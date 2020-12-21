 Skip to content
The Christmas spirit touches us all differently
‘’ 7 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
She should get a taser. No mask and you dont fark off? Taser right in the face
 
Shostie [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 hours ago  
"A well regulated Book Store, being necessary to the security of a free State, the right of the people to not wear masks and shop for books, SHALL NOT BE INFRINGED!!!"

QED, libs!
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
If there were more guys like this on Omaha Beach...

...we'd all be speaking German now.
 
Cake Hunter [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I bet that guy has a lot of opinions on things.
 
Exluddite [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
That dude showed up without a mask because he wanted to get into an argument or a fight. No other reason.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Let's see here

* Balding ✓
*Short✓
* Fat ✓
* Loudmouth ✓
 
jayhawk88 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Imagine how pissed off that guy was trying to find whatever book or toy he went in there for at like Wal-Mart, and coming to the dawning realization that the next closest Barnes and Noble is like 200 miles away.

And yeah, I know that whatever it was, it was likely readily available at some independent or specialty toy/book shop, but this moron doesn't know that.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
I hope that guy gets immunized via a dirty needle full of hep.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
I normally don't carry a taser in a black silk bag.
Lately, however.

You know, you can get them that man no noise?
 
blastoh [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
What is telling is that they think they have a greater right to be in a private establishment than that establishment has rights to deny him service.

These people are entitled arrogant little shiats.

Also..
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

Exluddite: That dude showed up without a mask because he wanted to get into an argument or a fight. No other reason.


And then picked on a woman.
 
LadySusan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
She was a badass. When he said, why are you so close to me and then took a very aggressive step toward her she did not even flinch. Awesome badassery. And she won, the punk left the store.
 
TheGrayCat [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
That dude wants us to believe he actually reads. How cute.
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Why is this so farking hard for people to understand??
 
fusillade762 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Bslim: Let's see here

* Balding ✓
*Short✓
* Fat ✓
* Loudmouth ✓


I hate those guys.
/6ft, but otherwise as described
 
HerptheDerp [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

lolmao500: She should get a taser. No mask and you dont fark off? Taser right in the face

Nods in agreement


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Bioterrorism!
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

lolmao500: She should get a taser. No mask and you dont fark off? Taser right in the face


But that would be violence and violence is wrong.  Meanwhile, doing f*ck-all to prevent people around you from dying is somehow notconsidered violence, because the US is a garbage country.
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
1) Ask patron to wear mask

If refused

2) Tell patron to leave store.

If refused.

3)  Call police, have patron arrested for trespassing.

Don't argue.  Don't escalate.  Don't play their game.  Let him get mouthy with someone armed with a taser.
 
Maud Dib
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Jesus McSordid: Bslim: Let's see here

* Balding ✓
*Short✓
* Fat ✓
* Loudmouth ✓

I hate those guys.
/6ft, but otherwise as described


Betty White
 
northgrave
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

jayhawk88: Imagine how pissed off that guy was trying to find whatever book or toy he went in there for at like Wal-Mart, and coming to the dawning realization that the next closest Barnes and Noble is like 200 miles away.

And yeah, I know that whatever it was, it was likely readily available at some independent or specialty toy/book shop, but this moron doesn't know that.


I don't know - Does he seem like the "read a book" kind of guy?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
She won!
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I really don't understand what these farking people don't understand of we have the right to refuse business.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

LadySusan: She was a badass. When he said, why are you so close to me and then took a very aggressive step toward her she did not even flinch. Awesome badassery. And she won, the punk left the store.


I still wish she'd headbutted him right in his stupid face, then left him to bleed and cry on the floor.

This anti-mask crap, like all other forms of sociopathy, will continue until there come to exist immediate and painful consequences.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
She had him when she said it was a "private establishment". That's why he left in a huff.
 
gunther_bumpass
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Badmoodman: If there were more guys like this on Omaha Beach...


Now hang on... it's not too late.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Exluddite: That dude showed up without a mask because he wanted to get into an argument or a fight. No other reason.


Ironically, that's basically what civil disobedience is.  (But that really only applies if your protest has value and you're not a fragile man-baby.)
 
Lonestar
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She said "I'm calling the police" didn't she? I think this is why he backed off, no other reason.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
That man is a human hand grenade and ought to be treated as such.
 
ReaverZ
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meat0918: I really don't understand what these farking people don't understand of we have the right to refuse business.


Because satisfying my wants is the only thing that matters!
 
