(NBC News)   Young Padawan: But I'm young and in good health, I am the subset of the population that is best equipped to handle Covid-19. Covid-19: Oh no, my young Jedi, you will find that it is you who are mistaken about a great many things   (nbcnews.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
So which is it,CHF or myocarditis?

// probably both, neither of which is good when you are that age
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

cretinbob: So which is it,CHF or myocarditis?

// probably both, neither of which is good when you are that age


The virus caused myocarditis, which worsened to congestive heart failure.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

lindalouwho: cretinbob: So which is it,CHF or myocarditis?

// probably both, neither of which is good when you are that age

The virus caused myocarditis, which worsened to congestive heart failure.


You are correct.
Luckily it didn't progress to cardiac tamponade.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.si.com/college/2020/12/18​/​florida-balancing-act-keyontae-johnson​

Which makes me wonder about this poor guy and how many potential time bombs of athletes there are
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pathetic.
 
strangecondition
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My next door neighbor was sick with Covid for about 6 weeks in June & July.  While she recovered from the majority of the symptoms, she has developed ongoing heart problems and is so weak that she can barely climb the stairs in her house.  She is in her mid 30's.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: https://www.si.com/college/2020/12/18​/​florida-balancing-act-keyontae-johnson

Which makes me wonder about this poor guy and how many potential time bombs of athletes there are


Which was brought up in the month before college students returned and sports teams resumed practices.  But for too many shiatheads, their desire to watch college sports overrides the need to keep students alive.  Most of those shiatheads didn't even go to college, they just have weird attachments to college teams.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTA - "This has been my reality this week, and you can rest assured I simply could not care less which restaurants are open anymore. ... I am just thankful to be alive at home with my family," Neville wrote.

next week she will be back to complaining about Applebee's being shut down.

note, she didn't say public should take more precautions or close things down, she just doesn't care anymore about those things since they will not impact her anymore.

restaurants being opened or closed is not an issue for her and can be dismissed.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 1 hour ago  

strangecondition: My next door neighbor was sick with Covid for about 6 weeks in June & July.  While she recovered from the majority of the symptoms, she has developed ongoing heart problems and is so weak that she can barely climb the stairs in her house.  She is in her mid 30's.


but she didn't die.  That is the only metric to care about.  she survived.  see, no big deal.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Old Master, before Mr. Kolmogorov ye were born, so escape you the intricacies of the statistical science do. Our decisions on anecdotal evidence we base not anymore.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: So which is it,CHF or myocarditis?

// probably both, neither of which is good when you are that age

The virus caused myocarditis, which worsened to congestive heart failure.

You are correct.
Luckily it didn't progress to cardiac tamponade.

cardiac tamponade


I don't know what that is, so I will assume it to be some type of tasty, sangria-type beverage.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: So which is it,CHF or myocarditis?

// probably both, neither of which is good when you are that age

The virus caused myocarditis, which worsened to congestive heart failure.

You are correct.
Luckily it didn't progress to cardiac tamponade.

cardiac tamponade

I don't know what that is, so I will assume it to be some type of tasty, sangria-type beverage.


Google it.  Scary shiat involving the heart physically blocked from doing what it needs to do.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

tinfoil-hat maggie: Pathetic.


Wait. Are you blaming her?
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

aagrajag: cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: So which is it,CHF or myocarditis?

// probably both, neither of which is good when you are that age

The virus caused myocarditis, which worsened to congestive heart failure.

You are correct.
Luckily it didn't progress to cardiac tamponade.

cardiac tamponade

I don't know what that is, so I will assume it to be some type of tasty, sangria-type beverage.


I had to Google it. Yikes.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: tinfoil-hat maggie: Pathetic.

Wait. Are you blaming her?

"I wish I had chosen inconvenience over jeopardizing my health"


It sounds like she's admitting that she's at least somewhat culpable for the consequences she's facing.
 
DO NOT WANT Poster Girl [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's 21. Could be MIS-C ...a little old for it but nobody knows what the underlying cause is. Other than Covid a week before.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WhippingBoi: lindalouwho: tinfoil-hat maggie: Pathetic.

Wait. Are you blaming her?

"I wish I had chosen inconvenience over jeopardizing my health"

It sounds like she's admitting that she's at least somewhat culpable for the consequences she's facing.


I saw she said she could have been more careful socially to not catch the virus itself, but the severity of the damage is a crapshoot for everyone, it seems.
I asked maggie because she laughed at the precautions I took with a friend at Thanksgiving, so I was curious if her perception has changed.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DO NOT WANT Poster Girl: She's 21. Could be MIS-C ...a little old for it but nobody knows what the underlying cause is. Other than Covid a week before.


She's been diagnosed, and this has happened to all ages, same as the array of long term symptoms/chronic conditions that are dogging so many.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lindalouwho: WhippingBoi: lindalouwho: tinfoil-hat maggie: Pathetic.

Wait. Are you blaming her?

"I wish I had chosen inconvenience over jeopardizing my health"

It sounds like she's admitting that she's at least somewhat culpable for the consequences she's facing.

