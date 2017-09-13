 Skip to content
(Daily Star)   Ex-CIA director John Brennan, who apparently left his mind open so aliens could sip his brain goo, says 'eyebrow-raising' Nimitz UFO 'could actually be a different lifeform' (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I really enjoyed him on The Real World season 2, he was a nice foil to Puck and Pedro.

Who knew a small-time country start from Kentucky would make it this far?
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Which is more likely

Something like this:

Fark user imageView Full Size


or something like this?:

Fark user imageView Full Size


Just because you could not identify an object in the sky it does not mean it is not a human made and operated object.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Aussie_As
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.chzbgr.comView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albino Squid [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There are an increasing number of people who operated at the highest levels of government (and with the highest security clearances) that seem remarkably open to the possibility that these sightings are alien in nature. It's quite possible that Brennan, Harry Reid and others have gone around the bend, but they aren't really the type.
 
Lord Dimwit [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I absolutely want to believe.

I have no problem believing aliens exist.

I have trouble believing aliens have visited us.

I absolutely cannot believe that aliens with the technology needed to visit us would have said technology be so vulnerable it could crash.

I absolutely, complete cannot believe that aliens evolving in a completely different biosphere would have the ability to or desire to mate with us.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I see the Navy uses the Rockwell "Bigfoot" model EO/IR system on their planes.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lord Dimwit:

I absolutely, complete cannot believe that aliens evolving in a completely different biosphere would have the ability to or desire to mate with us.

Follow your dreams !
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albino Squid: There are an increasing number of people who operated at the highest levels of government (and with the highest security clearances) that seem remarkably open to the possibility that these sightings are alien in nature. It's quite possible that Brennan, Harry Reid and others have gone around the bend, but they aren't really the type.


that's because they know they are. 70 years of secrecy about this is unraveling before our eyes.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Dimwit: I absolutely want to believe.

I have no problem believing aliens exist.

I have trouble believing aliens have visited us.

I absolutely cannot believe that aliens with the technology needed to visit us would have said technology be so vulnerable it could crash.

I absolutely, complete cannot believe that aliens evolving in a completely different biosphere would have the ability to or desire to mate with us.


what you believe or want to believe means nothing. all the crazy shiat is true
 
Professor Science [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Albino Squid: There are an increasing number of people who operated at the highest levels of government (and with the highest security clearances) that seem remarkably open to the possibility that these sightings are alien in nature. It's quite possible that Brennan, Harry Reid and others have gone around the bend, but they aren't really the type.


I suspect that after a few years of exposure to the sort of people that now interact with the highest levels of government, they've grown sick of humoring and quietly tolerating the moronic conspiracy theorists and have decided to have a little fun.
 
GoodDoctorB [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My favorite was the small formation of unidentified "craft" that turned out to be a flock of geese. Like, really obviously a flock geese, once someone actually zoomed in on the scope footage and could clearly see their wings flapping.

I think maybe our bunk-ass radar display resolution is the true problem, here.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TxRabbit: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x380]


There's Klingons on the starboard bow, starboard bow , starboard bow , There's Klingons on the starboard bow, starboard bow , Jim
 
Mock26
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If we had actually made contact with aliens Trump would have blabbed about it four years ago as soon as he took office and learned about it.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Lord Dimwit: I absolutely want to believe.

I have no problem believing aliens exist.

I have trouble believing aliens have visited us.

I absolutely cannot believe that aliens with the technology needed to visit us would have said technology be so vulnerable it could crash.

I absolutely, complete cannot believe that aliens evolving in a completely different biosphere would have the ability to or desire to mate with us.


Can you at least get behind the idea that all the extraterrestrial civilizations out there are actually a bunch of highly advanced proctologists?
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chainsaw Turd Elf: TxRabbit: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x380]

There's Klingons on the starboard bow, starboard bow , starboard bow , There's Klingons on the starboard bow, starboard bow , Jim


herocollector.comView Full Size
 
dopirt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GoodDoctorB: My favorite was the small formation of unidentified "craft" that turned out to be a flock of geese. Like, really obviously a flock geese, once someone actually zoomed in on the scope footage and could clearly see their wings flapping.

