(WJLA Washington DC)   Federal government employee sentenced for selling Allied bomb damage aerial photography to the Germans. WHAT YEAR IS IT   (wjla.com) divider line
BDR459 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
They are going to bomb Pearl Harbor again?
 
TiberiusGracchus44 [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
e.lvme.meView Full Size
 
Summoner101
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BDR459: They are going to bomb Pearl Harbor again?


That's ridiculous.

It's for the next 9/11.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Why the fark was Germany paying for something that's free?
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Time traveling Nazis. I hate time traveling Nazis.
 
haterade
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Why the fark was Germany paying for something that's free?


Maybe cheaper to have someone cherry pick and organize the images that has spent decades looking at them?
 
wxboy
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Why the fark was Germany paying for something that's free?


Perhaps getting them in a format more useful than whatever's public?  Or getting early access before public release?
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Kumana Wanalaia: Why the fark was Germany paying for something that's free?


They probably didn't know that part of his job was doing what they wanted.

Although I wonder how they found him specifically.  The charging documents are probably a lot more interesting than this article.
 
jtown
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
cloudnine.comView Full Size
 
zang
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Four months of house arrest for an 82-year-old in the middle of a COVID surge?  I'm sure that's going to mess with his bungee jumping plans.
 
