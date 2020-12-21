 Skip to content
(Fox Baltimore)   20,000 pounds of cheese balls stall traffic, create snacks   (foxbaltimore.com) divider line
    More: News  
posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 5:35 PM



Squid_for_Brains [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
That much cheese would cause a blockage so that yeah makes sense
 
Martian_Astronomer [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Now I want to eat cheese balls.

/ But I won't, too much salt
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Alvin and The Chipmunks: The Squeakquel- Stayin Alive Cheeseball Scene
Youtube PJHxZIzynwE
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Wheew glad I take a different way home.
 
zez
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
And that was from just one of these!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh cheese!
 
jtown
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
sweet cheesus what a mess.
 
6nome
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Cheese is Christ.
 
camarugala
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chee' puff go BOOM!
 
camarugala
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

6nome: Cheese is Christ.


Have you accepted cheeses as your personal savior?
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
This can't be real. Moving traffic on the beltway in Rockville? Not possible.
 
Kumana Wanalaia [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
I didn't even know that cheese had reproductive organs
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
cheeseballs on the highway....what a grate snack.
 
0z79
‘’ less than a minute ago  
My Utz!
NNNOOOOOOOOO!!!
 
