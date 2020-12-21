 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Click Orlando)   One person shot in chest outside Waffle House. Police plan to smother and cover the crime scene   (clickorlando.com) divider line
33
    More: Florida  
•       •       •

216 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 5:05 PM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



33 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
If they were leaving the Waffle House, it may have been a mercy killing.

/I got horribly sick the last two times I went to Waffle House
 
Unobtanium [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
ABOUT THE AUTHOR:

Emilee Speck
Emilee is a digital journalist for News 6 and ClickOrlando.com, where she writes about space and Central Florida news. Previously, Emilee was a space writer and web editor for the Orlando Sentinel and a producer at the Naples Daily News.

For a second, I read her last name as "Spock" which would have been a great name for a space writer.
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
That's right near Universal.
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"The Waffle House was closed as of 6 a.m. due to the investigation. "


Since when do they close for murder?
 
mateomaui
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
*wonders why "capped" never makes the cut for these headlines*
 
cravak
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Diced smothered and covered
 
dothemath
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

mateomaui: *wonders why "capped" never makes the cut for these headlines*


Sucker was hickory smoked.
 
steklo
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"What? Someone was shot out front? I ain't cleaning that mess..."
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

mateomaui: *wonders why "capped" never makes the cut for these headlines*


Wait for the gruesome headline "Scattered, smothered, and chunked."
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Pro Tip: Nothing good happens at Waffle House after 8pm
 
steklo
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Pro Tip: Nothing good happens at Waffle House after 8pm


I disagree.


Sitting At The Counter Of A Waffle House
Youtube K2p7YFWvjBs
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

dothemath: "The Waffle House was closed as of 6 a.m. due to the investigation. "


Since when do they close for murder?


Since when does it even make the news?
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
One of my favorite Waffle House memories was at 2am and listening to the cook and the server argue over Gimp and Photoshop.

"Gimp don't do as much! That's why you pay for Photoshop!"

"You can do the same things with Gimp, but y'all just need to spend time readin' the tutorials and online resources! The investment is in time an' learnin'!"

It was amazing.
 
The Cab Guy
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

mateomaui: *wonders why "capped" never makes the cut for these headlines*


media.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

steklo: Someone Else's Alt: Pro Tip: Nothing good happens at Waffle House after 8pm

I disagree.


[iFrame https://www.youtube.com/embed/K2p7YFWv​jBs?autoplay=1&widget_referrer=https%3​A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&start=0&enablejsap​i=1&origin=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.fark.com&​widgetid=1]


You do know you are reinforcing my original hypothesis right?
 
Diogenes [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Pro Tip: Nothing good happens at Waffle House after 8pm


Q:  What's got 8 legs and 3 teeth?

A:  The overnight shift at the Jacksonville Waffle House.
 
steklo
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: One of my favorite Waffle House memories

C

SB Waffle House Cary, NC (Walnut Street) 2AM

Sitting at the counter minding my own business. To the left of me was a trucker telling me about all the cool rest areas to get hookers. A guy and and girl come in. They are dunk. I was staring at the girl as she walked in, she notice the stool to my right was empty and she goes to sit down...I'm still staring at her, because she's loud and her boobs are ready to pop out of her shirt.

She says to me...

"I just had sex! Wanna smell my fingers?"

And she takes her hand and puts it right under my nose.

I was so impressed, I wrote a whole song based on this event. (see above)
 
Autoerotic Defenestration
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: You do know you are reinforcing my original hypothesis right?


Heh-heh, you don't know me well enough. But I am a huge fan of Waffle House. I both love them and hate them at the same time.

What has 5 teeth and 7 eyes?

The night crew at Waffle House.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Sean Brock And Anthony Bourdain Eat At The Waffle House
Youtube bct8stbZafI
 
RepoManTSM
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
I expect more than one shot when it comes to Waffle House shootings.
 
Mr.Hawk
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
I thought you didn't go to Waffle House unless you wanted to get shot
 
steklo
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
CSB

Lancaster PA

There are a few Waffle Houses north of the Mason-Dixon. One of them is in Lancaster PA.

