 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Independent)   So this new mutant coronavirus strain apparently goes after children scientists, or something   (independent.co.uk) divider line
32
    More: Strange  
•       •       •

1154 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 1:46 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
American schools in red states, upon hearing the news, shall make every effort to open sooner and beat the vaccine while there's still time to cull as many Americans as possible.
 
Purple_Urkle [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Your choice Red States: close the economy or mass murder your white babies
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
https://www.bbc.com/news/health-55388​8​46


That link is for what the BBC has to say about it so far.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Shiat, there is already a big shortage of child scientists.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We get a month of clickbait headlines from this.
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Your choice Red States: close the economy or mass murder your white babies


It just says that children can more easily join the ranks of The Infected, not that they are any more likely to die from the disease.
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

koder: American schools in red states, upon hearing the news, shall make every effort to open sooner and beat the vaccine while there's still time to cull as many Americans as possible.


I mean, the only alternative is full blown extremist moderate democratic socialism.  Why would you give up your maga freedom, under god, for that?

/s
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Your choice Red States: close the economy


I say close the economy. People don't need to pay for food, or mortgages or rent, Stores need to shut down completely if there's no money going around, then there is no need for them to be open. Lets let people starve in their own homes because the economy is shut down and there's no food being shipped and because stores are closed.. Good idea. Then whosever dead won't have to wait in line for the micro-chip vaccines.

If economy is shut down then everyone loses their jobs because companies don't need to be open either. No business, no pay check. No pay check no food nor can you pay rent or anything.

Yup, real good idea...
 
Cormee [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Shaggy_C: Purple_Urkle: Your choice Red States: close the economy or mass murder your white babies

It just says that children can more easily join the ranks of The Infected, not that they are any more likely to die from the disease.


They're just going to infect their families and kill their parents.  It bugs me to no end to see families at Walmart where the kid wears a mask and the mother doesn't.  The damned kid will just get it from the mother when they get home.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Purple_Urkle: Your choice Red States: close the economy or mass murder your white babies


"Did I do that?"
 
HighOnCraic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
aungen [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Purple_Urkle: Your choice Red States: close the economy

I say close the economy. People don't need to pay for food, or mortgages or rent, Stores need to shut down completely if there's no money going around, then there is no need for them to be open. Lets let people starve in their own homes because the economy is shut down and there's no food being shipped and because stores are closed.. Good idea. Then whosever dead won't have to wait in line for the micro-chip vaccines.

If economy is shut down then everyone loses their jobs because companies don't need to be open either. No business, no pay check. No pay check no food nor can you pay rent or anything.

Yup, real good idea...


This is the way!
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Purple_Urkle: Your choice Red States: close the economy

I say close the economy. People don't need to pay for food, or mortgages or rent, Stores need to shut down completely if there's no money going around, then there is no need for them to be open. Lets let people starve in their own homes because the economy is shut down and there's no food being shipped and because stores are closed.. Good idea. Then whosever dead won't have to wait in line for the micro-chip vaccines.

If economy is shut down then everyone loses their jobs because companies don't need to be open either. No business, no pay check. No pay check no food nor can you pay rent or anything.

Yup, real good idea...


Ol Gov will have their hand out waving aggressively come tax time also
 
deadsanta
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Shaggy_C: Purple_Urkle: Your choice Red States: close the economy or mass murder your white babies

It just says that children can more easily join the ranks of The Infected, not that they are any more likely to die from the disease.


These guys???
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Chunkybeets: Ol Gov will have their hand out waving aggressively come tax time also


See, whomever spread this covid as a biological weapon, did it perfectly. Already no one knows where it came from or how it spread to the US. Not only that but look at what it's done to the US. its just about taken us down to our knees socially.

If the economy is shut down in a capitalistic country, then all hope is lost. Preventing the A 1 number one thing that makes America run, Money.

If it's not being made in this country, then we might as well go communist.
 
nijika
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
C'moooooooon!   Is this gonna cause even more delays at Starbucks this is bullshiat how could Joe Biden do this to us??
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

nijika: C'moooooooon!   Is this gonna cause even more delays at Starbucks this is bullshiat how could Joe Biden do this to us??


Fark user imageView Full Size


I bet she spells your name wrong on your cup.
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

steklo: Purple_Urkle: Your choice Red States: close the economy

I say close the economy. People don't need to pay for food, or mortgages or rent, Stores need to shut down completely if there's no money going around, then there is no need for them to be open. Lets let people starve in their own homes because the economy is shut down and there's no food being shipped and because stores are closed.. Good idea. Then whosever dead won't have to wait in line for the micro-chip vaccines.

If economy is shut down then everyone loses their jobs because companies don't need to be open either. No business, no pay check. No pay check no food nor can you pay rent or anything.

Yup, real good idea...


