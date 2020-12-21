 Skip to content
(KENW PBS New Mexico)   Catholic Hospitals: No abortions. Also Catholic Hospitals: Mandatory DNRs and no ventilators for disabled people   (kenw.org) divider line
whither_apophis [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
"Sick people eat into our profits*"

/"For legal reasons they aren't actually profits"
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
It has to do with their "Let God handle it" attitude regarding medical intervention.  Or rather lack thereof.  If we had single payer/national health they would be put out of their hospital racket and more people would be alive.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

teto85: It has to do with their "Let God handle it" attitude regarding medical intervention.  Or rather lack thereof.  If we had single payer/national health they would be put out of their hospital racket and more people would be alive.


Crazy talk detected.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
So you're saying Catholics might be hypocrites
 
ViolentEastCoastCity [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My husband knows better than to take me to a Catholic hospital.

Imagine wanting to control other people's bodies so badly that you build your own hospital system.  That's f*cking psychotic.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I only go to methodist hospitals.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I only go to methodist hospitals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I only go to methodist hospitals.


Satanic hospitals for me.
 
pounddawg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I only go to methodist hospitals.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
IgG4 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Jesus wept
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I wonder what a Scientology-owned hospital would be like.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

bigdog1960: I only go to Methodist hospitals.


Kinky.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mononymous
‘’ less than a minute ago  

WhippingBoi: bigdog1960: I only go to methodist hospitals.

Satanic hospitals for me.


I only go to Christian Scientist hospitals.
 
