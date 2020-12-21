 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   Not that anybody noticed, but Generation X is quietly leading the world during the pandemic. Or, like, whatever   (papercitymag.com) divider line
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
All hail the forgotten generation ― we're finally getting the recognition that we deserve.

This is, like, the least Generation X-ey sentence ever written. You care too much, girl. What are you, some Millennial? Chill the fark out.
 
arrogantbastich [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm 40 something farking years old. I don't have to listen to you. And neither do they.
 
damageddude [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
My wife's and my mixed tapes are sitting in the garage even though there hasn't been a cassette player in this house for over a decade. Too much work went into creating them to get rid of them.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not reading that.

/peak gen x
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: What my teens didn't know was that my entire generation has been dismissed from day one, and what's more we don't really care.

Fark, I actually prefer it that way. Ah to be unappreciated in one's own lifetime.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm 40 something farking years old. I don't have to listen to you. And neither do they.


Fark it, or don't, but cause social disorder or harm or discriminate on others than fark you.....


At least that's how I interpret you.


But what do I know?

Fark it... I got shiat to do and my ass has been speaking to me all day.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I'm not reading that.

/peak gen x


I don't even care that you aren't reading it.

/wait.... damn it!
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh well, whatever, never mind.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ambivalence:

Username checks out.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

gameshowhost: I'm not reading that.

/peak gen x


I'm not listening to you, unless you are on vinyl.

/twin peak gen x
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This should have been the primary commento.

Sifl & Olly - United States of Whatever Video
Youtube viaTT859Yk0
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
At least we are easily entertained...

Bill and Ted's Excellent Adventure - Mall scene
Youtube Q8UGAbAPPkk
 
Snapper Carr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever.
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gen Xers have limited expectations too.

Maybe so, but I at least expect an article to have some kind of point, rather than yet another regurgitation of "here are all the things we remember playing with in the 70s and 80s!"
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


" You, Gutter my boy are going to be one of the top Top commericaly successful English speaking creatives of your generation"
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love people telling me that it's impossible for people to stay home and just watch TV.

That was most of my teen years and all I had to watch was the 5 shiatty movies on HBO playing again and again.

Farking whiners.
 
Jesus McSordid [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

arrogantbastich: I'm 40 something farking years old. I don't have to listen to you. And neither do they.


Handle checks out.
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: gameshowhost: I'm not reading that.

/peak gen x

I'm not listening to you, unless you are on vinyl.

/twin peak gen x


GenX actually drove cars, therefore cassette was the preferred format even though we had a decent mix of LP Vinyl and 45 singles, at least enough to fill the bottom of the stereo cabinet.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
deadsanta:

Fark you all, I'm only going to listen to anything that's not on reel to reel

Fark the wax cylinder crowd too!


I'm not going to shut up...
 
Ringshadow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I love Gen X biatching that no one notices them when every major farking musician I've cared about in my life was farking Gen X.

Pretty sure Korn, Linkin Park, Rob Zombie, Powerman 5000, basically ANYONE who was popular in that era of late 90's into 2000s? That's Gen X, baby. They're in their late 40s, early 50s now which ages them entirely out of Xennial and into X but not far enough for Boomers.

So yeah X has made plenty of impact they've just disowned their farking musicians for some damn reason?
 
thespindrifter [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: [Fark user image image 425x318]

" You, Gutter my boy are going to be one of the top Top commericaly successful English speaking creatives of your generation"


Hey, isn't that Iron Man's chauffeur?
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've been socially distant since my Freshman year of high school in 1990.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
rbuzby
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: I love people telling me that it's impossible for people to stay home and just watch TV.

That was most of my teen years and all I had to watch was the 5 shiatty movies on HBO playing again and again.

Farking whiners.


I saw 3  seconds of full chest breast nudity on cinemax or HBO, while watching for hours and hours, through the scrambled signal.  Then, the boobs appeared suddenly, clear as day, for a 3 whole seconds.


Sex hasn't been that good since.  But no one can take that memory away from me.  No one!
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Last I checked, we weren't asking to be validated.
 
Walker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: I love people telling me that it's impossible for people to stay home and just watch TV.

That was most of my teen years and all I had to watch was the 5 shiatty movies on HBO playing again and again.

Farking whiners.


You had HBO??? Lucky.
We had 5 channels and half of them were snowy.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: [Fark user image 425x318]

" You, Gutter my boy are going to be one of the top Top commericaly successful English speaking creatives of your generation"


"Sniff me where the panties are"      terror begins to envelop me
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kmgenesis23:

But we keep commenting on it when it comes up
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chunkybeets:

I always this it was "blow me where the pampers are."