I saw she said she could have been more careful socially to not catch the virus itself, but the severity of the damage is a crapshoot for everyone, it seems.
I asked maggie because she laughed at the precautions I took with a friend at Thanksgiving, so I was curious if her perception has changed.


She's a typical Alabaman.  "I want my rights, and everybody else can go to hell".  Even if that means supporting politicians who literally hate her.  My mother is the same way, it is irritating.
 
strangecondition
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hyjamon:

but she didn't die.  That is the only metric to care about.  she survived.  see, no big deal.

She's alive, but certainly not returned to her previous life- still hasn't returned to work & can't even pick up her toddler.  The myocarditis might have been there before the virus but it & atrial fibrillation were both things she never experienced prior to Covid.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
you roll the dice, you take your chances....
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Covid has become the boogeyman responsible for everything from athlete's foot to erectile dysfunction.
 
OilfieldDrunk [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
She didn't look that good of health to take on covid
 
fallingcow
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

strangecondition: My next door neighbor was sick with Covid for about 6 weeks in June & July.  While she recovered from the majority of the symptoms, she has developed ongoing heart problems and is so weak that she can barely climb the stairs in her house.  She is in her mid 30's.


Mid 30s buddy who's somewhere between decent shape and bad shape, mostly coasting on a lot of lifting and sports in his earlier years with occasional, inconsistent returns to same since (so, similar to most mid 30s dudes in America, including yours truly) is a couple months out and says his lung capacity's still way worse than it was pre-COVID. Feels fine most of the time but gets a little winded going up a flight of stairs, and absolutely wasn't that out of shape before.

/ Said it was like the flu from hell.
// Worst of it only seemed to last about a week, though, and the very worst 3-4 days.
/// Which I'm sure feels like about a month, when it's happening to you.
 
jso2897
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Covid has become the boogeyman responsible for everything from athlete's foot to erectile dysfunction.


Meaningless unsupported bare assertions have become the village idiot responsible for the deadly boring nature of Fark's trolls lately.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: aagrajag: cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: So which is it,CHF or myocarditis?

// probably both, neither of which is good when you are that age

The virus caused myocarditis, which worsened to congestive heart failure.

You are correct.
Luckily it didn't progress to cardiac tamponade.

cardiac tamponade

I don't know what that is, so I will assume it to be some type of tasty, sangria-type beverage.

I had to Google it. Yikes.


And here I thought it was a cotton thingy with a string you use to plug up the hole in your heart.
 
RedVentrue [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: lindalouwho: aagrajag: cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: So which is it,CHF or myocarditis?

// probably both, neither of which is good when you are that age

The virus caused myocarditis, which worsened to congestive heart failure.

You are correct.
Luckily it didn't progress to cardiac tamponade.

cardiac tamponade

I don't know what that is, so I will assume it to be some type of tasty, sangria-type beverage.

I had to Google it. Yikes.

And here I thought it was a cotton thingy with a string you use to plug up the hole in your heart.


You know; like after a bad break up.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
That's horrible.  21 year old women usually give out heart attacks.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

fallingcow: strangecondition: My next door neighbor was sick with Covid for about 6 weeks in June & July.  While she recovered from the majority of the symptoms, she has developed ongoing heart problems and is so weak that she can barely climb the stairs in her house.  She is in her mid 30's.

Mid 30s buddy who's somewhere between decent shape and bad shape, mostly coasting on a lot of lifting and sports in his earlier years with occasional, inconsistent returns to same since (so, similar to most mid 30s dudes in America, including yours truly) is a couple months out and says his lung capacity's still way worse than it was pre-COVID. Feels fine most of the time but gets a little winded going up a flight of stairs, and absolutely wasn't that out of shape before.

/ Said it was like the flu from hell.
// Worst of it only seemed to last about a week, though, and the very worst 3-4 days.
/// Which I'm sure feels like about a month, when it's happening to you.


It hits everyone differently. I'm in my late-30s, super out of shape and I eat like a human garbage disposal.

Worst thing for me was the 14-day mandatory quarantine. I was sickly for a day or two, but nothing worse than anything I had experienced any other year. Wildly, had it happened any other year, I probably would've still gone to work. I don't say this to minimize it, but I also don't want people thinking it's an instant death sentence.

Still annoyed that I caught it at the grocery - proving that nowhere is safe - least of all going to get your food for the week, but then again, it's somewhere that LOTS of people go, has almost no sanitation facilities, and deals with all sorts of foodstuffs whereby everyone touches. The produce section is like a mini-petri dish every time we go. 

Random old biddies: "Hmmmm, I don't like that lemon. I definitely don't like THAT lemon. Let me cough a couple times and pick up those lemons and apples. Oh, I'm not even going to bother flipping a produce bag inside out. HACK HACK SNIFF SNORT. Let me pull down my mask now that I've coughed it over my eyes."

We need to close everything down. It's farking stupid out there.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

strangecondition: Hyjamon:

but she didn't die.  That is the only metric to care about.  she survived.  see, no big deal.

