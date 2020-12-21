 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(CTV News)   Hot dog vendor donates kidney to frequent customer. At least he SAYS it was a kidney   (bc.ctvnews.ca) divider line
11
    More: Sappy  
•       •       •

188 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 6:23 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



11 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lillya
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That will be a gift he will truly relish
 
jimmydageek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All right, Subby. All right.
 
aagrajag
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Transplant Surgeon:

"Sir? This is a pig anus..."
 
BenSaw2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
"Sir, this is a pork chop."
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Did he throw it on the ground?
 
i_dig_chicks
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
It's like that show on CBS they keep promoting that will last a year.
 
Insain2
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Well Hot Dog......1 w/Mustard please & no catsup eitherd, thatz not happin on my dog.......I'm  beginnin to HATE Costco no relish or onions fer yer $1.50 dog......just plain sux man, just plain sux!

I'll pass till this shat is over too, I can wait or I'll buy a whole pack of dogz & make em @home!!!!!
lol
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
V.I.P (1998)
Youtube 7bQB1k2wBUs
 
HighlanderRPI [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
He took the old kidney in trade though, and in unrelated news, 2 for 1 special on fresh hotdogs this week
 
zeroflight222
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Woohoo!  Cross-subject with the Discworld thread!

"And then you bit into them, and learned once again that Cut-me-own-Throat Dibbler could find a use for bits of an animal that the animal didn't know it had got. Dibbler had worked out that with enough fried onions and mustard people would eat anything."
 
Displayed 11 of 11 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.