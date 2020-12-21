 Skip to content
(CNN)   Scientists at the Walter Reed Army Institute now examining new UK coronavirus variant to see if it might resist the Covid vaccine, mess with their plans for mutant free warriors   (us.cnn.com) divider line
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user image
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Someone got a new DNA point?
 
Barry McCockner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
whisper in the wind
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's still 2020 so of course our vaccines will be rendered useless now
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They are downplaying the possibility on the news, they should be acting like the vaccine won't work till they know otherwise
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it just me or does Dr. Peter Hotes not look like Jack Black with a bow time in some kind of deep roleplay?
Fark user image
 
HotIgneous Intruder
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So can we produce new vaccines as fast as Covid mutates?
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: They are downplaying the possibility on the news, they should be acting like the vaccine won't work till they know otherwise


What should "they" (who?) be doing differently, exactly?
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Barry McCockner: [Fark user image 425x531]


If you see one of those, you are statistically within 50 feet of a lot lizard.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: So can we produce new vaccines as fast as Covid mutates?


With the mRNA vaccines, probably.
 
Noctusxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We can apparently science the fark out of this thing, but human behavior (and the people that refuse to do anything that might even slightly inconvenience them) means we're going to drag this out a long, long time.
 
Stibium
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WillofJ2: They are downplaying the possibility on the news, they should be acting like the vaccine won't work till they know otherwise


This will get a few funnies
 
tasteme
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should have seen this coming. Britain has a long history of mutanty.
 
extegral [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'm so disappointed.  I thought subbie wrote "mutant female warriors".
 
Algebrat [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

tasteme: We should have seen this coming. Britain has a long history of mutanty.


They're going to cure this disease with their culture's traditional medicine: rum, sodomy, and the lash.

/, and the Oxford comma

/, and the Oxford comma
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Enigmamf: WillofJ2: They are downplaying the possibility on the news, they should be acting like the vaccine won't work till they know otherwise

What should "they" (who?) be doing differently, exactly?


The white house spokes people
This guy specifically
This guy specifically
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So like Climate Change a bunch of anti-science idiots are going to drag us to another extinction level event because wearing a mask, staying at home, and missing out on a moons over my hammy at the denny's was a bridge to farm.

Thanks you stupid assholes.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Oh look! Even though Joe Biden and the first female president to be have cured the Rona with the life saving vaccine you will have to wait for, until the Chinese Holy day of Christmas is over, we still have to fear the Rona. I'm shocked and chagrined. Or is it chagrined and shocked with a touch of I told you so? I don't know, I'm not a scientician for money so what the fark do I know.

I do know that if you return all your Chinese presents with the attached QR code you can slow the spread of the Life-Saving vaccine and finaly have the perfect gift your friends and family could not get for you. Then you will finally fill that hole in your soul that can only be filled with the correct purchase.

So put on your forever mask and go out into the deadly sun on Saturday and help slow the spread of the life saving vaccine because you are the most important person to yourself and you can still demonstrate your virtue while returning your unwanted gift by continuing to cover your ugly face for the rest of your life because that is what you want. It is your body after all so shut up and cover your face holes.

Merry Christmas or happy Holy Days or whatever the new words will be, days, to all and to all a dystopian night.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

berylman: Is it just me or does Dr. Peter Hotes not look like Jack Black with a bow time in some kind of deep roleplay?
[Fark user image image 292x173]


Old Joker's voice guy, all the way.
 
Kick The Chair [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: Oh look! Even though Joe Biden and the first female president to be have cured the Rona with the life saving vaccine you will have to wait for, until the Chinese Holy day of Christmas is over, we still have to fear the Rona. I'm shocked and chagrined. Or is it chagrined and shocked with a touch of I told you so? I don't know, I'm not a scientician for money so what the fark do I know.

I do know that if you return all your Chinese presents with the attached QR code you can slow the spread of the Life-Saving vaccine and finaly have the perfect gift your friends and family could not get for you. Then you will finally fill that hole in your soul that can only be filled with the correct purchase.

So put on your forever mask and go out into the deadly sun on Saturday and help slow the spread of the life saving vaccine because you are the most important person to yourself and you can still demonstrate your virtue while returning your unwanted gift by continuing to cover your ugly face for the rest of your life because that is what you want. It is your body after all so shut up and cover your face holes.

