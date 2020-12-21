 Skip to content
(Northwest Indiana Times)   I'll take these Huggies and whatever you got in the tip jars. Hurry up. I'm in dutch with the wife   (nwitimes.com) divider line
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.pinimg.com
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
baddestmotherever.com
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user image

Fark user image

Separated at birth?
 
KC Dutchman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
He's got to have his Dip-Tet, Hy!
 
elvisaintdead [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Raising Arizona
Youtube nGvbfKTS7ag


(also makes a great ringtone)
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.com

Man, when they were putting eyes on this guy they must have just grabbed a couple and threw them roughly in the direction of his head.
 
SecondaryControl [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Is it wrong that this headline made me think that I was in the Politics tab?
 
cravak
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
At least he was busy and made the most of his brief time out this guys no slacker
 
6nome
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

cravak: At least he was busy and made the most of his brief time out this guys no slacker


Depends.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
nathan, i am dissapoint
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

6nome: cravak: At least he was busy and made the most of his brief time out this guys no slacker

Depends.


i.imgur.com
 
Dr Jack Badofsky
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Ronan the Accuser has really fallen on hard times.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
I wanted to photoshop him with a pair of panties on his head, but it's impossible to find a picture of pantyhose without a woman installed in them.

Was still fun searching though.
 
Marcos P
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Dude looks like meth Pee Wee
 
