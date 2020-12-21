 Skip to content
(CBC)   Premier Ontario: "SHUT. DOWN. EVERYTHING ˢᵒᵘᵗʰ ᵒᶠ ˢᵘᵈᵇᵘʳʸ"   (cbc.ca) divider line
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Everything north, too, just for 2 weeks instead of 4.

I'm in an essential sector so nothing changes for me, except where we were normally to be open for 2 days next week, we'll probably just not bother and reopen on the 4th.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Fark user imageView Full Size

'Festivus begins with the airing of grievances.
I got a lot of problems with you people! And now you're gonna hear about it!'

/Stay home & stay safe, Ontarians
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Meanwhile in Algoma, 0 cases, 0 deaths. People are not taking this well here, but I understand that we have to keep returning students out of bars and restaurants while they are home for Christmas.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
There's stuff north of Sudbury?

Glad they are doing the right thing, though it would be nice if they would get off that federal gold hoard they've been sitting on and actually spend it to improve the situation in long term care homes and other places that are just getting mauled by the virus.
 
Uzzah
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Sounds like it's time for a lyrics rewrite.  Somebody exhume Stompin' Tom.

Stompin' Tom Connors - Sudbury Saturday Night
Youtube sl751CDdRZI
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Should of done that at the same time he did it for Toronto and Peel. What a phoquing moron.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Do any Farkers know what this means for Ottawa? We're south of Sudbury, but still pretty north. Also we're orange... C'mon Premier good times, we're doing pretty good!
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Do any Farkers know what this means for Ottawa? We're south of Sudbury, but still pretty north. Also we're orange... C'mon Premier good times, we're doing pretty good!


We'll know for sure in a couple hours, but I'm bracing for the month-long version of the lock down, Ottawa tends to try to play things pretty safe on this front.

Won't change anything I'm really doing though, no kids and as an essential worker I may get reduced onsite hours vs my remote hours that's all.
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lefrog: Should of done that at the same time he did it for Toronto and Peel. What a phoquing moron.


Yep, I'm currently sitting in the red, between two lockdown zones. Traffic seems to be busier than normal in Halton right now....hmmmmmmmm.
 
oldfarthenry [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Please stand for the Covid-19 anthem:
Talking Heads - Life During Wartime LIVE Los Angeles '83
Youtube jShMQw2H2cM
 
Civchic
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Do any Farkers know what this means for Ottawa? We're south of Sudbury, but still pretty north. Also we're orange... C'mon Premier good times, we're doing pretty good!


IT'S EVERYBODY MAN.

Seriously, north is locked down for two weeks, we're down for 4 (you're south of Sudbury, that's you too).
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Herbert's Hippopotamus: Do any Farkers know what this means for Ottawa? We're south of Sudbury, but still pretty north. Also we're orange... C'mon Premier good times, we're doing pretty good!


Ottawa is not north in Ontario, sure we're north of Toronto but at 45 degrees N we are south of large portions of the continental US and one of the southernmost "large" (Canadian large) cities in Canada.

We're in lockdown as of Dec 24, people on the r/ottawa sub-reddit are losing their shiat because "On Noes!!! The gyms are closing" farking morons.
 
Herbert's Hippopotamus
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Civchic: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Do any Farkers know what this means for Ottawa? We're south of Sudbury, but still pretty north. Also we're orange... C'mon Premier good times, we're doing pretty good!

IT'S EVERYBODY MAN.

Seriously, north is locked down for two weeks, we're down for 4 (you're south of Sudbury, that's you too).


frinkiac.comView Full Size
 
Mr.Tangent [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

BumpInTheNight: Won't change anything I'm really doing though, no kids and as an essential worker I may get reduced onsite hours vs my remote hours that's all.


Yep, we've been on critical corrective maintenance only since moving to the red so no real difference. It's also the off season so stuff that is shiat the bed, go fix it now back in the summer we can let slide.
 
BumpInTheNight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mollari: Herbert's Hippopotamus: Do any Farkers know what this means for Ottawa? We're south of Sudbury, but still pretty north. Also we're orange... C'mon Premier good times, we're doing pretty good!

Ottawa is not north in Ontario, sure we're north of Toronto but at 45 degrees N we are south of large portions of the continental US and one of the southernmost "large" (Canadian large) cities in Canada.

We're in lockdown as of Dec 24, people on the r/ottawa sub-reddit are losing their shiat because "On Noes!!! The gyms are closing" farking morons.


Some people sure get selectively moronic when it comes to 'their health', don't they.  Sigh.

/my laundry room has become our gym
 
Lars The Canadian Viking
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
There are plenty of places that followed the rules right in Ontario that have no cases and are still being shut down. Pretty crappy to do that to them.

"But someone might travel there and spread it."

Ok, so wait until that actually happens before shutting down.
 
bhcompy [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: There's stuff north of Sudbury?



Moose out front shoulda told ya
 
The Shoveller
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Lars The Canadian Viking: There are plenty of places that followed the rules right in Ontario that have no cases and are still being shut down. Pretty crappy to do that to them.

"But someone might travel there and spread it."

Ok, so wait until that actually happens before shutting down.



This is literally what they're trying to prevent. It's the whole point of shutting down. You close the barn doors BEFORE the horses leave.
 
frankb00th
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

Mr.Tangent: There's stuff north of Sudbury?

Glad they are doing the right thing, though it would be nice if they would get off that federal gold hoard they've been sitting on and actually spend it to improve the situation in long term care homes and other places that are just getting mauled by the virus.


Why would they spend the hoard now when it can conveniently buy votes come election time?
 