VanillaEnvelope
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I dont wanna come across as an ITG, but if I saw a man menacing a woman, I'd like to think that I'd do more than record.

I'm not saying I'd hit him with my patented hurricane kick, but something like "hey, jerkoff, you cant talk to a woman like that" and maybe slap the sunglasses off the back of his head(these jerkoffs always have sunglasses on the back of their head).
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

meat0918: I really don't understand what these farking people don't understand of we have the right to refuse business.


Yep a private business requires you to wear a mask.

I keep forgetting that a business's decisions only matter when it comes to trying to discriminate gay people.
 
austerity101 [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: She had him when she said it was a "private establishment". That's why he left in a huff.


It's amazing how these people can hold these two conflicting ideas in their head:

"Businesses are private property, so they can refuse to serve anyone they want for any reason!" 
"Businesses are open to the public, so I'm entitled to be here and you can't force me to leave!" 

It's astounding, really.  The only thing those statements have in common is that they're both extremely false.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

edmo: Exluddite: That dude showed up without a mask because he wanted to get into an argument or a fight. No other reason.

And then picked on a woman.


Who did NOT back down. Fierce one, she is.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: I hope that guy gets immunized via a dirty needle full of hep.


You meant air, right?
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

TheGrayCat: That dude wants us to believe he actually reads. How cute.


Yeah, I the whole time I was wondering if this was his frist time in a book store?

Purple_Urkle: That man is a human hand grenade and ought to be treated as such.


Eh...I don't know if I want to jump on that, even to save the team.
 
gaspode
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

jayhawk88: Imagine how pissed off that guy was trying to find whatever book or toy he went in there for at like Wal-Mart, and coming to the dawning realization that the next closest Barnes and Noble is like 200 miles away.

And yeah, I know that whatever it was, it was likely readily available at some independent or specialty toy/book shop, but this moron doesn't know that.


And they will also throw him out for not wearing the mask.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Yeast No 7
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Bslim: Let's see here

* Balding ✓
*Short✓
* Fat ✓
* Loudmouth ✓


* Small penis (so very small)
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

austerity101: Exluddite: That dude showed up without a mask because he wanted to get into an argument or a fight. No other reason.

Ironically, that's basically what civil disobedience is.  (But that really only applies if your protest has value and you're not a fragile man-baby.)


Also, protests shouldn't be bioterrorist attacks.

Civil disobedience is great, but leave the terrorism where it belongs, in video games and Tom Clancy stories.
 
gaspode
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

VanillaEnvelope: I dont wanna come across as an ITG, but if I saw a man menacing a woman, I'd like to think that I'd do more than record.

I'm not saying I'd hit him with my patented hurricane kick, but something like "hey, jerkoff, you cant talk to a woman like that" and maybe slap the sunglasses off the back of his head(these jerkoffs always have sunglasses on the back of their head).


She handled him just fine on her own though.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 850x850]
Why is this so farking hard for people to understand??


Those are words. You have to be able to read to recognize them.
 
SiriusClown
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

fusillade762: [Fark user image image 850x850]
Why is this so farking hard for people to understand??


The symbols just confuse morons. Looks like it is advising to it have any of those things, otherwise.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

lolmao500: She should get a taser. No mask and you dont fark off? Taser right in the face


Maybe because I'm re-watching Narcos...dude accepts cattle prod to the testes & his parents, dog, fantasy football league doesn't get hurt.
 
Skeleton Man
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
We have to start punching these people.
 
Diagonal [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

lolmao500: She should get a taser. No mask and you dont fark off? Taser right in the face


Yep. So much that. I've been thinking about buying a stun gun or something similar. There are several that look like flashlights that might work well enough.

The problem is that I might be tempted to use them just a bit too liberally (so to speak).
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Bennie Crabtree: TheGrayCat: That dude wants us to believe he actually reads. How cute.

Yeah, I the whole time I was wondering if this was his frist time in a book store?

Purple_Urkle: That man is a human hand grenade and ought to be treated as such.

Eh...I don't know if I want to jump on that, even to save the team.


2020 is so farked up.

I miss W Bush and head bags for terrorists. There's actually a damn good reason for the head bags these days and the terrorists are in every town in America.

But Erik "Never seen a head, he didn't want to bag" Prince is Betsy DeVos' brother.

I think this is an apocalypse. I don't believe I'm over reacting.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I were looking for liberals to harass Barnes and Noble wouldn't be my venue of choice.  Maybe he's afraid to go to the feminist bookstore in case they kick his ass.
 
