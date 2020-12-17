 Skip to content
(The Advocate)   Alternative orgasms or perhaps she isn't going to the gym to look better for you   (advocate.com) divider line
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds like someone has never left the house or participated in anything ever.
 
common sense is an oxymoron [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We must redefine "orgasm"

"Orgasm" has a scientific definition that more or less matches its current popular definition, so why change things? Words like "pleasure" also have agreed-upon meanings which the writer should find describe everything on his list. Even the orgasms.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I don't know what the big mystery is. If it doesn't work through intercourse and for some girls because of hang-ups it doesn't, you work the clit, find the g-spot and they get there in a matter of minutes.

But no butt stuff.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Maybe im old fashioned but I prefer a plain old pussy-gasm.

With my dick.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 1 hour ago  
in my dreams
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I don't know what the big mystery is. If it doesn't work through intercourse and for some girls because of hang-ups it doesn't, you work the clit, find the g-spot and they get there in a matter of minutes.

But no butt stuff.


I know who didn't read the article.
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Orgasms in the gym?  Give me 26 minutes...
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, if not for Trump's steady stream of Twitter tantrums this would be the dumbest thing I have read all year.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I don't know what the big mystery is. If it doesn't work through intercourse and for some girls because of hang-ups it doesn't, you work the clit, find the g-spot and they get there in a matter of minutes.

But no butt stuff.


You averse to clicking the Advocate? Because the article isn't about your "skills".
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mugato: I don't know what the big mystery is. If it doesn't work through intercourse and for some girls because of hang-ups it doesn't, you work the clit, find the g-spot and they get there in a matter of minutes.

But no butt stuff.


You don't really think that every girl who doesn't come from PIV sex is suffering from sexual hang-ups, do you?
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are limits to what you're allowed to see without someone's consent.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is subby et al.. aware that The Advocate isn't a Hetero publication?
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Trollgasm.

When you write a stupid story and get a reaction!

Did they pay that fool for those words? Morons. You _charge_ people like that to print their drivel. Then you charge them more to put their names in 'Who's Who of the Vaginally Challenged'.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Fear the Clam: Mugato: I don't know what the big mystery is. If it doesn't work through intercourse and for some girls because of hang-ups it doesn't, you work the clit, find the g-spot and they get there in a matter of minutes.

But no butt stuff.

I know who didn't read the article.


JesseL: Mugato: I don't know what the big mystery is. If it doesn't work through intercourse and for some girls because of hang-ups it doesn't, you work the clit, find the g-spot and they get there in a matter of minutes.

But no butt stuff.

You don't really think that every girl who doesn't come from PIV sex is suffering from sexual hang-ups, do you?


No, I've only encountered two who did.

I know who didn't read the article.

I did, The butt stuff was pretty gross, especially the fisting. Do you want goatse? Because that's probably how you get goatse.
 
dr_iacovone
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Thus article brought to you by the letter P and the numbers 6 and 9 only not in the order you expected.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 400x598]

Orgasms in the gym?  Give me 26 minutes...


Isn't that one of those Poverty Sucks posters I bought from Spencer's for a friend in 1985? He'd had an insurance pay-out retained until 18. Bought a Mazda RX7 and believed he'd speculate in art, dumped the west-side chick who had convinced him that was even possible, returned to college and emerged with a grad degree in business, but landed a position project-managing programmers with no more knowledge of computer science than how to program his calculator in a high school calculus class and has enjoyed an upper-middle class existence ever since.
 
duckpoopy
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

dothemath: Maybe im old fashioned but I prefer a plain old pussy-gasm.

With my dick.


But what about the coontgasm, or the coozegasm, or the beared-clamgasm...
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Christmas IS coming

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
buravirgil
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Trollgasm.

When you write a stupid story and get a reaction!

Did they pay that fool for those words? Morons. You _charge_ people like that to print their drivel. Then you charge them more to put their names in 'Who's Who of the Vaginally Challenged'.



It's not really a "story" so much as a paradigm shift of category and it's likely sourced from not a few academic journals on human sexuality.

Ignorance on this topic is not recommended. See a physician for details. Preferably one out of med school in since the millennium change.
 
steklo
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

buravirgil: steklo: [Fark user image 400x598]

Orgasms in the gym?  Give me 26 minutes...

Isn't that one of those Poverty Sucks posters I bought from Spencer's for a friend in 1985?


That photo is a very special meme for Fark. I don't know the origins (suppose one can look it up) but its been here since the early 2000's.  The way I heard it, the poster needed to be at the gym in 26 minutes and the photo appeared.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

common sense is an oxymoron: We must redefine "orgasm"

"Orgasm" has a scientific definition that more or less matches its current popular definition, so why change things? Words like "pleasure" also have agreed-upon meanings which the writer should find describe everything on his list. Even the orgasms.


I forget the comedian. Probably that creep Loius C.K. did a bit about words being over used

Hysterical or euphoric or amazing. If not all 3 words, one of these is comparable to an orgasm of the senses.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

buravirgil: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Trollgasm.

When you write a stupid story and get a reaction!

