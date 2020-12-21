 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Some Guy)   Despite pleas from the CDC, millions of people are persisting in their plans to kill grandma this week   (thepointsguy.com) divider line
48
    More: Dumbass  
•       •       •

308 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 3:49 PM (36 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



48 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
flucto [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
She knows what she did.
 
mjjt [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Personal experience is only way these people will be convinced
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Killing off grandma and getting the house will pay for a sweet new F-150.

Too bad grandma already reverse mortgaged the house to Magnum PI.
 
Solty Dog [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Many peoples view of the world only extends as far as their front porch.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I just found out a good chunk of my neighborhood got the rona in the last 3-4 weeks. Such a coincidence that we avoided it until after thanksgiving
 
steklo
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

meat0918: Such a coincidence that we avoided it until after thanksgiving


and election day....lots of folks gathered for that too.

and even if they did wear masks, I bet they used their hands on the door handles, the pens/screens to vote with etc.

Now, its Christmas present shopping season and once again, no masks people not social distancing, washing hands. etc.

we're doomed.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It feels ironic that I am part of the minority doing the right thing, but I don't have any grandmas to kill.
 
BigChad
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Pete, meet Repeat...
 
dothemath
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
In order to get Trump to take the vaccine they had to crush it into a powder and sprinkle it on a pair of Ivankas dirty panties.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

BigChad: Pete, meet Repeat...


Repeats are fine for PSAs.
 
steklo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

dothemath: In order to get Trump to take the vaccine they had to crush it into a powder and sprinkle it on a pair of Ivankas dirty panties.


I hope that makes it to Pornhub.
 
steklo
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BigChad: Pete, meet Repeat...

Repeats are fine for PSAs.


It's not a PSA unless the logo appears.

A message brought to you by PSA Lovers and your local Ad Council.

Fark user image
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Well, grandma is either gonna get run over by a reindeer, or get killed by covid.  It's not up to me, it's just tradition.  Now shuddap, grandma, and get busy deciding!!!!
 
waxbeans
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Killing off grandma and getting the house will pay for a sweet new F-150.

Too bad grandma already reverse mortgaged the house to Magnum PI.


🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😂😂🤣😂🤣🥃😷
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

steklo: meat0918: Such a coincidence that we avoided it until after thanksgiving

and election day....lots of folks gathered for that too.

and even if they did wear masks, I bet they used their hands on the door handles, the pens/screens to vote with etc.

Now, its Christmas present shopping season and once again, no masks people not social distancing, washing hands. etc.

we're doomed.


You're being callous.

Yes, a lot of people are doomed and don't even know it yet.  Something like 3500 to 4500 of them every day for weeks.

/equating masked lines of people with unmasked gatherings is serious false equivalence.  Masks aren't flawless, but they're a hell of a lot safer and a lot more people would die if Trump stayed in office.
 
sxacho [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Let's eat grandma.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

sxacho: Let's eat grandma.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Sweet inheritance money
 
I sound fat
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
We have a brand new, more communicable strain because we have tried to hide from this virus, giving it time to mutate in its life cycle.

This WILL continue until we stop trying to hide from it.

Id say you heard if here first, but ive been saying it up here for half a year.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
My Gift is So good you will Die when you get it.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Man that Gift is Sick!
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

mjjt: Personal experience is only way these people will be convinced


Nope.

They become immune kill off the weak, and prove they are superior

I know two coworkers who got sick. They think of it as no big deal and refuse to wear masks now since they think they are immune
 
Smelly Pirate Hooker [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
ALL MY GRAMMAS AND GRAMPAS ARE ALREADY DEAD!

Take that, COVID!
 
Koodz
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

I sound fat: We have a brand new, more communicable strain because we have tried to hide from this virus, giving it time to mutate in its life cycle.

This WILL continue until we stop trying to hide from it.

Id say you heard if here first, but ive been saying it up here for half a year.


Glad to hear you recovered from the case you intentionally contracted.

Wait, you didn't do that? You want me to do that for you?

Nope.
 
steklo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

weddingsinger: if Trump stayed in office.


One can blame whomever they wish. I don't care who was in the oval office when this happened. The results would've been the same.

the government was too slow to respond when the first cases hit the US from China.

By the time someone boarded the plane to the US, it was too late.

It will be interesting to see how Mr Biden takes control of this.  We'll find out, soon enough.
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Those are definitely not my plans....my Grandmother lives in a retirement home, and they are on full lockdown.

I'll see her after visiting my parents...which means I will call her from outside and she can see me through her window.
 
Pinner
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: ALL MY GRAMMAS AND GRAMPAS ARE ALREADY DEAD!

Take that, COVID!


Well, no licking other people's grandparents for you, got that?
 
The_Sponge [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: Sweet inheritance money


Lulz.

But to be honest, whatever I received when they passed away.....I would give it back Just to see them one more time.

fark....I am outside and it still feels dusty.

*Sniff*
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: ALL MY GRAMMAS AND GRAMPAS ARE ALREADY DEAD!

