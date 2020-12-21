 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NPR)   It's only taken 32 years, but US finally ready to charge bombmaker for attack on Pan Am flight 103 that went down over Lockerbie, Scotland   (npr.org) divider line
12
    More: Interesting  
•       •       •

510 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 9:13 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



12 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is planting land mines everywhere still OK?

/asking for a friend
 
lurkey [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Angershart The Clown will claim the victory where Muller (lead US investigator for the bombing) failed.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think I still have this issue of Weekly Reader. Between Back to the Future and Lockerbie, I'm just now getting over my fear of Libyans.
 
Call the Guy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The U. S. blew up their whole country. Bygones?
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Is planting land mines everywhere still OK?

/asking for a friend


Careful you don't cut yourself on that edge.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

lurkey: Angershart The Clown will claim the victory where Muller (lead US investigator for the bombing) failed.


Living rent free in your head.
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
A friend of mine died on that plane.
 
gar1013 [BareFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Call the Guy: The U. S. blew up their whole country. Bygones?


The Libyans helped us by firing their anti aircraft cannons straight up.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Spawn_of_Cthulhu: A friend of mine died on that plane.


Now I feel bad.  I remember when it happened pretty vividly, and it was horrible.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

gar1013: Call the Guy: The U. S. blew up their whole country. Bygones?

The Libyans helped us by firing their anti aircraft cannons straight up.


That was one for the AEGIS!
 
Spawn_of_Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: Spawn_of_Cthulhu: A friend of mine died on that plane.

Now I feel bad.  I remember when it happened pretty vividly, and it was horrible.


Honestly it was so long ago I hardly remember her.  We were in Girl Scouts or Brownies together as children, and she died when we were in college, coming home from a semester abroad. There's a memorial garden to her in front of the public library.
She had an identical twin.  Send your goodwill toward her, I'm sure she has never gotten over it.
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: gar1013: Call the Guy: The U. S. blew up their whole country. Bygones?

The Libyans helped us by firing their anti aircraft cannons straight up.

That was one for the AEGIS!


Ugh, the sea/shore interface really farked with the early baselines.
 
Displayed 12 of 12 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.