Did they pay that fool for those words? Morons. You _charge_ people like that to print their drivel. Then you charge them more to put their names in 'Who's Who of the Vaginally Challenged'.


It's not really a "story" so much as a paradigm shift of category and it's likely sourced from not a few academic journals on human sexuality.

Ignorance on this topic is not recommended. See a physician for details. Preferably one out of med school in since the millennium change.


What? Nonsense. Orgasm has not been redefined.

It's a stupid troll AKA 'paradigm shift'. That's a tell BTW. Insane opinions pulled from dark smelly places are always 'paradigm shifts'.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Mugato: Fear the Clam: Mugato: I don't know what the big mystery is. If it doesn't work through intercourse and for some girls because of hang-ups it doesn't, you work the clit, find the g-spot and they get there in a matter of minutes.

But no butt stuff.

I know who didn't read the article.

JesseL: Mugato: I don't know what the big mystery is. If it doesn't work through intercourse and for some girls because of hang-ups it doesn't, you work the clit, find the g-spot and they get there in a matter of minutes.

But no butt stuff.

You don't really think that every girl who doesn't come from PIV sex is suffering from sexual hang-ups, do you?

No, I've only encountered two who did.

I know who didn't read the article.

I did, The butt stuff was pretty gross, especially the fisting. Do you want goatse? Because that's probably how you get goatse.


You can lead a Farker to the other side, but you can't make 'em fist. Got it. If it's a loving fist, it's the safest way to go about that sort of stimulation. The number of people admitted to emergency rooms for being too creative is not trivial and not a good thing with the fever going on.

You seemed to have understood women don't have the nerves around a prostate (because they don't have a prostate) and butt sex for a woman is most often an indulgence of a shiat partner complaining about "tightness".

Not all women cultivate pleasure from anal stimulation to appease men (a trend porn normalized) because passing anything through the anus can have a pleasant sensation for both sexes, but stimulation of the prostate is the most direct path to orgasm if that's your goal-- it's more a male thing by physiology and a hetero couple thing in terms of making each other happy.

Really, if you had read the article, and understood as much about human sexuality as you're asserting, you wouldn't be doubling-down, as it used to be said so often on MetaFilter.
 
whitroth
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Ok, "alternative"....

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=__d03​I​qV4BE
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I never thought of fisting as something that would be performed up the poo chute, but alas, here we are with this informative article. I've taken shiats that I thought were going to rip me in half, and none of those were anywhere near the size of my fist.

I guess I'll just have to not understand it.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: buravirgil: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Trollgasm.

When you write a stupid story and get a reaction!

Did they pay that fool for those words? Morons. You _charge_ people like that to print their drivel. Then you charge them more to put their names in 'Who's Who of the Vaginally Challenged'.


It's not really a "story" so much as a paradigm shift of category and it's likely sourced from not a few academic journals on human sexuality.

Ignorance on this topic is not recommended. See a physician for details. Preferably one out of med school in since the millennium change.

What? Nonsense. Orgasm has not been redefined.

It's a stupid troll AKA 'paradigm shift'. That's a tell BTW. Insane opinions pulled from dark smelly places are always 'paradigm shifts'.


Alright, uptight: sea change
 
dennysgod
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Go Find Yourself a Spin-Cycle
Youtube gXIS8jvoWYY
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
The author probably does a lot of ecstasy.
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

steklo: buravirgil: steklo: [Fark user image 400x598]

Orgasms in the gym?  Give me 26 minutes...

Isn't that one of those Poverty Sucks posters I bought from Spencer's for a friend in 1985?

That photo is a very special meme for Fark. I don't know the origins (suppose one can look it up) but its been here since the early 2000's.  The way I heard it, the poster needed to be at the gym in 26 minutes and the photo appeared.


Guy rejected an online dating site messager, as he was way out of her league with his Extra In Crowd acting credits and ten year old Beemer. He graciously explained all this succinctly as he had to be at the gym in 26 minutes. Woman posted this douchbag's message abd profile pics and it went viral.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Nick Nostril: I never thought of fisting as something that would be performed up the poo chute, but alas, here we are with this informative article. I've taken shiats that I thought were going to rip me in half, and none of those were anywhere near the size of my fist.

I guess I'll just have to not understand it.


I know a girl that works for a CA butt doctor.

The stories she tells about their 'frequent flyers' are disturbing (and likely a HIPPA violation). Like unrated directors cut of Hostel disturbing.

Punchline from 'first butthole transplant' joke: 'I did that to my own butthole...What did you expect I'd do to a strangers?'
 
Thanks for the Meme-ries [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
1. Eye-gasm
Some people like to watch. For them, looking is all it takes.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

buravirgil: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: buravirgil: The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Trollgasm.

When you write a stupid story and get a reaction!

Did they pay that fool for those words? Morons. You _charge_ people like that to print their drivel. Then you charge them more to put their names in 'Who's Who of the Vaginally Challenged'.


It's not really a "story" so much as a paradigm shift of category and it's likely sourced from not a few academic journals on human sexuality.

Ignorance on this topic is not recommended. See a physician for details. Preferably one out of med school in since the millennium change.