Take that, COVID!


Either you or your parents are the gandparents now. Lines of succession are clear
 
gunsmack [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
A lot of people are stupid. Stupid people get non-stupid people killed.

/ this won't end well
// if it ends
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
How many of these preachy things do we need in the Main section per day?

Oh, wait, all of them; must blame/must condescend for internet points
 
NuclearPenguins [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

chrisclarkux: How many of these preachy things do we need in the Main section per day?

Oh, wait, all of them; must blame/must condescend for internet points


You'll get over it.
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Since Thanksgiving the numbers in our county have gone up drastically. Prior to then we had roughly four new cases a week with just six deaths since March with around four-hundred total cases.

After that Thursday we have had over two-hundred-fifty new cases and ten deaths.

Most days have been over ten new cases with one day breaking forty.

The mayor, police chief and sheriff have all stated they will not enforce Tater's mask mandate. The biggest days have always been a few days after some local store had a holiday open house. Figuring the 28th will be another 40+ day.

Have not been in a local store for over a month as a result. Staying in the house with the canines until the day I go back to work.
 
lolmao500 [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flucto: She knows what she did.


Yeah she forced us into this hellish world against our will because she was horny one night.
 
MIRV888
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
My Grandma got killed by a reindeer walking home from my house.......
 
TheFoz [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Smelly Pirate Hooker: ALL MY GRAMMAS AND GRAMPAS ARE ALREADY DEAD!

Take that, COVID!


Ditto.

Though if I can kill off both parents and the in-laws I'm looking at a lot of blackjack and hookers..

/omg I'm kidding
//yes I have a terrible sense of humor
///I was told there are always 3
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

I sound fat: We have a brand new, more communicable strain because we have tried to hide from this virus, giving it time to mutate in its life cycle.


A good friend of mine is the head epidemiologist at the Correspondence College of Tampa, and he told me this very same thing.  Then he said "Be back in an hour, Dr. Steel" because he is also my limo driver.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

steklo: weddingsinger: if Trump stayed in office.

One can blame whomever they wish. I don't care who was in the oval office when this happened. The results would've been the same.

the government was too slow to respond when the first cases hit the US from China.

By the time someone boarded the plane to the US, it was too late.

It will be interesting to see how Mr Biden takes control of this.  We'll find out, soon enough.


lol

Anyone else in office wouldn't have quit and then actively undermined the state responses and helped spread disinformation.

He gets people killed.
 
thisisyourbrainonFark
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

dothemath: In order to get Trump to take the vaccine they had to crush it into a powder and sprinkle it on a pair of Ivankas dirty panties.


pics.me.meView Full Size
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: BigChad: Pete, meet Repeat...

Repeats are fine for PSAs.


I thought he was talking about the behavior - Christmas behavior is just like Thanksgiving behavior.
 
williesleg
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm gonna go burn and loot, and attend a rally! Those are covid-free zones!
 
steklo
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

williesleg: I'm gonna go burn and loot,


If I were you, I would loot the local company that makes/sells masks.

or break into the local Fed-Ex warehouse and get some vaccine for you and your family.
 
weddingsinger [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

williesleg: I'm gonna go burn and loot, and attend a rally! Those are covid-free zones!


When did you join the Boogaloo Boys?
 
steklo
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

williesleg: I'm gonna go burn and loot, and attend a rally! Those are covid-free zones!


Paleface - Burn and Rob
Youtube HfIMiLwWQFE
 
buravirgil
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: Killing off grandma and getting the house will pay for a sweet new F-150.

Too bad grandma already reverse mortgaged the house to Magnum PI.


It was a duplex and one half leased by a sting operation of Blue Bloods.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

buravirgil: Rapmaster2000: Killing off grandma and getting the house will pay for a sweet new F-150.

Too bad grandma already reverse mortgaged the house to Magnum PI.

It was a duplex and one half leased by a sting operation of Blue Bloods.


Sounds pretty sweet.  Do you think Donnie and Marky Mark still keep in touch with The Funky Bunch?
 
buravirgil
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

dothemath: In order to get Trump to take the vaccine they had to crush it into a powder and sprinkle it on a pair of Ivankas dirty panties.



Navalny says Russian officer admits putting poison in underwearGuardian
 
Pinner
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
All kidding aside, we're actually concerned about mrs Ps parents. Her mom is in very ill health, barely gets around. They say they're being careful, but invite mrs Ps brother's fam over all the time. Mouthbreather bro in law, "covid ain't gonna git us" type. His kids' instagram has tons of maskless party pics on it, etc.
They have the Morman, "Oh, it's god's will" thing going on. Sad.

I've been hinting at the fact that if she gets that Covid phone call from her parents, she'll have to keep her head on straight and not wish death upon her brother. She will NEVER let him live that down if her mom passes due to his family's recklessness. Evar.
Two in the thoughts, one in the prayers.
 
Displayed 48 of 48 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More funny for your money.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.