Merry Christmas or happy Holy Days or whatever the new words will be, days, to all and to all a dystopian night.


bath salts?
 
Ashelth
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

WillofJ2: They are downplaying the possibility on the news, they should be acting like the vaccine won't work till they know otherwise


I could get all actual science but then your fear and panic is still amusing.  Are people who trialed the vaccine getting sick and dying?  What about people who cleared the pathogen?  If both of those are no.  Then there's your answer.

The actual experiment I'd do.

Step 1: Sequence the variant spike protein.
Step 2: Align the variant sequence to the sequence used for the covid vaccines
Step 3: See if there are mutations that would yield a conformational difference
Step 4: I suppose you could model both and overlay them, if there's no major structural differences then you'd have to explain exactly how the antibody wouldn't recognize both?
Step 5:  (If I have to) sequence both spike proteins.  Clone that into an expression plasmid w/ a his tag.  Purify protein.  Cleave histag.  Immunize mice with the vaccine.  Suck all the blood out of them.  Purify proteins.  Do an immunopreciptation with the variant spike protein.
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Um, they should have been doing this weeks ago.
 
Mrtraveler01 [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

StoPPeRmobile: ...


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Ashelth: WillofJ2: They are downplaying the possibility on the news, they should be acting like the vaccine won't work till they know otherwise

I could get all actual science but then your fear and panic is still amusing.  Are people who trialed the vaccine getting sick and dying?  What about people who cleared the pathogen?  If both of those are no.  Then there's your answer.

The actual experiment I'd do.

Step 1: Sequence the variant spike protein.
Step 2: Align the variant sequence to the sequence used for the covid vaccines
Step 3: See if there are mutations that would yield a conformational difference
Step 4: I suppose you could model both and overlay them, if there's no major structural differences then you'd have to explain exactly how the antibody wouldn't recognize both?
Step 5:  (If I have to) sequence both spike proteins.  Clone that into an expression plasmid w/ a his tag.  Purify protein.  Cleave histag.  Immunize mice with the vaccine.  Suck all the blood out of them.  Purify proteins.  Do an immunopreciptation with the variant spike protein.


I am all for it, but downplaying anything with this virus is why we are where we are
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Kick The Chair: StoPPeRmobile: Oh look! Even though Joe Biden and the first female president to be have cured the Rona with the life saving vaccine you will have to wait for, until the Chinese Holy day of Christmas is over, we still have to fear the Rona. I'm shocked and chagrined. Or is it chagrined and shocked with a touch of I told you so? I don't know, I'm not a scientician for money so what the fark do I know.

I do know that if you return all your Chinese presents with the attached QR code you can slow the spread of the Life-Saving vaccine and finaly have the perfect gift your friends and family could not get for you. Then you will finally fill that hole in your soul that can only be filled with the correct purchase.

So put on your forever mask and go out into the deadly sun on Saturday and help slow the spread of the life saving vaccine because you are the most important person to yourself and you can still demonstrate your virtue while returning your unwanted gift by continuing to cover your ugly face for the rest of your life because that is what you want. It is your body after all so shut up and cover your face holes.

Merry Christmas or happy Holy Days or whatever the new words will be, days, to all and to all a dystopian night.

bath salts?


Reminds me of the first time you get that conspiracy friend really high on weed.
 
lizyrd
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: So like Climate Change a bunch of anti-science idiots are going to drag us to another extinction level event because wearing a mask, staying at home, and missing out on a moons over my hammy at the denny's was a bridge to farm.

Thanks you stupid assholes.


Jeez.

Look, I'm all for people staying home, wearing masks when they must venture out, limiting contact, and cetera. This is a serious thing, and needed to be treated as such a year ago, and I'd prefer it if we'd have been much more responsible as a society about this.

"Extinction level event?"  That's unhelpful hyperbole that just reinforces the idiots' unwillingness to listen to reason.
 
thiefofdreams [BareFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

lizyrd: thiefofdreams: So like Climate Change a bunch of anti-science idiots are going to drag us to another extinction level event because wearing a mask, staying at home, and missing out on a moons over my hammy at the denny's was a bridge to farm.

Thanks you stupid assholes.

Jeez.

Look, I'm all for people staying home, wearing masks when they must venture out, limiting contact, and cetera. This is a serious thing, and needed to be treated as such a year ago, and I'd prefer it if we'd have been much more responsible as a society about this.

