 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Slate)   Just how farked up is the United States of America? Remotely learning students are now being forced to do virtual school shooting drills   (slate.com) divider line
35
    More: Murica  
•       •       •

644 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 12:44 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



35 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Sounds. About. Right. To me.

/remote schooling parent
 
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


In the event of a school shooting while you're safely online at home, every student shall be prepared to:

1) Immediately fire up Twitch and start streaming.

2) Provide running commentary.

3) Activate your donation app, and collect money from stream viewers who want to mock (or congratulate) the shooter for every missed shot, e.g. by charging $1 per comment, $5 to viewers who want to include emojis, and $20 to post animated GIFs.

Fark user imageView Full Size


4) If your screen doesn't look something like this, you're not monetizing hard enough.

5) Always have an alternate streaming service set up, and go for quad monetization by putting up other people's livestreams in your own stream. (The people whose livestreams you're rebroadcasting might also have their streams taken down, so the more restreamers distributing content across more platforms, the greater the chance that every moment - from heavy breathing staring at the floor - to every killshot - is archived forever!)

Welcome to 2021!
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow thats next level of fark up.

They should play counterstrike instead.
 
koder [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better do the fire drills too, for reasons.
 
wademh [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Ready kids.  Pew pew pew
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Duck and cover part 2
 
TheSteelCricket
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
If that they tried that with my son, I would simply close the laptop
 
petec
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Ok kids, set up the target downrange, then come back here and pick up your firearm for todays shooting drill.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Well they might piss off their parents enough that they will go on a rampage.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My company used our Active Shooter Drill as the demo for some new video technology they were trying to show off to employees. It was a real WTF moment.
 
RTOGUY [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Kids are more likely to be murdered by a parent than die in a school shooting.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

koder: Better do the fire drills too, for reasons.


I work offshore and fire drills are at least weekly.

I see the benefit of planning for that eventuality, so I brought them home.

Yes. We have fire drills at my house. They will be announced, but my 9 year old knows that if a fire breaks out, he goes to the neighbour's house, as them to call 911 and wait there, regardless if im there or not.
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Unpatriotic hand-wringing detected.
 
Ashelth
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Is training mandated annually?  Probably.  Doesn't matter if you aren't in site the org is still required to maintain compliance with training mandated.

Which is probably why they delayed it until the very end of the year
 
HotWingConspiracy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
They have to stay ready because once they're in school it's only a matter of time until another conservative gun owner takes out all the rage from their failure of a life on them.
 
Opacity [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Makes sense, most shootings are due to a gun being in the home.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
To anyone who says that school shooting drills are a waste of time, we used to make kids practice hiding under a desk in the event of a nuclear war.

There was no nuclear war.  There have been multiple school shootings.
 
rewind2846
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Only in 'MURICA! do we force our children to practice active shooter drills just so that some people can carry lots of guns around.

/'MURICA!!!
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Meh. My school made us climb ropes in gym even though I've NEVER EVER had to climb a rope in real life.
 
ketkarsa [BareFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
But remember, folks, wearing a mask is a bridge too far.
 
Enigmamf [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: To anyone who says that school shooting drills are a waste of time, we used to make kids practice hiding under a desk in the event of a nuclear war.

There was no nuclear war.  There have been multiple school shootings.


They called it an earthquake drill by the time I was in elementary school, - it was the same drill, without instilling the same existential dread.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Makes sense. Kids are much more likely to be murdered by their parents than in an actual school shooting.
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: To anyone who says that school shooting drills are a waste of time, we used to make kids practice hiding under a desk in the event of a nuclear war.

There was no nuclear war.  There have been multiple school shootings.


There was one nuclear war.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Meh. My school made us climb ropes in gym even though I've NEVER EVER had to climb a rope in real life.


Then how'd you escape the alligator pit?
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The 2nd amendment is a curse upon this country.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My son put the classroom on his laptop and plays Overwatch on his gaming rig during class.

Lotsa school shootin' goin' on.

/hanzo, of course
//arrows don't go pew pew
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: Meh. My school made us climb ropes in gym even though I've NEVER EVER had to climb a rope in real life.


The point was to make you look weak in front of the bullies so that they knew who to harass.

/bonus points for the involuntary orgasm
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
So, how does that work?  Someone puts CoD up in the background or something?

/dnrtfa
 
WelldeadLink
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: shiny dagmar: Meh. My school made us climb ropes in gym even though I've NEVER EVER had to climb a rope in real life.

Then how'd you escape the alligator pit?


Just stack up the alligators.
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
 The virtual 2nd amendment is a virtual curse on this virtual online community
 
Dryad [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

WelldeadLink: tricycleracer: To anyone who says that school shooting drills are a waste of time, we used to make kids practice hiding under a desk in the event of a nuclear war.

There was no nuclear war.  There have been multiple school shootings.

There was one nuclear war.


Well, that's one more than there have been school shootings over remote learning.
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Ashelth: Is training mandated annually?  Probably.  Doesn't matter if you aren't in site the org is still required to maintain compliance with training mandated.

Which is probably why they delayed it until the very end of the year


In most of the world, that would be a dumb excuse for doing obviously irrelevant training.

But these are the people who brought us "zero tolerance" policies because they didn't want to be responsible for thinking.
 
chewd
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
LEEEEEROY JEEEEEEENKINS!!!!!
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

xanadian: So, how does that work?  Someone puts CoD up in the background or something?

/dnrtfa


Hide from mommy and daddy (step parents, possibly older siblings, nannies).  Remember, most murder victims have/had a close relationship with their murderer.

I'd be fairly surprised if more kids aren't murdered at home than at school.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
A right-winger I am afraid to name, when she felt like being edgy, liked to say that if the Powers That Be were serious about doing away with school shootings, all they had to do was do away with schools.

(Of course, she had no children.)
 
Displayed 35 of 35 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.