 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   British ports backed up as France bans lorries entering country. Beckies, Kellies still safe for now   (bbc.com) divider line
22
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

495 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 7:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



22 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

foo monkey: Pretty sure that's Taylor Swift.


no its nigel
 
El_Dan
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Crikey.
 
Deathbymeteor [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image 650x408]


So, when does he get hung outside outside a building on a pike as a message to the next group of grifters and con artists?
 
Bondith [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
You dickknobs wanted a hard Brexit, well you got a hard Brexit.  I hope the blue passports were worth it, because they're going to keep you out of every other country for a long time.
 
Miss Burns
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Watch your fanny!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UK ministers will discuss the move at a Cobra emergency committee on Monday.

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
ukexpat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iron de havilland: [Fark user image image 650x408]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
HempHead
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brexit comes early!
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I am wondering how long a big truck aka Lorrie can last while idling. I know they just keep them running all night when they are resting.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ukexpat: iron de havilland: [Fark user image image 650x408]

[Fark user image 425x315]


For what it's worth, I nicked the Lorry Driver's Piss image from the Twitter thread where Nigel said what that CPC guy done quoted.
 
stilted [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Good Lord, Lorrie

Turnpike Troubadours - Good Lord Lorrie
Youtube g3jGkqcvR80
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Yea, but the UK saves £250,000 per week that the NHS something something blue passports.
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Bondith: You dickknobs wanted a hard Brexit, well you got a hard Brexit.  I hope the blue passports were worth it, because they're going to keep you out of every other country for a long time.


Wtf. dies Covid-19 have to do with Brexit?

Are you mentally ill?
 
Tillmaster
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Ketchuponsteak: Bondith: You dickknobs wanted a hard Brexit, well you got a hard Brexit.  I hope the blue passports were worth it, because they're going to keep you out of every other country for a long time.

Wtf. dies Covid-19 have to do with Brexit?

Are you mentally ill?


Timing, you imbecile.
 
mainsail
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I'm sure Brexit Bob will be here in a moment to explain this is all the EU's fault, and it's sunshine and glory for the UK.
 
anfrind
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
We've known since the beginning of the pandemic that rapid spread would also give the virus more opportunities to mutate into something even deadlier.  But they didn't listen.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just getting a jump on January 1st...
 
luckyeddie
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Practice makes perfect.
 
Don't Lag Me Bro
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

mofa: Yea, but the UK saves £250,000 per week that the NHS something something blue passports.


There is protesting, then there is your-population-is-starving riots which are orders of magnitude different. What they think they've saved is not going come close to the damage done in riots and extra costs to bring in food.

I'm giving it 6 months until an MP is killed. Less than a year before some kind of emergency Brentrance (you heard it hear first).
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't Lag Me Bro:
before some kind of ... Brentrance (you heard it hear first).

I think this will happen. The UK loves to flip between privatized and socialized. Losing vast amounts of money each time?
 
Displayed 22 of 22 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.