"Extinction level event?"  That's unhelpful hyperbole that just reinforces the idiots' unwillingness to listen to reason.


Look we tried it the easy way and now we are up to a 9/11 a day.

We are approaching the amount of war dead from WW2 and might crack 4 million by Easter, we need to stop the bullshiat and just tell it how it is.

It is deadly. It is mutating.

All these assholes running around are doing so because they have been told by the people in charge that it is just like the common cold.

Yes overcorrecting might be a problem, but the only thing these people seem to understand is death, so lets start up the revelation generator and get them thinking it is the end times and this is what god wants them to do.

How many people need to die to call it the start of an extinction level event, cause we have already passed the genocide marker?
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

HotIgneous Intruder: So can we produce new vaccines as fast as Covid mutates?


Covid mutations are details, for the most part. Picture this:

[SCENE]
It's a dystopian future, with metalheads and 'roiddriods rampaging through the smog-smoked streets of 2054 'LA.  A drugged out psychopath runs drooling towards the camera]
[Pyscho brandishes revolver, runs up to the protagonists' car, screaming wildly]
PSYCHO: Gimme you money!  Gimme your drugs!  biatch! I can smell that 'Zima in 'yer 'fridge, gimme it!
Protagonist: All I have is Zima!  It's a shiatty malt liquor from the '90's, all it's gonna do is fill you up!  This shiat sucks, man!
[WOMAN IN CAR] AIIIEE!
PSYCHO: I don't care!  Gimme that . . . oh, shiat, oh shiat, I'm mutating, I'm MUUUUUTATAAAA--
[PYSCHO grows a small crab claw in the center of his forehead]
PSYCHO: ---AAATing.  uh.  Ow.  Uh, huh.  Okay, that's, that's not really a thing that-
[CAMERA pans to Dr. FAUCI, somehow holding the turret of an M1 Abrams tank in one hand, while holding a syringe and a machine gun in the other. (Don't ask, we'll just CGI it)
FAUCI: I'm here, to shoot . . . you up with vaccines. (Cocks tank turret like a shotgun)
[WOMAN IN CAR] Goddammit, I'm gonna fire my agent for this bullshiat!
PSYCHO: You can't shoot me, I evolved resisted to tank bull--AAAAGH [Psycho explodes]
[FAUCI] This is one virus . . . you better not get caught with.  [Cocks tank turret again]

Hollywood, call me.  This isn't anything worse than your last couple of reboots.
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

toraque: Hollywood, call me.  This isn't anything worse than your last couple of reboots.


Please don't.

That's like challenging 2020 to get shiattier.
 
WillofJ2
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

erik-k: toraque: Hollywood, call me.  This isn't anything worse than your last couple of reboots.

Please don't.

That's like challenging 2020 to get shiattier.


Just make it one of those bruce willis straight to netflix movies
 
MrGMan
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

thiefofdreams: lizyrd: thiefofdreams: So like Climate Change a bunch of anti-science idiots are going to drag us to another extinction level event because wearing a mask, staying at home, and missing out on a moons over my hammy at the denny's was a bridge to farm.

Thanks you stupid assholes.

Jeez.

Look, I'm all for people staying home, wearing masks when they must venture out, limiting contact, and cetera. This is a serious thing, and needed to be treated as such a year ago, and I'd prefer it if we'd have been much more responsible as a society about this.

"Extinction level event?"  That's unhelpful hyperbole that just reinforces the idiots' unwillingness to listen to reason.

Look we tried it the easy way and now we are up to a 9/11 a day.

We are approaching the amount of war dead from WW2 and might crack 4 million by Easter, we need to stop the bullshiat and just tell it how it is.

It is deadly. It is mutating.

All these assholes running around are doing so because they have been told by the people in charge that it is just like the common cold.

Yes overcorrecting might be a problem, but the only thing these people seem to understand is death, so lets start up the revelation generator and get them thinking it is the end times and this is what god wants them to do.

How many people need to die to call it the start of an extinction level event, cause we have already passed the genocide marker?


~140 million people are born each year, ~55 million die, so yeah, not seeing the trend towards human extinction Mr. Hyperbole.

But at least Congress got their vaccinations, well deserved after months of doing nothing, right?
 
