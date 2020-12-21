 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Daily Star)   Woman with biggest boobs in Europe says she wants breasts big "like the Titanic", which had a successful journey with no problems whatsoever (possible nsfw content on page)   (dailystar.co.uk) divider line
63
    More: Scary  
•       •       •

2029 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 10:40 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



63 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Wow, she needs some help STAT, and the doctors who "empower her" need to be sanctioned as well.
 
Badmoodman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"She wants to have the biggest boobs in the world"


That title already belongs to Trump's "Elite Strike Force" legal team.
 
Ginnungagap42 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I thought this was the biggest boob in Europe.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That is farking sad
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Also, those don't look like 32D's....

i2-prod.mirror.co.ukView Full Size
 
sozelle [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

johnny_vegas: Also, those don't look like 32D's....

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x823]


That was before. This is after:
Fark user imageView Full Size

ftfa: "She now identifies as a black African woman"
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: johnny_vegas: Also, those don't look like 32D's....

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x823]

That was before. This is after:
[Fark user image image 425x283]
ftfa: "She now identifies as a black African woman"


Yeah TFA says she started with 32d's
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She needs a lot of help.  Really hope she doesn't procreate
 
PlusCestLaMeme [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm an iceberg. Your call.
 
AllCatsAreBeautiful
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby, do you have not a shred of decency left?
/it's the daily mirror
//now I doubt women even exist
 
Keyser_Soze_Death
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She now identifies as a black African woman.


Yeah? Well, I identify as Michael Jackson.

My gender is he/hee
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wow, blackface much? Does she cosplay as some kind of big-tiddie Zwarte Piet?
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sozelle: johnny_vegas: Also, those don't look like 32D's....

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x823]

That was before. This is after:
[Fark user image image 425x283]
ftfa: "She now identifies as a black African woman"


(I feel like I missed some major parts of the narrative...)
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Dutch pay double?
 
kryptoknightmare [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When she gets on whatever medication she so desperately needs, the doctors who have enabled her psychosis are in for one hell of a lawsuit
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
img.memecdn.comView Full Size
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: sozelle: johnny_vegas: Also, those don't look like 32D's....

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x823]

That was before. This is after:
[Fark user image image 425x283]
ftfa: "She now identifies as a black African woman"

(I feel like I missed some major parts of the narrative...)


I feel like subby did too.
 
Musikslayer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Went from an attractive blonde to Flip Wilson with a wig.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Wow, she needs some help STAT, and the doctors who "empower her" need to be sanctioned as well.


sozelle: ftfa: "She now identifies as a black African woman"


Perhaps its like art vs pornography - I know it when I see it - but the trouble is who judges what's right for another person.

At some point you have to come up with a bunch of reasons why she needs help and say, the former Bruce Jenner doesn't, and then for every rule you make, there is probably some person out there that has some exception to said rule...

It's a weird and slippery slope.

Breast size aside, it's already weird to me that most folks (including myself) are on board and "you go" with people self-identifying their gender, but most folks (including myself) criticized this woman below for self-identifying her race as something other than her "birth race."

upload.wikimedia.orgView Full Size


I mean, if you're not doing it just to commit fraud or to be racist yourself, why is it wrong?  Because the biological difference between different races is much smaller than the biological difference between genders.

It's a weird time we are in with a lot still unsorted.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If the titanic had boobs like that, it'd still be afloat.
 
Day_Old_Dutchie
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1975_315 - Jud Strunk - The Biggest Parakeets In Town - (45)(2.48)
Youtube KxEmXc1mRvQ
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Holy shiat. Ok not to put too fine a point on this, but lol, I thought we all kinda had collectively agreed it's an epic no-no to fully jump and change races.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

johnny_vegas: Also, those don't look like 32D's....

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x823]


She doesn't LOOK insane in that picture (which seems to be showing a little side beavage btw. once seen...), but she obviously has mental issues.

If you can, grab her for your dead pool because you know one way or the other she is checking out early.

I know three women who had theirs reduced because of the back problems they caused (dated one, her surgeon was an absolute artist).
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Came to make a snarky remark about back problems, then scanned the article:

Martina's expandable implants are inflated by a doctor using saline solution via a valve under her armpit.

For darks sake... don't install a gas pump in your armpit!
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Holy shiat. Ok not to put too fine a point on this, but lol, I thought we all kinda had collectively agreed it's an epic no-no to fully jump and change races.


See, this is my point.  Why is changing genders for self-identification cool and changing races self-identification  taboo?

Serious question, not trolling, and I support gender self-identification.  But I think I'm now leaning towards race not being so abhorrent if its how one truly feels...
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

fullyautomatic: Holy shiat. Ok not to put too fine a point on this, but lol, I thought we all kinda had collectively agreed it's an epic no-no to fully jump and change races.


Why is that, though? Why is changing genders laudable, but changing races contemptible?
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: Came to make a snarky remark about back problems, then scanned the article:

Martina's expandable implants are inflated by a doctor using saline solution via a valve under her armpit.

For darks sake... don't install a gas pump in your armpit!


