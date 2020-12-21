 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Mational Day Calendar)   Today is National Humbug Day. But if you keep Christmas out of your heart all year long, every day can be Humbug Day   (nationaldaycalendar.com) divider line
14
    More: PSA  
•       •       •

165 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 1:58 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



14 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
cdn.shopify.comView Full Size
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Humbug - Greg Lake - (1995 "I Believe In Father Christmas" Emerson Lake and Palmer cd ep)
Youtube R0Rh1FWMjBM
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Bah!
 
Chunkybeets
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Humbug!
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I Ate Shergar: [cdn.shopify.com image 720x960]


Is that licorice? Mint and licorice should never be paired. I'd humbarf.

/ I like them both but not together, much like Donald and Ivanka, ew.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
er ... I don't like them either.

/ ftr.
 
CrazyCurt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
too early and foggy ( says the guy at 11 am )

/ Night crew
 
Non Sequitur Man [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
If you truly hold Christmas in your heart, today is Bumhug Day. Show compassion to those less fortunate than you.  As a formerly homeless person, it means a lot.  !!!
 
Metastatic Capricorn
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Must be time for one of my favorite holiday videos, then.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Non Sequitur Man: If you truly hold Christmas in your heart, today is Bumhug Day. Show compassion to those less fortunate than you.  As a formerly homeless person, it means a lot.  !!!


That...is not the kind of bum I thought you were suggesting we hug.

/my bum is way too small to hug ( ._.)
 
I Ate Shergar [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

CrazyCurt: I Ate Shergar: [cdn.shopify.com image 720x960]

Is that licorice? Mint and licorice should never be paired. I'd humbarf.

/ I like them both but not together, much like Donald and Ivanka, ew.


No, it's a hard candy with a chewy middle. The black (or brown in some varieties) is just colouring.
 
169th Cousin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
CivilizedTiger
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
i.etsystatic.comView Full Size
 
alice_600
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Ya know Scrooge had a good point. fark this holiday i spend more money on a crappy holiday to a bunch of dis respectful ungrateful while dealing with antimaskers trumpers and sexist racist so called Christians who only care about feeding thier pockets than their fellow man.
Bah Humbug
 
Displayed 14 of 14 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Want the rest of the Farking story? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.