 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Fox2 Detroit)   28-year-old man told by parents to turn off video game so they could go to bed. What's the worst that could happen?   (fox2detroit.com) divider line
13
    More: Sick  
•       •       •

422 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 4:18 PM (8 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Video does not equal video game, subby.

/which of course makes it entirely fine for him to shank people!
 
Anad the Barbarian [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
"I'll tell this in the trial.  I'll tell this in the trial and they believe me because I'm white,"

The cult of Trump strikes again.
 
PainInTheASP [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ssaoi
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
One big positive to come of this, he's now going be able to move of their house!
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Eww, there's a bit of stepfather on his forehead.
 
Nick Nostril [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What a heartwarming story.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
That boy ain't right.
 
dothemath
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
"They found the mother and stepdad covered in blood, all the walls, the ceiling had blood all over it."

I dont know about yall motherfarkers but any motherfarker tell me to turn a video off gots'ta die.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Musta been some video.
 
clutchcargo2002
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Video does not equal video game, subby.

/which of course makes it entirely fine for him to shank people!


As stated at the bottom of the article, the police originally said the stabby boy wanted to play a video game. It was later corrected to wanting to watch video.  My guess that is where the headline came from.
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Worst is that all of humanity goes to Hades and suffers for eternity, bathed in lava and molten cum.

*RsTFA*

Ok that was still kinda bad.
 
LarryDan43 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
How many Monster Energy drinks did he have that night?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Some Junkie Cosmonaut: Video does not equal video game, subby.

/which of course makes it entirely fine for him to shank people!


The error was originally the cops', see the correction notice at the bottom of the article.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.