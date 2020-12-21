 Skip to content
(NBC News)   Won't someone help this blonde American girl ignore quarantine rules without penalty?   (nbcnews.com) divider line
    More: Dumbass  
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, I bet something can be arranged with him.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Now that's what I expect a Skylar to look like.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dear President Trump, we write you to ask for help. We thought you might relate to our struggle since you also believe laws only apply to other people, take no responsibilities, and act reckless in a pandemic. Love and MAGA kisses, The Macks
 
ShavedOrangutan [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Michael Fay sends his sympathies but thinks you should suck it up, you broke a local law, you get the local punishment.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
It's as if people come from other countries where there are no consequences.
 
The Bunyip
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Maybe if she had to answer for anything here in America and experience consequences for her entitled behavior she wouldn't go to another part of the world and continue to do whatever she feels like? Nah. That's crazy.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Now that's what I expect a Skylar to look like.


shoecomics.com
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Good. More people need to be punished for farking around during a pandemic. No symnpathy.
 
gad
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Who does she think she is? A Saudi Royal National? Geez. Also - 'Don't do the crime if you can't do the time.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Can't you see that I'm just too pretty and special for the rules to apply to me?
 
Glitchwerks
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Atomic Jonb: Oh, I bet something can be arranged with him.


So she can get out of jail and make $130,000 too?
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
I mean, maybe?

the-sun.comView Full Size
 
pjbreeze
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I'm going to send her a cupcake with a fingernail clipper snuck inside.
 
drayno76
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I hope she gets Covid and parts rot off of her in jail.
 
anwserman
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I mean, maybe?

[the-sun.com image 850x850]


Nah. If she's flaunting rules during a pandemic, there's a bucketload of entitlement and crazy behind that smile. Would not touch.
/plus, I'm gay
 
TheSwizz
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Pocket Ninja: Now that's what I expect a Skylar to look like.


Yep.  She's got that "I farked Ted" look on her face.
 
FrancoFile [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
She ditched her tracking device.

That's more than just "I didn't understand, I thought I was clear, somebody told me it was ok."

She knew it was wrong, and she took calculated and deliberate steps to do it anyway.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Look at the bright side, Skylar. Now that you have your 15 minutes of fame, you can become an "influencer" and get lots of free stuff
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
A fine probably wouldn't do much to deter the kind of person who travels to the Cayman Islands for her boyfriend's jet skiing competition. She willingly and blatantly flouted the rules. This shiat is serious. Is four months a little harsh? Yeah, I guess, but it has to be something.
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

anwserman: BafflerMeal: I mean, maybe?

[the-sun.com image 850x850]

Nah. If she's flaunting rules during a pandemic, there's a bucketload of entitlement and crazy behind that smile. Would not touch.
/plus, I'm gay


Ok, see, I get the gay part of your answer, but entitlement and crazy behind that smile? Dem's Daddy issues. She'd be a good weekend so long as she never got one's real name or address.
 
stevenboof [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Farkin' Americans.
 
Bullitt
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I can't get home to Canada for Christmas but sure, Skylar, do whatever you want.
 
wage0048
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
trump sends a request for her release, receives the following response:

"Dear President trump,

We have received your request for us to intervene in this case and while we are not entirely unsympathetic to your inability to understand the concept of consequences for one's actions, we must....


Ahh, who are we kidding? Yeah, we're entirely unsympathetic.  Request denied.  F*ck your feelings.

Sincerely,
Martyn Roper, Governor"
 
harlock [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Isn't Skylar a dude's name?   I always picture white trash when I hear that name.
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
I'm sure Trump will use his masterful diplomacy skills to bring this young lady home.

/ as soon as the check clears
 
Shaggy_C [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I mean, maybe?

[the-sun.com image 850x850]


Absolutely! Though I'm afraid I may have Cayman already.
 
Hey Nurse! [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
That story does not give nearly enough information. She knew exactly what she was doing. She was specifically told to not go to see this boyfriend of hers do some competition he was in. She took the bracelet off and then claimed that it broke. She lied then she lied again to try to cover it up. She knew exactly what she was doing. She knew the consequences want advance. And she simply decided their rules do not apply to her because she's pretty. fark her
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
"She knows she made a mistake, she owns to up to that, but she's pretty hysterical right now."

*is_it_though_thor.jpg*

I guess being "pretty hysterical" is a legitimate white girl piece of evidence when appealing a court decision.

I might feel more compassion for her if her facebook page (that the original article from Fox linked) hadn't had her and her friends emoji laughing about the quarantine on it recently.
 
Mr.Poops
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: She ditched her tracking device.

That's more than just "I didn't understand, I thought I was clear, somebody told me it was ok."

