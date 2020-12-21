 Skip to content
(MIT Technology Review)   What we learned about the UK coronavirus VUI-202012/01 so far...besides the fact that the British naming scheme for viruses sucks   (technologyreview.com) divider line
    More: Followup  
iheartscotch [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
One would also assume that this is besides the fact that: "WESA ALL GONNA DIE!".
 
Bennie Crabtree [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
What we know is obvious:

If you let children mingle together with an airbrone virus around, the virus will learn how to infect children better.

That is what our takeaway needs to be. Close the schools, close businesses.
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
The Britain Virus?
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Over the weekend, medical experts sought to reassure the public that the variant virus, named VUI - 202012/01 (for "first variant under investigation in December 2020"), would not affect vaccination efforts, which began in the UK and the US this month. One reason is that the virus would have to change substantially to "escape" the current vaccine. Even if it does, vaccines can be adjusted to keep up with shape-shifting pathogens, as is the case with the annual flu shot.

LOL yeah but then you have to do trials again, which takes months and change your production line and restart from zero to produce vaccines.

If the virus changes enough to fark over current vaccines, it will delay massive vaccination for months.
 
Be polite walk on the right
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
media.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Let's check back 28 days later.
 
Loucifer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
New Strain:   "Herd Immunity? Yeah...  I heard you had immunity to the last strain! LOL!"
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Could have just went with COUVID-19.
 
Snarfangel
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
what the fark else are they gonna call it?

Lord Viralstershire?
Her Royal Contagion?
Pippa?
 
Needlessly Complicated
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Cor blimey, that's a sticky wicket, innit, guv'nor? Bloody hell.

Also, I don't know how to say this:

Worcestshire
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Exterminate-20
 
Barnstormer
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
But did they do this without filling out a twenty-seven B stroke six form?
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
LUKDeV - lower UK death virus
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The big question is... if theres a new mutation that turn the vaccines kind of worthless but they can alter it quite fast and start production within weeks...

Will they do another round of trials that takes months or will they go straight to mass production/vaccination?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Just remember the jingle, Subby.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Cor blimey, that's a sticky wicket, innit, guv'nor? Bloody hell. Also, I don't know how to say this:
Worcestshire


Hey now, don't bad mouth the sauce of the gods. The best thing Britain has ever done for the world. I call it Vitamin-W and take a small swig straight from the Lea&Perrins bottle every morning. It's got what I crave
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

lolmao500: The big question is... if theres a new mutation that turn the vaccines kind of worthless but they can alter it quite fast and start production within weeks...

Will they do another round of trials that takes months or will they go straight to mass production/vaccination?


I'd guess that they would do another quick Phase 1 trial to check for safety, then go straight into production if that looked good. The new variants are still very similar to the original strain overall, and a lot of the uncertainty in the original trials was whether or not the general concept of an mRNA vaccine would work.
 
Sean VasDeferens
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
"View the whole story, 1,262 words"  Fark that.
 
Iniamyen
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Britain, where even the viruses are inbred mutants.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Iniamyen: Britain, where even the viruses are inbred mutants.


Probably someone who shag a sheep while infected with covid.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I can barely read right now......too much  vitamin W right now......have ya ever heard of wine solitaire???  Ya take a sip of wine for every game ya play, win, lose or draw.........try it sometime.....I usually can pay & drink ever 2 mins or so!!!!
 
evilsofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Cor blimey, that's a sticky wicket, innit, guv'nor? Bloody hell.

Also, I don't know how to say this:

Worcestshire


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RoyFokker'sGhost
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
The IT Crowd - Series 1 - Episode 2: New emergency number
Youtube HWc3WY3fuZU
 
dsmith42 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: lolmao500: The big question is... if theres a new mutation that turn the vaccines kind of worthless but they can alter it quite fast and start production within weeks...

Will they do another round of trials that takes months or will they go straight to mass production/vaccination?

I'd guess that they would do another quick Phase 1 trial to check for safety, then go straight into production if that looked good. The new variants are still very similar to the original strain overall, and a lot of the uncertainty in the original trials was whether or not the general concept of an mRNA vaccine would work.


It is looking like the main change on this variant is literally a one base pair change in the RNA, which changed one amino acid in the binding site of the spike protein, which changed the shape of the binding site enough that it binds more effectively. There were many mutations, but it was just that one that seems to have made the big difference.
 
rikkards [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

dsmith42: Ivo Shandor: lolmao500: The big question is... if theres a new mutation that turn the vaccines kind of worthless but they can alter it quite fast and start production within weeks...

Will they do another round of trials that takes months or will they go straight to mass production/vaccination?

I'd guess that they would do another quick Phase 1 trial to check for safety, then go straight into production if that looked good. The new variants are still very similar to the original strain overall, and a lot of the uncertainty in the original trials was whether or not the general concept of an mRNA vaccine would work.

It is looking like the main change on this variant is literally a one base pair change in the RNA, which changed one amino acid in the binding site of the spike protein, which changed the shape of the binding site enough that it binds more effectively. There were many mutations, but it was just that one that seems to have made the big difference.


But the important question...

Will I still get the autisms?
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

dsmith42: It is looking like the main change on this variant is literally a one base pair change in the RNA, which changed one amino acid in the binding site of the spike protein, which changed the shape of the binding site enough that it binds more effectively. There were many mutations, but it was just that one that seems to have made the big difference.


There's also a deletion of two amino acids which might be important.
 
Bugerz [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Needlessly Complicated: Cor blimey, that's a sticky wicket, innit, guv'nor? Bloody hell.

Also, I don't know how to say this:

Worcestshire


Woo-ster-sure. One of the few food items that the British figured out how to boil correctly.
 