Much funnier
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

damageddude: My wife's and my mixed tapes are sitting in the garage even though there hasn't been a cassette player in this house for over a decade. Too much work went into creating them to get rid of them.


*100 years from now*  Alien race lands on Earth and finds old Cassette tape.  Plugs it into the data retrieval machine they have and ....

"Oh blargnak!!!  They've got Rick Astley here too!!!"
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: I love people telling me that it's impossible for people to stay home and just watch TV.

That was most of my teen years and all I had to watch was the 5 shiatty movies on HBO playing again and again.

Farking whiners.


With the magic of the internet I have watched all of Voyager and Deep Space Nine in just a couple months.
We are truly blessed.
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Corvus: I love people telling me that it's impossible for people to stay home and just watch TV.

That was most of my teen years and all I had to watch was the 5 shiatty movies on HBO playing again and again.

Farking whiners.

You had HBO??? Lucky.
We had 5 channels and half of them were snowy.


In 1984, we got a satellite dish, and wow, what an awesome thing!
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Boomers: Farking millennials they don't care about giving us covid!!!
Millennials: Farking boomers they don't care about climate change!!!
GenX:🖕🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕 🖕
 
I want that sauce Morty!
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This show ran from 1997-2002, so it's technically about an older Millenial in high school. It does encapsulate the Gen X attitude though. Most of the people working on the show were probably Gen X since Millennials were too busy attending sex education classes at the time.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  
With the lights out, it's less dangerous
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AuralArgument: Chunkybeets:

I always this it was "blow me where the pampers are."


Much funnier


I stand corrected!   Grin still beaming!   Thanks for the reminder
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: All hail the forgotten generation ― we're finally getting the recognition that we deserve.

This is, like, the least Generation X-ey sentence ever written. You care too much, girl. What are you, some Millennial? Chill the fark out.


It totally smacks of effort.
 
smed7 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That article sucked, it was worse the the usual pity-parade.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ringshadow: I love Gen X biatching that no one notices them when every major farking musician I've cared about in my life was farking Gen X.

Pretty sure Korn, Linkin Park, Rob Zombie, Powerman 5000, basically ANYONE who was popular in that era of late 90's into 2000s? That's Gen X, baby. They're in their late 40s, early 50s now which ages them entirely out of Xennial and into X but not far enough for Boomers.

So yeah X has made plenty of impact they've just disowned their farking musicians for some damn reason?


No. It's not that Gens "disowns" it. it's that Boomers and millennials seem to pretend genx don't exist or their voices are not to be heard.

GenX music is awesome.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  

thespindrifter: deadsanta: gameshowhost: I'm not reading that.

/peak gen x

I'm not listening to you, unless you are on vinyl.

/twin peak gen x

GenX actually drove cars, therefore cassette was the preferred format even though we had a decent mix of LP Vinyl and 45 singles, at least enough to fill the bottom of the stereo cabinet.


Yeah, cassette tape was what I owned in high school and college. I couldn't afford a CD player until the mid 90s.

My first car in 1992 was a 1979 Olds Delta 88 with a working 8-track. My neighbor had a lot of classic rock 8-tracks that his son didn't listen to anymore so he gave them to me. "Dirty Deeds Done Dirt Cheap", "Highway to Hell", "Toys in the Attic", "Women and Children First", "Fair Warning" I had a lot of good driving music on 8-track.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

smed7: That article sucked, it was worse the the usual pity-parade.


Believe it or not, not everyone is craving for attention all the time. When a group says "people don't give us attention all the time" - It's not asking for pity.

Obviously you think that it is.
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
car and cassettes!......don't forget the bass cannon!
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Walker: Corvus: I love people telling me that it's impossible for people to stay home and just watch TV.

That was most of my teen years and all I had to watch was the 5 shiatty movies on HBO playing again and again.

Farking whiners.

You had HBO??? Lucky.
We had 5 channels and half of them were snowy.


I think we stole it like most people then.

Yeah TV sucked.
 
Corvus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If you learned how to masturbate to this, you are genX.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Beerguy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We are the generation that "went to work" ... and we haven't stopped yet.
 
Silly_Sot
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have chips. I have cigars. I have whiskey.
 
Amish Tech Support
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Corvus: If you learned how to masturbate to this, you are genX.

[Fark user image image 600x451]


It took me two hours of staring at 2am but it was worth it for that one boob shot
 
Xythero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