I see it two ways

economy wide open - this will lead to overrun medical systems, reducing overall medical capacity and staff.  Eventually medical personnel will die, have long recoveries or just quit.  Everyone can still enjoy long commutes going to work for money to pay bills. Yet you just cannot make more nurses and doctors out of thin air.  This will have lasting repercussions on the economy in a different manner.

economy shut down - everyone who is not essential stays home.  Medical system can handle the strain and we can just invent enough money so everyone can pay their bills.  that's it.  That's all that happens, we change some numbers in a spread sheet.

so we either find ways to invent nurses out of thin air or we invent money out of thin air.  One of those two things we can actually do.

shut'er down.

economy shut down -
 
redonkulon [BareFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What is known:

1. The numbers of infected with this 'new strain' is increasing beyond that of the other strains even despite lockdown.

2. The mutation to the virus is in the virus coat proteins but as of yet scientists have not said that the current vaccines would not protect (they probably are rapidly trying to test this, and should have lab results pretty quickly given the rapidity of the rest of the science happening.

3. According to this report, kids are becoming more infected with the new strain. There are a number of possibilities. These stick out in my mind so far:

    A. Perhaps the mere fact that there are more of these cases around, and that kids remain in school while everything else is locked down is making the kids the primary incubators and spreaders right now. If you are gonna lock down everything else, you might as well do it to the snot nosed kids before they all come home to grammy's for the holidays (you know no one is following orders to keep gatherings to single family units)

  B. Perhaps the mutations would not actually affect COVID's ability to be protected by the COVID vaccine. However, the coat proteins may have mutated enough such that the MMR II vaccine's protective effect against COVID observed in children has been circumvented. This MMR II connection and viral evasion could explain its seemingly higher transmission rate in both kids and adults.
 
steklo
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: and we can just invent enough money so everyone can pay their bills.  that's it.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Hyjamon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

steklo: Hyjamon: and we can just invent enough money so everyone can pay their bills.  that's it.

[Fark user image 430x213]


astute reply.  I withdraw my argument.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: steklo: Purple_Urkle: Your choice Red States: close the economy

I say close the economy. People don't need to pay for food, or mortgages or rent, Stores need to shut down completely if there's no money going around, then there is no need for them to be open. Lets let people starve in their own homes because the economy is shut down and there's no food being shipped and because stores are closed.. Good idea. Then whosever dead won't have to wait in line for the micro-chip vaccines.

If economy is shut down then everyone loses their jobs because companies don't need to be open either. No business, no pay check. No pay check no food nor can you pay rent or anything.

Yup, real good idea...

I see it two ways

economy wide open - this will lead to overrun medical systems, reducing overall medical capacity and staff.  Eventually medical personnel will die, have long recoveries or just quit.  Everyone can still enjoy long commutes going to work for money to pay bills. Yet you just cannot make more nurses and doctors out of thin air.  This will have lasting repercussions on the economy in a different manner.

economy shut down - everyone who is not essential stays home.  Medical system can handle the strain and we can just invent enough money so everyone can pay their bills.  that's it.  That's all that happens, we change some numbers in a spread sheet.

so we either find ways to invent nurses out of thin air or we invent money out of thin air.  One of those two things we can actually do.

shut'er down.

economy shut down -


Difficulty: The Turtle is still in charge of the Senate and will remain in charge if the Democrats don't win both Georgia seats.

/fortunately spending bills can not be filibustered if they are connected with enough tax increases to not increase the deficit over a period of ten years (so you can increase taxes a year from now to pay for stimulus today), so if the Democrats do win both Georgia seats and remain 100% united on the Senate side, the Turtle can't stop another round of stimulus in February
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
images.squarespace-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: Hyjamon: and we can just invent enough money so everyone can pay their bills.  that's it.

[Fark user image 430x213]


You Trumpers tell the weirdest jokes. What does your mom have to do with anything?
 
steklo
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Hyjamon: steklo: Hyjamon: and we can just invent enough money so everyone can pay their bills.  that's it.

[Fark user image 430x213]

astute reply.  I withdraw my argument.


There is no right way to fix this covid mess. Its a virus. People catch viruses. A vaccine will help. (notice I said A vaccine) however its mutating at quick rates and just like multiple Flu shots, new vaccines for the mutated covid virus would also have to be developed to keep up with the different stands now going around.

People need to mask up, wash their hands and social distance, that's a start..But since no one is really doing it anymore, it's a useless point.

Maybe (and I am not wishing this on anyone) if family members start catching covid and spreading to their families, will realize how important it is to mask up, wash their hands and social distance.

What's the definition for insane? When people do the same thing over and over again and expect different results? Something like that...

that's what's going on now. Insanity.
 
buttercat [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: [images.squarespace-cdn.com image 375x562]


And live without permanent health damage and bankrupting medical bills.
 
nijika
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

steklo: nijika: C'moooooooon!   Is this gonna cause even more delays at Starbucks this is bullshiat how could Joe Biden do this to us??

[Fark user image 632x776]

I bet she spells your name wrong on your cup.


img-9gag-fun.9cache.comView Full Size
 
dbaggins
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
no, it targets "scientists fear"
 
steklo
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Geotpf: Difficulty:


I don't trust anyone in government. Dems or GOPs. Sorry.

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: What does your mom have to do with anything?


I love my mom, She survived two brain cancer tumors two years in a row. I moved 900 miles from my home state to be with her as she recovers. I uprooted my family, left the coolest rock and roll band I was with for 16 years, had my wife quit her job and took the kids out of school, left friends and other family members just to take care of my mom.

Now with covid in play, its even more difficult to get her to her doctor appointments and she's high risk for catching covid. If she does, I'll guarantee it will be game over.

So thanks for making a lame "mom" joke.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
i.redd.itView Full Size
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.