(ZDNet)   Researchers at IMF think online search histories could be a better credit score tool. Subby wonders what "dorito barrel delivery", "my Little Pony erotica", and "can expired peanut butter cause genital herpes?" searches would do to his friends score   (zdnet.com) divider line
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Because we all only buy what we search for online, and once we search for it, we're committed.

Jesus, what stupid ass shiat.
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Every visit to Fark.com is a 5 point hit to your score.
 
trialpha
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
This is - at least - the third time this has been posted on Fark.
 
recombobulator
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Why stop there?  I'm sure location history would be enlightening.
 
ModernLuddite
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
So is "old man Ky jelly" good or bad? Asking for a friend.
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

trialpha: This is - at least - the third time this has been posted on Fark.


Someone is really trying to sell this.
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
As a horror writer who's looked up some pretty farked up shiat while researching stories, I gotta say this is a bad idea.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Mikey1969: Because we all only buy what we search for online, and once we search for it, we're committed.

Jesus, what stupid ass shiat.


Even dumber than the articles that seem to think that what people in a certain state search for the most is their favorite candy/movie/whatever. At least those were done by some mid-level site that just needed clicks, not a major monetary agency proposing something that would affect people's ability to buy a house or car.
 
Izunbacol [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
If you keep posting this same story on Fark, you should be forced to live the rest of your life as a tenant, sitting on furniture from Rent-a-Center and paying everything on 15%+ APR credit cards.
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
There are so, so, so many things wrong with this. Imagine you're writing a research paper on credit fraud - what exactly would repeated searches for that do with your credit score? And that's probably the most benign type of example.
 
Tryfan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
