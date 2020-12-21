 Skip to content
(Reuters)   West Africa gets unexpected rains, if only there was a musical meme to reference   (reuters.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jake_lex
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is Kilimanjaro still rising like Olympus over the Serengeti?

/one of the most awkward lines ever in a pop song
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is great for them, but we'll have to see what the tradeoff is. Less precipitation in rain forests? Worse heat waves in the Sahel? Torrential rain in Asia?

All of the above?
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jake_lex: Is Kilimanjaro still rising like Olympus over the Serengeti?

/one of the most awkward lines ever in a pop song


I prefer the misheard lyric:
Kilimanjaro rises like a leopardess above the Serengeti.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I'll get you, my pretty.
And your little dog, too!

/Toto!
 
Autumn Moone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: jake_lex: Is Kilimanjaro still rising like Olympus over the Serengeti?

/one of the most awkward lines ever in a pop song

I prefer the misheard lyric:
Kilimanjaro rises like a leopardess above the Serengeti.


I thought it was 'Kilimanjaro rises like an empress over the Serengeti'
 
whitefangz64
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
http://ibless.therains.downin.africa/​
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Toto - Africa (ACAPELLA)
Youtube GmMrrQGtskI
 
rbuzby
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
When that song was new ish on MTV, I was maybe 15, my talk on the phone a lot but don't get to have sex, almost girlfriend used to LOVE that song, but she didn't know why! She said it was just so emotional, and stuff! Then she got an older boyfriend and used to hang all over him when he came to pick her up at school everyday, in his souped up car with the big tail on the back.

She and i both eventually became sad drunks, and we finally did get to hook up, but she was old and fat by then, and so was I. Little willy couldn't do much; it was 20 years too late anyway.

That stupid song.
 
151 [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Honest question, and I could Google it but I also want to share a pet peeve of mine as an aside: was toto a European band?

Because the pet peeve is this, and as an American that song always bothered me, using the wrong direction to describe a place. Like if I, in michigan, were to say "I'm going down to Africa". That bugs me, even if I'm going to the southernmost point in Africa, I'm going OVER to Africa. Not down.

It especially bugs me in state, like if somebody says "yeah we're going up to grand rapids for the weekend", when they're departing from Detroit. Sure it might be a few miles slightly north, but it's OVER for the most part.

/End rant
 
