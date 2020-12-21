 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CBC)   Unhinged - This motion picture is now based on true events   (cbc.ca) divider line
19
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

1484 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 10:47 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



19 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Shouldn't have blurred that asshole's face.
 
Three Crooked Squirrels [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
First, $10 says it was an American visiting our Neighbors to the North.

Second, if you are going to take video, make damn sure you get the license plate.

Third: "Kiana Jobo was driving her father to the bank on Thursday at about 3 p.m. when she decided to make a left turn from Sargent Avenue onto Milt Stegall Drive.
Jobo says another driver going eastbound on Sargent was turning right at the same intersection, so she inched forward to ensure it was safe to make the turn."

Sounds like maybe you cut him off and deserved this treatment!!

/I keed, I keed.
 
real_headhoncho [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
" Winnipeg "

No other explanation is needed.
 
pup.socket
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I saw this movie in the 70s already. I think it was called "Duel" or something.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Tickets issued by police for road rage incidents can also lead to long-term consequences for drivers, Smiley said, such as suspension or mandatory courses on responsible driving."

Uh... those aren't "long term consequences". Those are minor, short-term inconveniences.
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thinking of moving to a more civilized country thats warmer now.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Assault with a deadly weapon.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: First, $10 says it was an American visiting our Neighbors to the North.


$10 Canadian, no thanks.

$10 says your prejudices are showing.
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: First, $10 says it was an American visiting our Neighbors to the North.


I thought the border was still closed.
 
Ursa Minor
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Since this is Winnipeg and the perp was an "old Stock" Canadian, I'm not surprised he is getting off with a slap on the wrist. You're pretty much fair game if you're brown and on a bicycle in this city.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Const. Rob Carver with the Winnipeg Police Service told CBC News that a 57-year-old man will be charged with one count of dangerous operation of a vehicle and was released until his court appearance.

Wut? I could see that if someone has a single lapse in decision-making and does one road-ragey thing like fake swerve to scare you, or who tailgates you on the freeway and flashes their high beams or something.  But when they start ramming your car and following you through neighborhoods, with witnesses, it seems as though perhaps some charge(s) slightly more serious are in order?  You're actively using your vehicle as a weapon to terrorize someone a/o physically harm them at that point.
 
Red Shirt Blues
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


After watching the video and listening to her..meh. Kind of on the fence about it.
 
stoli n coke
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Three Crooked Squirrels: First, $10 says it was an American visiting our Neighbors to the North.



No one has ever intentionally visited Winnipeg.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Shouldn't have blurred that asshole's face.


Asshooooole!!!!
Youtube RlylQ8XYqx8
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Was he stealing pallets
 
Quick and Dirty
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Eh, I made it about halfway through the article.

This is why I keep a shillelagh in the car, because you never know who you're going to meet out there on the roads.

Be courteous out there, ya'll, it might just save your ass!

Dropkick Murphys "Smash Shit Up" (official music video)
Youtube -VaVKE82wMs
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Road ragers are faking crazy

csb
I was coming home from work one day. There was a guy in a blue minivan right behind me. I didn't think anything of it as we were on a crowded expressway. I got off at the exit to my house and he followed. Again not thinking anything of it. I live on an arterial road so lots of people get off there.

I kept going past my house cause I had some stops to make first and there he was. as I cut through side streets to avoid traffic he was right behind me. I realized he was following me so I zig-zagged through through the neighborhood a little so see if he would stick with me. He did.

Finally I gave up and pulled into a spot in the strip mall where I was going to Walgreens and the liqueur store. I sat there for a minute cause I was on the phone with my wife and he pulled up behind me blocking me in. I could see him in the rear view mirror yelling and gesturing wildly.

I thought, and told my wife, well fark I'm gonna have to fight this guy. I hung up, and got out of my car. He rolled down his window was was screaming incoherently then gave me the finger and peeled off and left.

I have no idea what I did to piss him off but boy was he mad. He followed me, likely out of his way for what was probably 10 miles and 20 minutes just to yell at me for some perceived disrespect I guess. It was farking weird.

/csb
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
That looks like attempted murder to me.  Unlawful restraint.  Possible hate crime enhancers.  Assault with a deadly weapon as one of the lesser charges.
 
silverjets
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
The guy was obviously a nut job but what is it with people using their phones to record a video instead of calling 911 and saying that someone is trying to kill them?
 
Displayed 19 of 19 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.