What? Nonsense. Orgasm has not been redefined.

It's a stupid troll AKA 'paradigm shift'. That's a tell BTW. Insane opinions pulled from dark smelly places are always 'paradigm shifts'.

Alright, uptight: sea change


Not better. Continue to call your opinions anything you like.
 
Dangl1ng
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In shibari, we often see "rope-gasms" which is working someone up to a crescendo as you tied and untied them up using various techniques.
I used to be able to do 3 one hour long rope scenes a night and that was a good night. I usually felt fairly spent. Not in a sexual way but sorta, because I was still hungry for sex. But most times I didn't have the energy for it.

/Precovid
 
buravirgil
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Farker Soze: steklo: buravirgil: steklo: [Fark user image 400x598]

Orgasms in the gym?  Give me 26 minutes...

Isn't that one of those Poverty Sucks posters I bought from Spencer's for a friend in 1985?

That photo is a very special meme for Fark. I don't know the origins (suppose one can look it up) but its been here since the early 2000's.  The way I heard it, the poster needed to be at the gym in 26 minutes and the photo appeared.

Guy rejected an online dating site messager, as he was way out of her league with his Extra In Crowd acting credits and ten year old Beemer. He graciously explained all this succinctly as he had to be at the gym in 26 minutes. Woman posted this douchbag's message abd profile pics and it went viral.


Now...that's a Know Your Meme entry right there. I'll stick by my Spencer's theory a douchcanoe plagiarized.
 
50th
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My entire life I've had the textbook orgasm except once in college.  I wasn't really physically attracted to the girl, we were good friends, had done it before, and just did it.  I ejaculated and to this day I can't say I had an "orgasm".  It was just a physical response with no endorphin accompaniment.  It was very strange.  I should probably mention my friends and I did a lot of drugs in college.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang: Orgasm has not been redefined.


Uhh...yes, yes it has. It was poorly defined by medical models that systemically excluded female physiology from medical study for topics as fundamental as disease up to the late 70s.

Kinsey did a lot to approach the topic from an observational and participatory model, but female sexuality is an ongoing research topic. He did some damage as well. Evolutionary biology is far from mapping the consequences of male sexuality peaking so early and conversely so late in women, especially given the changes in average longevity for both sexes. Sex without consequence of pregnancy is a booming business for plastic surgeons among the aging and even elderly.

You're coming across as a prude and you should be mocked for it. Welcome to Fark.

What empirical science doesn't know about orgasm is an exciting frontier for millennials. Be possessed by a jealousy of them all you like, but the periodicals are there to read and inform yourself.

Enjoy the narrators of Ken Burns' Prohibition documentary commenting to the '20s being, in part, the male discovery of the clitoris-- and what amplifying effects that has for women eager to be led as listened to and its mutual benefit for stressing the western invention of pair-bonding for reasons of "romance" versus economic utility.
 
thealgorerhythm [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Dangl1ng: In shibari, we often see "rope-gasms" which is working someone up to a crescendo as you tied and untied them up using various techniques.
I used to be able to do 3 one hour long rope scenes a night and that was a good night. I usually felt fairly spent. Not in a sexual way but sorta, because I was still hungry for sex. But most times I didn't have the energy for it.

/Precovid


I thought rope-gasm was what made the climbing rope in PE sticky after that one kid used it and nobody wanted to go after him.
 
abhorrent1
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Before I learned how to masturbate

I don't recall getting a lesson in that. It's pretty much instinctual
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I was wondering why there were so many men kissing then I saw where I was at and it all made sense.

There are several they left out for women specifically.
 
Hugh Manatee
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Doctor Jack Badofsky approves.
 
cwheelie
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
This is where the right points & laughs, and I'm not going to call them on it
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

cwheelie: This is where the right points & laughs, and I'm not going to call them on it


It's ok. I'll be sure to donate a few to their wives.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: I was wondering why there were so many men kissing then I saw where I was at and it all made sense.

There are several they left out for women specifically.


Go on...

There is one entry specifically for women in terms of a choice of depiction. Did you miss that?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Mugato: I don't know what the big mystery is. If it doesn't work through intercourse and for some girls because of hang-ups it doesn't, you work the clit, find the g-spot and they get there in a matter of minutes.

But no butt stuff.


I don't think the author of that article is very concerned with making women cum
 
Al!
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I feel bad for the author. Life must be extremely complicated for a person that can reach sexual climax by looking at art or listening to music. I mean, I have to assume he knows what an orgasm is, since there are things on the list that can induce orgasm in men, and in at least one instance he uses the term "orgasm-like" to describe something on the list, but listening to music is not something that should trigger an orgasm. It can be erotic and pleasurable, but a male experiencing an orgasm is normally going to ejaculate if they have the requisite body parts. I have a hard time believing this guy jizzes his pants when a good song comes on the radio, or when he has a meaningful conversation with someone who gets him on the right level.

If he is experiencing these orgasms, there are doctors that can better describe what is happening with his body, though he may not want to seek treatment if he can afford his dry cleaning bills and doesn't mind the occasional accusations of being a sexual deviant.
 
