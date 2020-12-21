 Skip to content
(Valdosta Daily Times)   50 years ago today, one of the most unlikely and iconic photos of all time was taken
Krieghund [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Yeah, I was amazed a photographer managed to get a picture of subby's mom without a dick in her mouth.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, Even Nixon looks more genuine than "some other President"  when meeting famous people.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yes Nixon was a treasonous crook, but, unlike 45 he served his country honorably in time of war and was ANTIFA
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Bruins won the Cup on Mother's Day, Subby.
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elvis was all hopped up on goofballs in that photo.
 
GRCooper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also on that day was the first flight of the F-14 Tomcat, so it's also got that going for it, which is nice
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Elvis is still dead.
And still sucks.
 
TheManofPA
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do like the drunk history about this
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And within a decade, one of them would be dead and the other would resign in disgrace.

Coincidence? I think...

yeah, probably.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

"Hell man, this show aint no good."
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man I figured Dollywood would be Tennessee's most attended attraction, or the Smokey Mnts.

I've been to all three and they are all fantastic. (Haven't been to Graceland is a looonnnggg time though, there was no 450-room hotel when I went.)
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: And within a decade, one of them would be dead and the other would resign in disgrace.

Coincidence? I think...

yeah, probably.


And on the same day, years later, Pan Am Flight 103 would crash.  Years earlier, Charles de Gaulle would be elected president of France, and on a different year, but the same day, the creator of 'Curious George' would die.

Do I need to spell it out for you all?  Connect the dots!
 
badplaid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The movie "about" this meeting was fantastic.

Better than Michael Shannon's Christmas movie. Ugggg...love the actors, but that movie sucked.
 
Rusty Trommbone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OtherLittleGuy: Bruins won the Cup on Mother's Day, Subby.


why did this end up as bruins won your mothers cup today?
 
sexentwinkies
‘’ 1 hour ago  
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ISrJ6​D​N0F4U
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nixon was an asshole racist criminal when it came to politicking. But he did his job in the White House better than any following Republican (with the notable exception of murdering a good portion of Vietnam/Cambodia/Laos). The subsequent Republicans amped up the election appeals to the very worst people in America AND carried out policies that have been the worst attack on Americans post-WWII.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  

toraque: Madman drummers bummers: And within a decade, one of them would be dead and the other would resign in disgrace.

Coincidence? I think...

yeah, probably.

And on the same day, years later, Pan Am Flight 103 would crash.  Years earlier, Charles de Gaulle would be elected president of France, and on a different year, but the same day, the creator of 'Curious George' would die.

Do I need to spell it out for you all?  Connect the dots!


Dammit....I need a bigger corkboard and more yarn!
 
foo monkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
New Rising Sun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madman drummers bummers: And within a decade, one of them would be dead and the other would resign in disgrace.

Coincidence? I think...

yeah, probably.


Fark user imageView Full Size


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, that was one hell of an effort for a Graceland commercial. Maybe the crackers down south are finally figuring out the world is passing them by? Nnnnaaaaawwww, I was just kiddin.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Huge celebrity meeting the president "unlikely"?
What am I missing?
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
It's a cool picture and all, but "one of the most iconic photos of all time"?

Has the meaning of the word "iconic" changed recently?
 
steklo
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Was this the same meeting with Nixon as when Elvis got his DEA badge?

how ironic, not iconic.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
I didn't think I would like it but Elvis&Nixon was a great movie. I have no idea how Michael Shannon was able to duplicate the mannerisms of the king but it was something to behold
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Elvis was all hopped up on goofballs in that photo.


All part of the War on DrugsTM you know.
 
jaytkay [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Resident Muslim: Huge celebrity meeting the president "unlikely"?
What am I missing?


Huge drug addict made honorary Bureau of Narcotics agent by president.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
TFA said the King of Rock & Roll met the president, but I didn't see any mention of Chuck Berry.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

jaytkay: Resident Muslim: Huge celebrity meeting the president "unlikely"?
What am I missing?

Huge drug addict made honorary Bureau of Narcotics agent by president.


It's fundamentally the same logic Trump is applying to his swath of pardons including himself. Self-exemption
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Nixon doing a "Sock it to me" on Laugh-In was much more interesting culturally.  Elvis was Elvis, and He went wherever He pleased at the time.  White House.  Nashville.  Grocery freezer section.  You name it, Elvis was There.

It's a miracle the poor guy didn't die of over exposure.
 
AuralArgument [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Tonto's Expanding Headband:

The pictures of that meeting are in the loo, chuck put the camera in there himself
 
chewd
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
bloximages.chicago2.vip.townnews.comView Full Size


Best "buddy-cop" movie idea ever!

I'm thinking Johnny Depp as Elvis & Steve Buscemi as Nixon
 
StuntmanFyke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Mollari: Yes Nixon was a treasonous crook, but, unlike 45 he served his country honorably in time of war and was ANTIFA


Like China Joe? fark antifa the fascist pricks.
 
StuntmanFyke
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Moosedick Gladys Greengroin: Elvis is still dead.
And still sucks.


No more than you..
 
teto85 [TotalFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

The iconic photo of 1970 for me.
 
