(Law and Crime)   Ghislaine Maxwell: you can trust me not to flee, after all I am a married woman and have a husband in the US. Prosecutors: The Husband you don't propose to live with, didn't want to publicly acknowledge the marriage and you said you are divorcing?   (lawandcrime.com) divider line
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
She seems nice.
 
Kubo [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Any request she makes should be met with "She sold kids bodies' for profit. She can sit in that cell until it's time for trial."
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I read that in Chalmer's voice.
 
Atomic Jonb [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trust her not to flee?  Wasn't she in hiding when they caught her?
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Atomic Jonb: Trust her not to flee?  Wasn't she in hiding when they caught her?


With her cell phone wrapped in aluminum foil.
 
6nome
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: She seems nice.


I bet she's kinky.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: SpectroBoy: She seems nice.

I bet she's kinky.


Her kinks I would be willing to shame.
 
Fasces Breaker
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give the evidence against Prince Andrew, Leslie Wexner, and whoever else would be fun to publicly flog. Maybe then we only feed you to the dogs and not let the victims take turns beating you with spiked bats.
 
Hell Poodle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How old is her secret husband?
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Trump will pardon her
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

6nome: SpectroBoy: She seems nice.

I bet she's kinky.


According to court documents, she is.
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is she married to Roman Polanski?
 
covfefe [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
wage0048
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Solution: White phosphorus bracelets strapped to her ankles.  If she goes beyond a certain perimeter from her house, one of them goes off.  If anyone attempts to remove one of them without properly disarming them both, the other one goes off.
 
mrspeacock [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dionysusaur: 6nome: SpectroBoy: She seems nice.

I bet she's kinky.

Her kinks I would be willing to shame.


Yeah, she's kinky alright...

"Let's party with a few of my friends as well."

/Seat over there
 
johnny queso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
has she mentioned that she's rich?

that's usually the key.
 
Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pats_Cloth_Coat: Trump will pardon her


That would require her to give up what she knows about him, so no.
 
Laobaojun [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Pats_Cloth_Coat: Trump will pardon her

That would require her to give up what she knows about him, so no.


I am sure Dershowitz is against that.
 
KidKorporate
‘’ 1 hour ago  

wage0048: Solution: White phosphorus bracelets strapped to her ankles.  If she goes beyond a certain perimeter from her house, one of them goes off.  If anyone attempts to remove one of them without properly disarming them both, the other one goes off.


Also, they just randomly go off.
 
MikeyFuccon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Where would she even go, I want to know?

I would have had her held without bail for a different reason---her own protection, including from herself. The US doesn't have an extradition treaty with Hell.
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Pats_Cloth_Coat: Trump will pardon her

That would require her to give up what she knows about him, so no.


She'll be on the next plane to Paris
 
Pats_Cloth_Coat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Laobaojun: Incontinent_dog_and_monkey_rodeo: Pats_Cloth_Coat: Trump will pardon her

That would require her to give up what she knows about him, so no.

I am sure Dershowitz is against that.


Did you rtfa?

Same reason they don't want to give her bail, he needn't care
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If they released her, she'd be on the first Virgin flight out of town.
 
orbister
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Kubo: Any request she makes should be met with "She sold kids bodies' for profit. She can sit in that cell until it's time for trial."


Why bother with a trial if you are going to base your actions now on her "guilt"?
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

orbister: Kubo: Any request she makes should be met with "She sold kids bodies' for profit. She can sit in that cell until it's time for trial."

Why bother with a trial if you are going to base your actions now on her "guilt"?


To have the evidence brought forward, to have the victims say their peace, and to formally pronounce guilt. You cannot be saying you don't think she is a flight risk, right? That the moment she makes bail some asshole is going to run her down with a Brink's truck and back over her 5 times? Keeping her where she is, keeping positive tabs on her, and keeping her alive to testify is paramount. As long as she isn't treated cruelly, it isn't amoral to keep her where she is in the meantime, at least no more than the hundreds of thousands of poor people who can't make bail anyhow.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

KidKorporate: wage0048: Solution: White phosphorus bracelets strapped to her ankles.  If she goes beyond a certain perimeter from her house, one of them goes off.  If anyone attempts to remove one of them without properly disarming them both, the other one goes off.

Also, they just randomly go off.


Also, also, they are poorly made and burn unevenly for an inordinate amount of agonizing time, sputtering and throwing off great globs of sticky, burning phosphorus just everywhere.
 
thorpe [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Your Honor, gimme 3 steps"
 
Random Companion
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Why couldn't she just tell them that if she dies in a cage, she loses a bet?
 
wage0048
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Also, also, they are poorly made and burn unevenly for an inordinate amount of agonizing time, sputtering and throwing off great globs of sticky, burning phosphorus just everywhere.


I'm....okay with this.  All of this.  f*cking pedophile-enabling coont deserves to suffer.
 
gbv23
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i.imgur.comView Full Size
 
TheGreatGazoo
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Why isn't there an extradition treaty with France?

You'd think that there would be one between the US and the EU...
 
beany
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: orbister: Kubo: Any request she makes should be met with "She sold kids bodies' for profit. She can sit in that cell until it's time for trial."

Why bother with a trial if you are going to base your actions now on her "guilt"?

To have the evidence brought forward, to have the victims say their peace, and to formally pronounce guilt. You cannot be saying you don't think she is a flight risk, right? That the moment she makes bail some asshole is going to run her down with a Brink's truck and back over her 5 times? Keeping her where she is, keeping positive tabs on her, and keeping her alive to testify is paramount. As long as she isn't treated cruelly, it isn't amoral to keep her where she is in the meantime, at least no more than the hundreds of thousands of poor people who can't make bail anyhow.


She's a flight risk, yes -- for the reasons laid out in the article. But not because we can assume she's guilty of the charges before she's tried & convicted. That's what the trial's for. Otherwise, why grant bail to any defendant?
 
Chinesenookiefactory
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
orbister
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: orbister: Kubo: Any request she makes should be met with "She sold kids bodies' for profit. She can sit in that cell until it's time for trial."

Why bother with a trial if you are going to base your actions now on her "guilt"?

To have the evidence brought forward, to have the victims say their peace, and to formally pronounce guilt.


Ah, the Soviet show trial model. I prefer the version which brings evidence forward, allows the accused a full defence and then determines guilt on the basis of evidence presented.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
She hasn't slammed her head backwards onto 10 bullets yet?
 
TheBlackrose
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Definitely like that the US Attorney keeps referring to her as "Ms. Maxwell" despite the fact that she's married, just to really turn that knife in about the whole secret husband bit.
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
At some point she should have realized she was done.  Get on a boat and get off in different countries until a you find one without extradition.

She has the money to do this and live very comfortably.  They really do believe that laws are only for the poors.
 
orbister
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

TheBlackrose: Definitely like that the US Attorney keeps referring to her as "Ms. Maxwell" despite the fact that she's married


In other shock news, women have been allowed to leave the kitchen for some years now.
 
crackpancake
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Kubo: Any request she makes should be met with "She sold kids bodies' for profit. She can sit in that cell until it's time for trial."


I would enjoy watching her play with some underfed dogs...

cdn.vox-cdn.comView Full Size
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TheGreatGazoo: Why isn't there an extradition treaty with France?

You'd think that there would be one between the US and the EU...


IIRC because we still have the death penalty and they don't do extradition treaties with backwards barbarian legal systems
 