One morning the wife and I go in and its just us. The place is empty except for us and the staff.

I start to smell cinnamon and I over hear the head cook.

"Ok, French Toast is ready come and get it..."

I interject...

"French toast at a Waffle House? I never saw that on the menu"

The cook says...

"It's not on the menu I just make it for the staff. I bring everything I need from home"


A few moments go by....


The cook brings me and the wife a plate of French toast.

"Shhhh....don't tell anyone!"


It was pretty darn good too.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

steklo: Claude Ballse: One of my favorite Waffle House memories

CSB Waffle House Cary, NC (Walnut Street) 2AM

Sitting at the counter minding my own business. To the left of me was a trucker telling me about all the cool rest areas to get hookers. A guy and and girl come in. They are dunk. I was staring at the girl as she walked in, she notice the stool to my right was empty and she goes to sit down...I'm still staring at her, because she's loud and her boobs are ready to pop out of her shirt.

She says to me...

"I just had sex! Wanna smell my fingers?"

And she takes her hand and puts it right under my nose.

I was so impressed, I wrote a whole song based on this event. (see above)


Waffle House is truly a magical place, isn't it?

I once went to packed one in Houston at around 8 on a Sunday morning. I tossed a dollar in the jukebox and played, "You never even called me by my name."

Half the place just busted out in a singalong, while the other half of the restaurant stared in uncomfortable confusion.
 
steklo
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: Waffle House is truly a magical place, isn't it?


I agree!
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Diogenes: Someone Else's Alt: Pro Tip: Nothing good happens at Waffle House after 8pm

Q:  What's got 8 legs and 3 teeth?

A:  The overnight shift at the Jacksonville Waffle House.


Ha, you have described the overnight staff at any Waffle House in North Florida.

/Live in North Florida
//Hence, nothing good happens at a Waffle House after 8pm
///The Waffle House that used to be in Key West however; now that place was pure entertainment after midnight.
 
capt.hollister [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Headline raises a few questions: 
Why was there a chest outside Waffle House ?
Why was there a person inside the chest that was outside Waffle House ?
Why did the person who was inexplicably inside the chest that was outside Waffle House get shot ?
 
Someone Else's Alt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: Someone Else's Alt: You do know you are reinforcing my original hypothesis right?

Heh-heh, you don't know me well enough. But I am a huge fan of Waffle House. I both love them and hate them at the same time.

What has 5 teeth and 7 eyes?

The night crew at Waffle House.

[Fark user image 850x500]


Well if you never had the chance to visit the Key West Waffle House after hours, you missed out. For 8 years on Friday nights I worked the door at the Green Parrot Bar in KW, I would ride my Harley to my day job, get diner, go the Parrot work till close (3-4am) and I would stop at the Waffle House on the way out of town for a coffee to help wake me up as it was a 30 ride up the Keys to my house.

During festivals, most everyone in the place was half or fully naked, body painted, in costumes, drunk as you can be and still walk etc.

/I have seen things.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
There's this Waffle House not far away right by the highway. I like going there at around 2-3pm once a year and I'm usually the only customer and order a patty melt with orange juice. There's a dilapidated jukebox there and I play something totally random. It's a magical experience. The cook is like are WTF?
The O'Jays - Back Stabbers
Youtube hzTeLePbB08
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


That's some remarkably sculpted facial hair.
 
Muzzleloader [BareFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

beezeltown: If they were leaving the Waffle House, it may have been a mercy killing.

/I got horribly sick the last two times I went to Waffle House


Yep, there's a reason I've always called it the offal house.
 
steklo
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Someone Else's Alt: Well if you never had the chance to visit the Key West Waffle House after hours,


I am deathly afraid of bridges and causeways and I hate to fly. Sadly, I'll never go to Key West.

But the good news is, I'm in Atlanta and gearing up to visit the Waffle House Museum as soon as covid lifts.

When I played in a bar band in Chapel Hill, NC, Casa De Waffle was the only place open past 2AM.

I only went if there was a cop car in the parking lot.  LOL
 
Displayed 33 of 33 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.