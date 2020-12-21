 Skip to content
(Al Jazeera)   Japan sets record military budget over concerns of China's growing power, investing in stealth fighters, missiles, and possibly new Gundam variants   (aljazeera.com) divider line
isamudyson [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Forget about Gundams, it's all about the Valkyries.
 
dothemath
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They should be scared of China.
Considering their past treatment of the Chinese which makes the Nazis look quaint.
 
kbronsito
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
They can't count on the USA for shiat. So they best start working on some alternatives.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
What a large Japanese defense budget might yield

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Chinese anti-air might have an unexpected problem.....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
They have a few already .

Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Voltron or GTFO!
 
wantingout
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
remember when Japan wasn't allowed to have military?
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Got nuttin
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

wantingout: remember when Japan wasn't allowed to have military?


They don't, it's a Self Defense Force.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: What a large Japanese defense budget might yield

[Fark user image 683x1024]


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kbronsito
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Gleeman: wantingout: remember when Japan wasn't allowed to have military?

They don't, it's a Self Defense Force.


They are also not allowed to have aircraft carriers. So they only have Hyuga class destroyers

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Holy sphincter of Thor.
They are cosplaying with real attack helicopters.
 
Mock26
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
There is only one deterrent when it comes to China, and that is the threat of total nuclear annihilation. And even with such a threat they are still bat-schitt crazy enough to not care and go ahead and start a nuclear war.
 
Mock26
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

kbronsito: Gleeman: wantingout: remember when Japan wasn't allowed to have military?

They don't, it's a Self Defense Force.

They are also not allowed to have aircraft carriers. So they only have Hyuga class destroyers

[upload.wikimedia.org image 850x565]


They are not allowed to have "attack aircraft carriers" and even by U.S. definition the Hugya-Class Helicopter Destroyer conforms to the treaty. As with most Japanese ship types they are vetted by the U.S. military before construction begins.
 
6nome
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mock26: There is only one deterrent when it comes to China, and that is the threat of total nuclear annihilation. And even with such a threat they are still bat-schitt crazy enough to not care and go ahead and start a nuclear war.


Citation needed
 