She's alive, but certainly not returned to her previous life- still hasn't returned to work & can't even pick up her toddler.  The myocarditis might have been there before the virus but it & atrial fibrillation were both things she never experienced prior to Covid.


No it wasn't there before, it has serious, notable symptoms - it's not passive. And it's caused by a viral infection, unlike other heart diseases.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Chinesenookiefactory: Covid has become the boogeyman responsible for everything from athlete's foot to erectile dysfunction.


You don't even try to understand the science of this unusual novel virus, do you?
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

lindalouwho: tinfoil-hat maggie: Pathetic.

Wait. Are you blaming her?


Worse like fark worse
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

RedVentrue: RedVentrue: lindalouwho: aagrajag: cretinbob: lindalouwho: cretinbob: So which is it,CHF or myocarditis?

// probably both, neither of which is good when you are that age

The virus caused myocarditis, which worsened to congestive heart failure.

You are correct.
Luckily it didn't progress to cardiac tamponade.

cardiac tamponade

I don't know what that is, so I will assume it to be some type of tasty, sangria-type beverage.

I had to Google it. Yikes.

And here I thought it was a cotton thingy with a string you use to plug up the hole in your heart.

You know; like after a bad break up.


I understood.  ;)
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Let's focus more on outliers while claiming its equal to war deaths. I've been silent and going back to that but damn this place became an authoritarian shiat hole
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Oh and f all y'all
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Per the cdc there are over 42 million 15-24 year olds in the u.s. 458 have died from covid. 29,800 have died from other causes this year.

It sucks, but statistically covid is nothing for that age range.
 
whatisaidwas [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

OilfieldDrunk: She didn't look that good of health to take on covid


yeah shes a fat
 
bobbyjoebobby
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fallingcow: strangecondition: My next door neighbor was sick with Covid for about 6 weeks in June & July.  While she recovered from the majority of the symptoms, she has developed ongoing heart problems and is so weak that she can barely climb the stairs in her house.  She is in her mid 30's.

Mid 30s buddy who's somewhere between decent shape and bad shape, mostly coasting on a lot of lifting and sports in his earlier years with occasional, inconsistent returns to same since (so, similar to most mid 30s dudes in America, including yours truly) is a couple months out and says his lung capacity's still way worse than it was pre-COVID. Feels fine most of the time but gets a little winded going up a flight of stairs, and absolutely wasn't that out of shape before.

/ Said it was like the flu from hell.
// Worst of it only seemed to last about a week, though, and the very worst 3-4 days.
/// Which I'm sure feels like about a month, when it's happening to you.


5,000 covid deaths for that age range. 86,000 from other causes. 41 million population.

Let's worry about the people this actually affects in a statistically significant way.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Order 66 didn't end well for the younglings.

external-content.duckduckgo.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bobbyjoebobby: fallingcow: strangecondition: My next door neighbor was sick with Covid for about 6 weeks in June & July.  While she recovered from the majority of the symptoms, she has developed ongoing heart problems and is so weak that she can barely climb the stairs in her house.  She is in her mid 30's.

Mid 30s buddy who's somewhere between decent shape and bad shape, mostly coasting on a lot of lifting and sports in his earlier years with occasional, inconsistent returns to same since (so, similar to most mid 30s dudes in America, including yours truly) is a couple months out and says his lung capacity's still way worse than it was pre-COVID. Feels fine most of the time but gets a little winded going up a flight of stairs, and absolutely wasn't that out of shape before.

/ Said it was like the flu from hell.
// Worst of it only seemed to last about a week, though, and the very worst 3-4 days.
/// Which I'm sure feels like about a month, when it's happening to you.

5,000 covid deaths for that age range. 86,000 from other causes. 41 million population.

Let's worry about the people this actually affects in a statistically significant way.


Like the over 300,000 dead Americans?  Let's worry about actual people dying, not statistically significant numbers.
 
tinfoil-hat maggie [BareFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Nonrepeating Rotating Binary: bobbyjoebobby: fallingcow: strangecondition: My next door neighbor was sick with Covid for about 6 weeks in June & July.  While she recovered from the majority of the symptoms, she has developed ongoing heart problems and is so weak that she can barely climb the stairs in her house.  She is in her mid 30's.

Mid 30s buddy who's somewhere between decent shape and bad shape, mostly coasting on a lot of lifting and sports in his earlier years with occasional, inconsistent returns to same since (so, similar to most mid 30s dudes in America, including yours truly) is a couple months out and says his lung capacity's still way worse than it was pre-COVID. Feels fine most of the time but gets a little winded going up a flight of stairs, and absolutely wasn't that out of shape before.

/ Said it was like the flu from hell.
// Worst of it only seemed to last about a week, though, and the very worst 3-4 days.
/// Which I'm sure feels like about a month, when it's happening to you.

5,000 covid deaths for that age range. 86,000 from other causes. 41 million population.

Let's worry about the people this actually affects in a statistically significant way.

Like the over 300,000 dead Americans?  Let's worry about actual people dying, not statistically significant numbers.


Like more than 2 million die a year?
 
