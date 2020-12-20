 Skip to content
 
(KWCH Wichita)   Old and Busted: Wichita, KS having several earthquakes in under a month. New Hotness: Wichita having several earthquakes this past Saturday   (kwch.com) divider line
19
    More: Followup  
19 Comments
 
Captain Steroid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
globalnerdy.comView Full Size


\ Mwa-hahahahaha! >:D
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Just how big is that Yellowstone SuperCaldera?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


It's all the fracking.

Rachel goes deep into the subject.

It's not just about Russia.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Its Kansas. Nothing of value would be lost if a 9.9 earthquake hit.
 
SurfaceTension [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Ground finally opening up beneath Koch Industries, in order to swallow it into the 9th level of hell.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
What's the problem with having a bunch of earthquakes and tap water that spontaneously combusts as long as some billionaire somewhere makes 17 billion more for himself? Really, won't you think of the billionaire?
 
Insain2
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Finally someone else in Kansas is having some fun!!!!! Last one was some chick named Dorothy & her dog Toto.........
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

SurfaceTension: Ground finally opening up beneath Koch Industries, in order to swallow it into the 9th level of hell.


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Might be why the train don't come out Wichita, unlessin' you're a hog or a cattle. Owen : People train runs out of Stubbville.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
FRACK BABY FRACK!
 
SwiftFox [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
9 in the last week.  18 in the last 30 days, USGS
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
That must be so scary. I grew up in earthquake country, so it takes a big one to ruffle my feathers. I mean, we usually don't even notice them. A year or so ago, we did have one that went on so long, that we decided to put on our jackets and shoes and go outside. Didn't end up amounting to much, though it did cause a big crack in our newly laid patio.
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
So, casual reminder.

Fracking workers are undocumented radiation workers.

Yes, really. The shiat they're pulling out of the earth is intrinsically radioactive. And not just a little bit either, that fracking water they truck and pump back into the earth? It can be so farking hot the trucks are high radiation areas and would probably be all kinds of violations for DOT if anyone cared (OTOH that might be the reason anyone is checking at all, to make sure they can't be spanked by the DOT).

And they are NOT placarded for radiation or radioactive materials. It's not monitored by the NRC. The workers are not wearing dosimetry, they're not on bioassay, they are not being monitored.

And the workers, who often fly by night contractors, are being SATURATED in this shiat. Radiation is a weird hazard, in that there's basically four varieties we care about, but the main goal is: we do not want it inside you. No. Bad. The four methods of entry are injection (open wounds, sharp objects, straight to bloodstream), inhalation, ingestion, and absorption.

And the isotopes they're getting uptakes on? It's not great. Yes, they're dying.

This has the potential to become the next Radium Girls lawsuit if someone can connect the strings and start the class action lawsuit, but the companies that do this are patchwork and fly by night for a reason: so they can disappear with no damages taken.

/worked radiation safety for radioactive waste
//placarding and DOT rules are a big farking deal
///endless rage on the behalf of these workers
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Soon...

media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
petec
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

I Swear I'll Jump: That must be so scary. I grew up in earthquake country, so it takes a big one to ruffle my feathers. I mean, we usually don't even notice them. A year or so ago, we did have one that went on so long, that we decided to put on our jackets and shoes and go outside. Didn't end up amounting to much, though it did cause a big crack in our newly laid patio.


Patio: Don't care, got laid
 
HeartBurnKid
‘’ 1 minute ago  

king of vegas: What's the problem with having a bunch of earthquakes and tap water that spontaneously combusts as long as some billionaire somewhere makes 17 billion more for himself? Really, won't you think of the billionaire?


Surprisingly, these have little to nothing to do with fracking, or so the local seismologists say.  We definitely feel the fracking earthquakes that happen in northern Oklahoma and southern Kansas, but there isn't any fracking or waste water disposal going on in the Wichita area.  This is just an old fault line in the area that's decided to wake up over the last week or so.

Funny thing is, I'm originally from California, so I know earthquakes, and these weren't like the earthquakes I'm used to.  Back there, earthquakes would usually be a few seconds of shaking.  These were much more sudden; just a sharp bang.  Fortunately, nothing big, but just curious.
 
the Mole of Production [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Gaston was getting ready for lunch when he felt the first earthquake, and he knew instantly what it was.

♫ No on shakes like Gaston, feels earthquakes like Gaston, craps his pants while a sandwich he makes like Gaston!♫
 
resident dystopian
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Quisp vs Quake Cereal 1965 very 1st Commercial
Youtube Q-sTnm_aPBY
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Hoovie just got a new hooptie land yacht and the transmission fell out followed by the engine  Nothing to worry about.
 
