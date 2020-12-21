 Skip to content
(AP News)   Someone dropped 250 guinea pigs off at the Oregon Humane Society after failing to find a Klingon ship to beam them to   (apnews.com) divider line
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Surely they will not create any difficulty of any kind to the surprised recipients.
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I thought that said "Oregon Humvee Society" and then considered that 250 guinea pigs and Humvees are not going to mix well.
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

UberDave: I thought that said "Oregon Humvee Society" and then considered that 250 guinea pigs and Humvees are not going to mix well.


2010 Kia Soul Hamster Commercial Black Sheep Kia Hamsters Video
Youtube Lw82Z5HaVC8


duh, cause they drive Kias
 
Sliding Carp [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pigs is Pigs

/the pdfs are easier to read - this is pure text html
 
lectos
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So, let's roast them?  they are supposed to be tasty
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A breeding facility that supplied pet stores and schools, maybe? Guinea pigs are really sweet and not as skittish as say some breeds of rabbits or most hamsters, I have heard. And dumber than rats whch makes them easy to manage for the average pet owner. I do not know if this is true. I have never had a rabbit, guinea pig, rat or hamster. I have held them all and they are all very cute. Especially the English Angora rabbit and the Flemish giant rabbit.

The hairless guineapig was like holding a miniature baby hippo.

Side bar? You bet. Happens a lot at my age!
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Careful, by the end of Jan That will be 500 pigs, even after finding homes for 300 of them
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Good eating on those things...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Habitual Cynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lectos: So, let's roast them?  they are supposed to be tasty


They are.  They are something of a staple in Peru.  They roast them, fry them, and braise them.  I've only had the roasted version and I can tell you it is delicious.  It's not so good as to warrant a trip to Peru just for dinner.  But if you happen to be going to Machu Pichu, it's a "must do" side trip.
 
Tax Boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
glocktalk.comView Full Size
 
Billy Liar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
They only had a pair when they took off from Lane County
 
zedster [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tax Boy: [glocktalk.com image 200x304] [View Full Size image _x_]


I don't think I've seen that gif since Obama's first term
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not known exactly how the unidentified person in Lane County became inundated with the furry little rodents,

I will give  you one guess......
 
alice_600
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I had one as a kid because my grandmother was scared of a hamster and i was forced to like the smelly nasty things.
 
starlost
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Persnickety Paladin: A breeding facility that supplied pet stores and schools, maybe? Guinea pigs are really sweet and not as skittish as say some breeds of rabbits or most hamsters, I have heard. And dumber than rats whch makes them easy to manage for the average pet owner. I do not know if this is true. I have never had a rabbit, guinea pig, rat or hamster. I have held them all and they are all very cute. Especially the English Angora rabbit and the Flemish giant rabbit.

The hairless guineapig was like holding a miniature baby hippo.

Side bar? You bet. Happens a lot at my age!


yup. a 'puppy' mill and sales went to heck due to the virus and the pos owner of the mill thinks the buyers for the holidays have come and gone so f-it i won't take care of them for even one more day.
 
Somaticasual [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"You'e watched 'Snakes on a Plane'. Now, be prepared for the horror that is...."
 
nanim [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Klingons?  Were they trying for a Tribble-Guinea-Pig hybrid?:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
RightWingWacko
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Does this mean Oregon's claim to Sherman's Planet is in danger?

Perhaps there is a Klingon Spy in the local government!

bing.comView Full Size
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
They're born pregnant!

i0.wp.comView Full Size
 
Persnickety Paladin
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

starlost: Persnickety Paladin: A breeding facility that supplied pet stores and schools, maybe? Guinea pigs are really sweet and not as skittish as say some breeds of rabbits or most hamsters, I have heard. And dumber than rats whch makes them easy to manage for the average pet owner. I do not know if this is true. I have never had a rabbit, guinea pig, rat or hamster. I have held them all and they are all very cute. Especially the English Angora rabbit and the Flemish giant rabbit.

The hairless guineapig was like holding a miniature baby hippo.

Side bar? You bet. Happens a lot at my age!

yup. a 'puppy' mill and sales went to heck due to the virus and the pos owner of the mill thinks the buyers for the holidays have come and gone so f-it i won't take care of them for even one more day.


That is too bad. A lot of my sympathy is generated by the capacity of animals to respond to and return affection, and guinea pigs seemed to do so.

I suppose i should feel equally bad for snakes etc, but I am a hypocrite. I don't want any animal to suffer but I definitely show bias in terms of which ones I wish to be treated well.
 
LeroyB
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
I suspect this is an experiment.
 
patrick767
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/ all 100 females were pregnant
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
They are detestable creatures! They do *nothing* but consume food and breed!

Wisdom of Worf: On Enemies of the Klingon Empire
Youtube 1FTNPtANZXQ
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

patrick767: [Fark user image image 500x522]
/ all 100 females were pregnant


Guinea pig name checks out.
 
Gyrfalcon [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
If you have a child who wants a pet, a guinea pig is an ideal starter pet. They require nothing but food, water, and a clean cage. If your child cannot clear that low bar, then they're not ready for a dog.
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Counterpoint: the peegs of the Pipsqueakery

SPOILED Rescued Guinea Pig Has The Best Wardrobe | The Dodo
Youtube z0SJBt_eCUg



Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size



/donated and bought merch way more than I'd care to admit
//yes I'm an idiot
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

PirateKing: Good eating on those things...

[Fark user image 425x239]


National dish of Peru!
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

bucket_pup: It's not known exactly how the unidentified person in Lane County became inundated with the furry little rodents,

I will give  you one guess......



Well, when a girl guinea pig and a boy guinea pig love each other very much, they move in together in a nice multi-story cage with a wheel, lots of lettuce and wood chips, and start humping furiously...
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: bucket_pup: It's not known exactly how the unidentified person in Lane County became inundated with the furry little rodents,

I will give  you one guess......


Well, when a girl guinea pig and a boy guinea pig love each other very much, they move in together in a nice multi-story cage with a wheel, lots of lettuce and wood chips, and start humping furiously...


Somebody didn't bother to keep them apart.  Probably thought they would know when the female was in heat.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So snake food?
 
yellowjester
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Not as tasty as Hamsters on a Stick but Guinea Pig will do in a pinch. Mom loves the way they stand up on their own feet in the oven.
 
bucket_pup [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
  4. Click here to submit a link.