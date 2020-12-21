 Skip to content
"We all chomp down here"
veale728 [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The Gator was depressed over going to the Cotton Bowl
 
HFK [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Poor little guy. Glad they got him out and let him go back to his lake. This is only a couple miles from me.
 
FatherChaos [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
flemardo
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Chomp
Youtube ILn91F3ngaE
 
WTP 2
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
regular day, regular news.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Local police follow up with the statement, "That was good eatin'!"
 
