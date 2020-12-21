 Skip to content
(Insider)   Hundreds of thousands of ethnic minorities sent to pick cotton for a major economic power while the rest of the world stands around watching. This is not a repeat from 1832   (insider.com) divider line
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Are we talking about slavery in the South, sharecropping in the South, Mexican labor in the West or something else?
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Coercive labor training?  Americans have to do that just to get health care.
 
phygz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Oh, it's just China. Slavery is a national pastime.

Nothing to see here, have you seen Mulan? Disney is AMAZING!
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It has to be just for the cruelty.  No way are humans more efficient than machines at that kind of thing.
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Uighur, please.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where did they come from? Where did they go?
 
MessyDwarf
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I though it was going to be another expos'e of the privately owned US prisons.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
So what celebrities crappy fashion line is the cotton destined to be used in?
 
cryinoutloud [BareFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
How much cotton material did you all buy from China lately? I'll give you a hint

But whew, it's a good thing that WE have nothing to do with all this slavery and forced labor!
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

phygz: Oh, it's just China. Slavery is a national pastime.

Nothing to see here, have you seen Mulan? Disney is AMAZING!


Underage children getting paid pennies a day are fine but this, sir, this is a bridge too far.  Only velour for me from now on!

/what? that's made of cotton?  damnit!
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
We fought a war to end that here.  That disruption is mostly responsible for the Egyptian cotton industry.

https://www.smithsonianmag.com/histor​y​/how-american-civil-war-built-egypts-v​aunted-cotton-industry-and-changed-cou​ntry-forever-180959967/
 
toraque [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: It has to be just for the cruelty.  No way are humans more efficient than machines at that kind of thing.


Machines cost money.  If you have a gun and no soul you can treat people like machines.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: How much cotton material did you all buy from China lately? I'll give you a hint

But whew, it's a good thing that WE have nothing to do with all this slavery and forced labor!


7.4 pairs a shoes a year? Are they eating them?
 
tricycleracer
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: cryinoutloud: How much cotton material did you all buy from China lately? I'll give you a hint

But whew, it's a good thing that WE have nothing to do with all this slavery and forced labor!

7.4 pairs a shoes a year? Are they eating them?


The sneakerheads run up the score.
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
This is absolutely horrible and disgusting. Anyone that supports this should rot in Hell.


Sent from my iPhone
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: cryinoutloud: How much cotton material did you all buy from China lately? I'll give you a hint

But whew, it's a good thing that WE have nothing to do with all this slavery and forced labor!

7.4 pairs a shoes a year? Are they eating them?

The sneakerheads run up the score.


Aren't we past the age of ethnic slurs, no matter how much the Luxembourgians might deserve them?
 
Jz4p
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
They're really intent on covering all of oppression's greatest hits, aren't they?
 
jacksonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Better option:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: This is absolutely horrible and disgusting. Anyone that supports this should rot in Hell.


Sent from my iPhone


Agreed. I came in to be snarky, but I just can't. This shiat isn't right.

I don't share the same religious beliefs as these people. Hell, I'm no where near being twisted to them. But they are fellow humans, and they don't deserve this.

I don't even know where to begin to help fight against this. But we've got to do something.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

jacksonic: Better option:
Not Amused
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

cryinoutloud: How much cotton material did you all buy from China lately? I'll give you a hint

But whew, it's a good thing that WE have nothing to do with all this slavery and forced labor!



Just like the world had absolutely nothing to do with perpetuating African slavery in the cotton states in the early 19th century. Slaveowners were morally horrid people, but most of the world was complicit in the misery of that institution. Today people get called out on it a lot more regularly. Back then it was OK to put your head in the sand.
 
buravirgil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

jacksonic: Better option:
Be sure to read the ToS agreement for that John Deere app.
https://www.deere.com/assets/pdfs/com​m​on/privacy-and-data/docs/agreement_pdf​s/english/2016-10-28-Embedded-Software​-EULA.pdf
 
acad1228
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Oh, c'mon! Who amongst us has not picked cotton for low pay? I know I picked my share.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
When I was a bitty Uighur baby, my momma would rock me in the cradle. In the old cotton fields back in Xinjian.
 
TheBigJerk
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

toraque: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: It has to be just for the cruelty.  No way are humans more efficient than machines at that kind of thing.

Machines cost money.  If you have a gun and no soul you can treat people like machines.


And machines take skilled labor maintenance.  And even if the machines and the repair guy are cheaper long-term it's an investment no one is currently willing/able to make in that region.
 
Geotpf
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

tricycleracer: Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: cryinoutloud: How much cotton material did you all buy from China lately? I'll give you a hint

But whew, it's a good thing that WE have nothing to do with all this slavery and forced labor!

7.4 pairs a shoes a year? Are they eating them?

The sneakerheads run up the score.


And, um, women in general.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

NikolaiFarkoff: cryinoutloud: How much cotton material did you all buy from China lately? I'll give you a hint

But whew, it's a good thing that WE have nothing to do with all this slavery and forced labor!


Just like the world had absolutely nothing to do with perpetuating African slavery in the cotton states in the early 19th century. Slaveowners were morally horrid people, but most of the world was complicit in the misery of that institution. Today people get called out on it a lot more regularly. Back then it was OK to put your head in the sand.


That was pretty much the point of Uncle Tom's cabin.  Once the yankees were called out on it, they eventually put a stop to it.
 
PyroStock
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs: cryinoutloud: How much cotton material did you all buy from China lately? I'll give you a hint

But whew, it's a good thing that WE have nothing to do with all this slavery and forced labor!

7.4 pairs a shoes a year? Are they eating them?


Reportedly, the average man owns 12 pairs of shoes, while most women own 27 pairs of shoes. Even more shocking, more than 85% of women have purchased a pair of shoes that are still sitting in their closets and have never been worn!

British Women Own On Average 30 Pairs Of Shoes

According to a recent market research report, the average American woman today buys at least five pairs of shoes a year (Don't you like to think of yourself as above average anyway?). So what if according to the same survey men only buy about two pairs per year? See, now you know, there's no need to feel guilty about buying another pair of shoes. You don't need a support group, you need a shopping buddy!
 