She knew it was wrong, and she took calculated and deliberate steps to do it anyway.


It's not a case of ignorance of traveling abroad, say breaking a law you didn't know about. Clearly and deliberately disobeying orders, getting caught, then crying about it. 0 farks given by her, we should give her 0 farks back.
 
Magnanimous_J
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Hey Nurse!: fark her


I think she'd probably rather do the 4 months.
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Anyone that pretty should be automatically denied help. She has to learn about the world somehow.
 
shinji3i
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: A fine probably wouldn't do much to deter the kind of person who travels to the Cayman Islands for her boyfriend's jet skiing competition. She willingly and blatantly flouted the rules. This shiat is serious. Is four months a little harsh? Yeah, I guess, but it has to be something.


Four months is too light of a punishment for someone who deliberately broke the law and risked spreading a deadly virus.
 
squidloe
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The mother was on the news this morning saying that her daughter was being made an example of for the rest of the world.

Yes, stupid, that's exactly what's happening and should be happening.
 
Super Chronic [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Trump can threaten economic sanctions: he'll take all of his money out of his secret Cayman Islands accounts and move it to Bermuda.
 
palais
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
No.

Want me to be more specific?

No, you entitled bint.
 
dothemath
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
"...to attend her boyfriend's jet-skiing competition."


Jesus. I hope theyre keeping her in the hole.
 
EBN-OZN
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: Can't you see that I'm just too pretty and special for the rules to apply to me?


"Why are all of you being so mean to me? I'm an American! I'm spending money here!"
 
WGJ [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Well, at least she'll have a story she can tell everybody she meets for the rest of her life.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

FrancoFile: She ditched her tracking device.

That's more than just "I didn't understand, I thought I was clear, somebody told me it was ok."

She knew it was wrong, and she took calculated and deliberate steps to do it anyway.


FTA:
"She knows she made a mistake, she owns to up to that, but she's pretty hysterical right now."
Skylar is a pre-med student from Georgia.

File that, Franco.

Owns...the power of owning...ownable ends and ownable means...ownded and ownst...ownologically and ownistically OWns.

And now she's without a womb. Her own mother, a genetic dead end.

Have a heart, man.
 
Dawnrazor
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I can't wait to watch the next episode of The Incarcerated World of Skylar Mack...
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

harlock: Isn't Skylar a dude's name?   I always picture white trash when I hear that name.


That's why she's in prison.  She's a pretty, white trash girl with the stupid name of a white trash guy.
 
apathy2673
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

lights camera action
 
Chaghatai [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: A fine probably wouldn't do much to deter the kind of person who travels to the Cayman Islands for her boyfriend's jet skiing competition. She willingly and blatantly flouted the rules. This shiat is serious. Is four months a little harsh? Yeah, I guess, but it has to be something.


It's the minimal level of harshness needed to keep people like that in line-and even that clearly doesn't work unless someone is made example of

She volunteered
 
orbister
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

anwserman: Nah. If she's flaunting rules during a pandemic, there's a bucketload of entitlement and crazy behind that smile. Would not touch.
/plus, I'm gay


She was flouting the rules. I expect some flaunting went on too, though.

/Also fleshing, fishing, flisking, flasking, flushing, flitting, fluting and flashing.

Animal Crackers (6/9) Movie CLIP - Where's The Flesh? (1930) HD
Youtube cvmcGY_VwvU
 
Zombies ate my neighbors
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
She gets an additional 4 month vacation in the Caymans... If you're going to go rot in a Jail for 4 months, there are many, MANY worse places to imagine that happening. It's also 4 whole months. What's 4 months of an entitled teen's year worth exactly?

You know what? I've got a deal for her that I think we could all be happy with. She can leave the Cayman prison IF, and only if, She goes directly to Paris Island for 13 weeks of USMC boot. Seems a fair exchange for the government stepping in. Either that or she can sit her ass in Jail.
 
akya [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fta:Skylar Mack, an 18-year-old college student from Georgia, has been sentenced to 4 months in jail in the Cayman Islands for violating coronavirus protocol.

Tbh 4 months in a cayman island jail sounds better then 1 day stuck at home with screaming kids in cold MN...
 
Fear the Clam
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
I'm sure the whole disregarding quarantine rules thing will really help her med school applications.

But at least she has Jack Whitehall as her lawyer:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

BafflerMeal: I mean, maybe?

[the-sun.com image 850x850]


Maybe just the tip.
 
snowshovel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
It is impressive how far the libs are taking this hoax.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Well I know president law and order wont help her, he is big on the law and people following it after all. She is not going to have a fun time in a Caymen jail, maybe she will get luck and get one with a working toilet and not a bucket.
 
