a police dog kneeling on a suspect's head until that suspect died. I have more faith in a dog than a beat-cop.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

TorpedoOrca: Uh, what exactly was he supposed to do? I've seen police dogs drag those trainers wearing balloon suits around who are clearly not resisting.


The answer is in the question.
He should stop resisting.
Because it's very natural when an agitated beast starts clomping razor-sharp teeth into your flesh to just sit there and have a normal conversation with the officer.
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Yaw String: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Police dogs shouldn't be allowed.

Can't say I've ever heard of a police dog kneeling on a suspect's head until that suspect died. I have more faith in a dog than a beat-cop.


Joseph Pettaway would like to have a word with you.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
If thats all he did he the handler should thank him.
 
Insain2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My Mutt is a animal cannibal, she will kill any animal she can get her teeth on.......so now she's chained up cause I can't trust her around the chickens, ducks, rabbits or even the piggies........

It's too bad I know & don't report me to the humane society they already know......it was their suggestion I give her up to them.....nope not on your life I'd give her up, she does bark when needed & not....at  Kim trails.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Assaulting a police K9 is often considered the same as assaulting a police officer. I'm not saying that is fair in any way but in many places you could be in for much more trouble than you bargained for if you tussle with one.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Assaulting a police K9 is often considered the same as assaulting a police officer. I'm not saying that is fair in any way but in many places you could be in for much more trouble than you bargained for if you tussle with one.


Rather be carried by 6 than judged by 12.

Rather be judged by 12 than have my balls eaten off of my person.
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Yaw String: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Police dogs shouldn't be allowed.

Can't say I've ever heard of a police dog kneeling on a suspect's head until that suspect died. I have more faith in a dog than a beat-cop.


images.toofab.comView Full Size


This bastard shot a black lab and all he got was two weeks suspension before he was reinstated.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Insain2: My Mutt is a animal cannibal, she will kill any animal she can get her teeth on.......so now she's chained up cause I can't trust her around the chickens, ducks, rabbits or even the piggies........

It's too bad I know & don't report me to the humane society they already know......it was their suggestion I give her up to them.....nope not on your life I'd give her up, she does bark when needed & not....at  Kim trails.


Username checks out
 
MattytheMouse [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

Yaw String: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: Police dogs shouldn't be allowed.

Can't say I've ever heard of a police dog kneeling on a suspect's head until that suspect died. I have more faith in a dog than a beat-cop.


In all seriousness, police dogs are bastards too.

I mean, of course they are. Why else do you think they're being trained to do this?
upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.