Today's example of "a fool and his money are soon parted" brought to you by Bedford, PA
posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 3:05 PM



Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Scammer taps Bedford County Sheriffs phone number to steal $1,000

Can someone explain to this reporter what spoofing is?
 
gameshowhost [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
*monkey

/you fool!
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Central PA.  They don't talk that funny kid's lingo
 
MythDragon [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If I had a superpower, it would be to teleport to a scammer's (or ransomware programmer) location, manifest a tack hammer to smash their  fingers, and then teleport back home.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was going to submit this one, but I know the guy and felt bad for him.

I guess now he's on Fark, I can snark.

But really, man, the sheriff's department has had enough bad press locally, you  wouldn't give them an empty bucket of water with holes in it if they were on fire.
Or is that the jail?

I get the two confused.

One corruption looks the same as the other from the wrong side of the bars.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lots and lots of stupid people in Bedford. I've met quite a few of them. Many of them have government jobs. I'm surprised they still have paved roads and running water.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

can I be your side kick?
I'll be called..... the NUT Cracker.
 
JesseL [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Was the victim an idiot, or just old and overcredulous?

I really wish gift card retailers would do more to stop this kind of thing. Any gift card purchase over $100 should require signing a waiver that says you understand that no kind of fine or fee can ever be paid with gift cards.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This happened to me a couple of times except they said they were with the IRS and I owed eleventy-billion in back taxes and I better give up a CC # or else.
So I said "OK, my number is 555-suck a pile of dicks-222-your mom sells rim jobs for a nickel"
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

After the last round some of the stores near me had signs up about it, limits to gift cards, and other controls.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I've long since stopped feeling sorry for people who let themselves get duped by gift card scams.  Cry me a farking river and buy a clue.

You can pay for it in gift cards.
 
MycroftHolmes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder:  No legitimate government agency will request payment in gift cards.  It seems like this one easy tip would do wonders.

I started getting a ton of these calls when I forgot about jury duty. I called Jury services and the nice lady there very easily rescheduled me.  When I asked if there was a warrant out for me, she responded 'I don't know your life'.

I liked her.
 
Pavia_Resistance [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Jail for sure. I thought the sheriff's department ran the jail, but I may be making that up.

Still, it could be both.
 
Fark_Guy_Rob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I mean, they *could*. We do it with checks and credit cards.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

A lot of these people are old and getting all soft and jiggly in the squirrel cage.
 
Russ1642 [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

That's not true. The CRA (Canada Revenue Service) accepts Canadian Tire gift cards to pay its fines. You can avoid a further investigation into your taxes by paying a small fee with gift cards as I had to do back in July.
 
VictoryCabal
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just got some XBox cards for my nephew at CVS. There are big signs on the gift card display about this, and then at the register terminal you get another message about this you have to acknowledge.

Probably still won't save confused old people.
 
GoldSpider
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ye they have the facilities to purchase the gift cards...
 
Vtimlin
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Police dont investigate these either.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 1 hour ago  

I get calls from scammers all the time... Apparently my car's factory warranty is about to expire (it isn't), or there's something with my mortgage (there isn't), or it's my "credit card company" calling me about lowering my rate (they aren't).

I used to just ignore, but my new way to handle it is to go ahead and wait for a person to get on the line, and let them do their pitch for a minute or two - then ask them for their company's billing info for where I can send their invoice "this is my business phone, so if you're calling me on it I need to charge you a fee for my consultancy services, so I need to know the billing address before we continue so I can send you an invoice", or simply start asking them what the name of the company they work for is and why it isn't the same company who I have my account with and ask why they'd be calling in the first place since they no legit CC company would call me like that, or just wait for a pause then tell them "I will never, ever fall for your scam, take my number off your calling list". I've heard a few curse when I start talking back and they realize I just wasted their time.

These schmucks rely on volume, like spam email. They need the computer autodial/message to screen out anyone savvy enough to realize it's a scam right from the start, they need to talk to as many other people as possible. When we waste even a minute or two of their time on the phone trying to reel in a fish it hurts them. If absolutely everyone did it it would probably make their business model un-viable, at the very least it would make it much less lucrative.
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Knowing what I know about these scumf*cks and the psychological techniques they use on their victims, feel free to piss up a rope.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Thats true.
Ok you convinced me, next time I hope the guy also rapes them.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tack?
Peter Gabriel - Sledgehammer (HQ)
Youtube KkiqTmwEQ-U
 
waxbeans
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I support this and I don't even like violence
/
I think humanity would have been better served having a war on these kinds of scams versus the War on drugs
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
I seem to get the robodialers made in the 80s. They never pick up right away, and when they do there is so much static and interference I can't understand a word of what they are saying. They have called me three times about my social security number being locked. Whenever they pick up, I can never get an answer on how to fix it. They hang up.
 
NutWrench
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
The individual relayed to the victim that if he did not pay his fines, he would be placed under arrest. The victim was then directed to purchase $1,000 worth of American Express gift cards and then forward the card numbers to the individual.

"The police will place you under arrest, sir. You will be given ALL the arrests!"
 
EvaDewer
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
This wouldn't have happened in Pottersville.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mr Tarantula
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Damnit. I found an image and had it queued up and everything.

Good work.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I can sort of see why the guy fell for it, because this just seems like something the Sheriff of Bedford County would actually do.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

This almost happened to my younger stepson a few years ago. He did owe some back taxes, so the scammer got lucky. He got a call just as we were walking in to the credit union and took it in the vestibule. Luckily, whatever I did was quick, because I came out in time to catch his side of the phone call and stop him.

I explained that the IRS would never call to tell you that they were sending cops, and they wouldn't do that for the measly $1000 or so that he owed. Everyone has to learn at some point, I'm glad I was there when he learned how this works.
 
whidbey
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Don't they know there's a WAR goin' on?
 
