(ABC7 Chicago)   Just in time for Christmas get your Kyle Rittenhouse merchandise from the Free Kyle website. From which his family is definitely not profiting   (abc7chicago.com) divider line
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Has anyone seen Kyle?  He's about *motions* this tall.

/farking Nazis
//assholes that cross state lines while illegally armed aren't even defending their own community
///charge him as an adult, convict him for double murder, and send him to prison for the rest of his life
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Put all of the available inventory into online shopping carts and then abandon them.
 
wet drum sandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm sure millions of women all over the country are screaming "TAKE MY MONEY!!!" when they find out they have the opportunity to buy a Kyle Rittenhouse sports bra.
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Trash will be trash. Seriously, bin the whole damn family.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Gross.
 
jso2897
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.


Yeah - but if he doesn't get a competent defense, he'll get off later.
His lawyers appear to be grifters, and no one should be comfortable about a kid who is going to be tried as an adult having fraudulent attorneys.
That isn't how we're supposed to do things.
 
guestguy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Is there a GoFundMe to contribute to his prosecution?
 
Reverend J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.


Difficulty: The constitution.
 
UberNeuman
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Free Kyle.  F*** Kyle.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Man, being white is THE. shiat.
 
Ex Parrot
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
He's just another POS on a LONG list of folks that can go fark themselves.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I

Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.


That's the easy way out. Let him rot in prison until he dies of old age.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

UberNeuman: Free Kyle.  F*** Kyle.


Free as in "free cat"?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.


Even bad people are afforded Due Process in the United States, you farking Nazi.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

edmo: IJake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.

That's the easy way out. Let him rot in prison until he dies of old age.


At $50k a year to taxpayers.

What about a 10 cents bullet in the brain.
 
mateomaui
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That'll cover the prison care packages from mom for a while.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.

Even bad people are afforded Due Process in the United States, you farking Nazi.


Isn't that what "tried" and "convicted" means?  Executed is a bit much though.
 
The knight who says EkiEkiPoontang
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
He'll be convicted of a weapons charge.

But you don't get to yell 'I'll kill you' while chasing someone, then biatch when you catch a bullet or four.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
FREE KYLE*
*With purchase of Kyle of equal or lesser value
 
readymix
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.

Even bad people are afforded Due Process in the United States, you farking Nazi.


Yeah, that's the "tried" part.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Reverend J: Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.

Difficulty: The constitution.


I'm no fan of the death penalty but it absolutely is Constitutional.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Put all of the available inventory into online shopping carts and then abandon them.


That doesn't do anything.
 
UNC_Samurai [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Leave him to rot in the same obscure hole as the piece of shiat that ran over Heather.
 
meanmutton
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.

Even bad people are afforded Due Process in the United States, you farking Nazi.


Yes... that is what "tried and convicted" mean and why they occur before the punishment.
 
PapermonkeyExpress
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

readymix: PapermonkeyExpress: Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.

Even bad people are afforded Due Process in the United States, you farking Nazi.

Yeah, that's the "tried" part.


But the outcome was already determined in the posted scenario.

If you are okay with show trials, maybe the US Constitution isn't for you.

/the Left's projection of their own fascism is truly remarkable.
 
Pinner
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: Put all of the available inventory into online shopping carts and then abandon them.


Buy a shiat load of merchandise.
Call your bank and dispute it after receiving it. "Product not as advertised" or "I never bought this stuff, WTF is this charge for?"
Your bank will refund your money but you'll have to change your cc number if you claim it's an unauthorized transaction. The merchant's $$ is reversed to the cardholder and they're out product since it's already shipped.
Banks LOVE their cardholders. Rarely  does a merchant win a cardholder dispute.
This post is NOT advocating fraud!
This is a real example of what people do to merchants. I've seen it many times over the years happening to merchants. Even legit transactions.
It's sad how cardholders exercise their rights by bending rules like that. "Oh, the color was off! It looks damaged! The package was soaking wet like the mail carrier peed on it!" It's really awful. Sad. Losers! I hope it doesn't happen to Kyle and his mom.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Time to get some lawyers and sue the crap out of them
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.

Even bad people are afforded Due Process in the United States, you farking Nazi.


Offer void if anyone other than straight white man.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

fragMasterFlash: UberNeuman: Free Kyle.  F*** Kyle.

Free as in "free cat"?

[Fark user image 500x341]


That used to be a bannable image on Fark.
 
Bermuda59 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

TWX: Has anyone seen Kyle?  He's about *motions* this tall.

/farking Nazis
//assholes that cross state lines while illegally armed aren't even defending their own community
///charge him as an adult, convict him for double murder, and send him to prison for the rest of his life


He might be here
th.bing.comView Full Size
 
Insain2
‘’ 1 minute ago  
I wonder if the family's of the dead guys can sue Kyle's family for wrongful death like OJ or Robert Blake?????

Then they'll have to have a Fire sale & try to collect on the insurance for their losses........oh well time to up the fire insurance again......lol
 
Reverend J [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

meanmutton: Reverend J: Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.

Difficulty: The constitution.

I'm no fan of the death penalty but it absolutely is Constitutional.


The Supreme Court ruled that anyone under the age of 18 can not face capital punishment (Roper v. Simmons, 2005).
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ less than a minute ago  

PapermonkeyExpress: readymix: PapermonkeyExpress: Jake Havechek: That's sick.  He needs to be tried, convicted, and executed.

Even bad people are afforded Due Process in the United States, you farking Nazi.

Yeah, that's the "tried" part.

But the outcome was already determined in the posted scenario.

If you are okay with show trials, maybe the US Constitution isn't for you.

/the Left's projection of their own fascism is truly remarkable.


Oh fark right off with that shiat...the party of "Let's declare martial law to overturn the election" never gets to throw the "fascist" tag around again.
 