"Doctor" needs to have his license stripped.  "First do no harm"
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
(Jeez, I've twice used "its" for "it's" in this thread.  Ugh.)
 
Erma Gerdd
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
CarnySaur
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
0MGWTFBBQ
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Keyser_Soze_Death: She now identifies as a black African woman.


Yeah? Well, I identify as Michael Jackson.

My gender is he/hee


I identify as an attack helicopter.  And I am more sane than this individual.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Musikslayer: Went from an attractive blonde to Flip Wilson with a wig.


The devil made her do it.

/My first Flip Wilson reference on Fark.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
That isn't Beshine.
This is:
images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size

However she is German, so TFA is technically correct.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

ZMugg: That isn't Beshine.
This is:
[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 433x650]
However she is German, so TFA is technically correct.
[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Suddenly the phrase "lethal motorboating accident" leaps to mind.
 
dothemath
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Meanwhile, the man with the biggest medium sized penis in South Florida, Tony Miami, says he'd like to see the Lusitania come over here and say that to his face.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

sozelle: johnny_vegas: Also, those don't look like 32D's....

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x823]

That was before. This is after:
[Fark user image image 425x283]
ftfa: "She now identifies as a black African woman"


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
EdwardTellerhands
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

ZMugg: That isn't Beshine.
This is:
[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 433x650]
However she is German, so TFA is technically correct.
[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


Nearer My God to Thee!

/I'd rearrange my deckchairs on that.
 
guestguy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: fullyautomatic: Holy shiat. Ok not to put too fine a point on this, but lol, I thought we all kinda had collectively agreed it's an epic no-no to fully jump and change races.

Why is that, though? Why is changing genders laudable, but changing races contemptible?


I suspect it has to do with a history (and present) of exploiting races and their corresponding cultures, particularly for personal/financial gain.  When you change genders, you're retaining your culture, albeit shifting your perception/experience within that culture...
 
fullyautomatic
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Dr.Fey: fullyautomatic: Holy shiat. Ok not to put too fine a point on this, but lol, I thought we all kinda had collectively agreed it's an epic no-no to fully jump and change races.

See, this is my point.  Why is changing genders for self-identification cool and changing races self-identification  taboo?

Serious question, not trolling, and I support gender self-identification.  But I think I'm now leaning towards race not being so abhorrent if its how one truly feels...


Hmm, suppose that's a valid point. Idk, it seems in poor taste but should probably support it if someone wants to identify as a different race. Also my opinion is pretty irrelevant anyway haha.
 
shiny dagmar [BareFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: fullyautomatic: Holy shiat. Ok not to put too fine a point on this, but lol, I thought we all kinda had collectively agreed it's an epic no-no to fully jump and change races.

Why is that, though? Why is changing genders laudable, but changing races contemptible?


I don't know if it's contemptible, but if you're a member of a majority group, cosplaying as a minority group member comes off as phony because you can always go back as soon as the novelty wears off, whereas real members of that group don't have that option. This woman though has done something to her skin that may not leave her an exit.
 
Thank You Black Jesus! [BareFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
it's not the small breasts that make you unattractive, it's the black hole of emotional need where your soul used to reside that makes you unattractive.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
That video was awful...like she was acting as a character...an annoying character.
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Woman?
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
This is why aliens don't share their technology with us.
 
dothemath
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That video was awful...like she was acting as a character...an annoying character.


Yes, much worse than the Royal Academy of Drama quality production level one usually expects from the Daily Star.
 
Mikey1969 [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: sozelle: johnny_vegas: Also, those don't look like 32D's....

[i2-prod.mirror.co.uk image 615x823]

That was before. This is after:
[Fark user image image 425x283]
ftfa: "She now identifies as a black African woman"

(I feel like I missed some major parts of the narrative...)


She's going thru some skin regimen to make her black because we all get to 'identify' as whatever we want. Personally, I identify as a trillionaire.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

The_Sponge: That video was awful...like she was acting as a character...an annoying character.


She looked like a character in a video game...one that hadn't been unlocked yet.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

shiny dagmar: WhippingBoi: fullyautomatic: Holy shiat. Ok not to put too fine a point on this, but lol, I thought we all kinda had collectively agreed it's an epic no-no to fully jump and change races.

Why is that, though? Why is changing genders laudable, but changing races contemptible?

I don't know if it's contemptible, but if you're a member of a majority group, cosplaying as a minority group member comes off as phony because you can always go back as soon as the novelty wears off, whereas real members of that group don't have that option. This woman though has done something to her skin that may not leave her an exit.


A few things:

1. I don't think you can "just go back as soon as the novelty wears off" if you've had gender reassignment surgery, etc.

2. Would it come off as "genuine" if an East Asian person identified as Black, or if a Black person identified as white? Where do we draw the line? Who sets the rules?
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

ZMugg: That isn't Beshine.
This is:
[images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2​.wixmp.com image 433x650]
However she is German, so TFA is technically correct.
[Fark user image 480x360] [View Full Size image _x_]


When I saw that pic, I thought I had accidentally opened Skyrim Nexus
 
Displayed 50 of 63 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

All the submissions, none of the calories.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.