I think maybe our bunk-ass radar display resolution is the true problem, here.


Thank You!  I was racking my brains trying to remember the details.  It was advanced alien *honk* shape shifting technology *honk honk* that turn out to be geese and waves.
 
RabidRythmDivas
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's infinitely more likely that the Nimitz thing was an unknown life form that evolved right here on Earth than one that evolved on another planet.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: I absolutely, complete cannot believe that aliens evolving in a completely different biosphere would have the ability to or desire to mate with us.


Well, not with THAT attitude!
 
Steampunk Gallagher
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: Lord Dimwit: I absolutely want to believe.

I have no problem believing aliens exist.

I have trouble believing aliens have visited us.

I absolutely cannot believe that aliens with the technology needed to visit us would have said technology be so vulnerable it could crash.

I absolutely, complete cannot believe that aliens evolving in a completely different biosphere would have the ability to or desire to mate with us.

Can you at least get behind the idea that all the extraterrestrial civilizations out there are actually a bunch of highly advanced proctologists?


tvguide1.cbsistatic.comView Full Size


"Actually, the butt thing is just implanted false memories to cover for what we *really* did to you."
 
chawco
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Lord Dimwit: I absolutely, complete cannot believe that aliens evolving in a completely different biosphere would have the ability to or desire to mate with us.


Party pooper.
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Steampunk Gallagher:

[tvguide1.cbsistatic.com image 700x512]

"Actually, the butt thing is just implanted false memories to cover for what we *really* did to you."

I farking LOVED that show.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Professor Science: Albino Squid: There are an increasing number of people who operated at the highest levels of government (and with the highest security clearances) that seem remarkably open to the possibility that these sightings are alien in nature. It's quite possible that Brennan, Harry Reid and others have gone around the bend, but they aren't really the type.

I suspect that after a few years of exposure to the sort of people that now interact with the highest levels of government, they've grown sick of humoring and quietly tolerating the moronic conspiracy theorists and have decided to have a little fun.


or maybe, just maybe...it's true. don't be so closed minded.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Norad spots 10,000 ufo's every farking month. they told carl sagan this in the 70's
 
Malenfant [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x380]


The Firm - Star Trekkin' - YouTube
 
50th
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I believe.  I also believe in what's known as the Three Body Problem.  Any aliens that can get here are very advanced - but are also aware of the probably existence of equal/more advanced species.  They absolutely cannot give their location or origin away - an advanced species best chance of survival would be to destroy another equal one instantly.  We pose no threat, they check us out, then leave.
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TxRabbit: Chainsaw Turd Elf: TxRabbit: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x380]

There's Klingons on the starboard bow, starboard bow , starboard bow , There's Klingons on the starboard bow, starboard bow , Jim

[herocollector.com image 740x370]


That's port!
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Chainsaw Turd Elf: TxRabbit: Chainsaw Turd Elf: TxRabbit: [i.chzbgr.com image 500x380]

There's Klingons on the starboard bow, starboard bow , starboard bow , There's Klingons on the starboard bow, starboard bow , Jim

[herocollector.com image 740x370]

That's port!


Why thank you, I'll have another glass.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Lord Dimwit: I absolutely want to believe.

I have no problem believing aliens exist.

I have trouble believing aliens have visited us.

I absolutely cannot believe that aliens with the technology needed to visit us would have said technology be so vulnerable it could crash.

I absolutely, complete cannot believe that aliens evolving in a completely different biosphere would have the ability to or desire to mate with us.


Yeah, pretty much this.

And it's even more than the tech to travel to us. Space is big. Like, really big. But it's also been around for a while. There could have been a space faring civilization that has long since disappeared before we came onto the scene. So it's just as much about timing, as it is the distance.
 
