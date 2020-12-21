 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(WGNTV Chicago)   She's my little Latina-Irish Viking and it's in our blood. He picked the wrong house   (wgntv.com) divider line
36
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1881 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 2:10 PM (47 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



36 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
static01.nyt.comView Full Size
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

beezeltown: [static01.nyt.com image 600x400]


That's exactly what I thought of:
media1.giphy.comView Full Size


img.buzzfeed.comView Full Size
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.
 
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Better intimidation factor:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.


I have an old sledge hammer handle. The sledge fell out but a significant chip of the base still protrudes. Long as a baseball, hella lot more heft.

Of course, like a reasonable human being, I hope I never have to use it on anyone.
 
Rapmaster2000 [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
How about we shorten that to "She's my Latina leprechaun."
 
Wenchmaster
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.


TFA says her father was actually out buying her a throwing axe when this happened.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
'"I was buying her a throwing ax," Paul Lincoln said ... '

Parenting is becoming easier than ever.
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Latina-Irish

Aka dynamite wrapped in barbed wire!
 
big pig peaches
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.


Why just the handle? Wouldn't a complete axe hurt more?
 
guestguy
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Man...Jehovah's Witnesses are getting really aggressive.
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 39 minutes ago  
Good for her. I enjoy reading about kids who get the best of burglars.

Thankfully they didn't live in a state further north or there would have been public outcry that the scumbag deserved to break in so he could feed his family drug habit.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Combustion: beezeltown: [static01.nyt.com image 600x400]

That's exactly what I thought of:
[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]

[img.buzzfeed.com image 360x201] [View Full Size image _x_]


I laughed so hard for that whole fight, gave myself the hiccups.
 
true okie doke
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Combustion:

What movie is that? I've seen it and can't recall and it's driving me crazy.
 
bughunter [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
She looks like my niece.

img.particlenews.comView Full Size


Morgan will kick your ass, too.  Well, she's 22 now.

/6-1 and 200lb
//crew at Sac State
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Married to a red headed Puerto Rican so I can vouch for the potential wrath that could be unleashed...
 
Officer Collins
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Good for her. I enjoy reading about kids who get the best of burglars.

Thankfully they didn't live in a state further north or there would have been public outcry that the scumbag deserved to break in so he could feed his family drug habit.


Have you ever seen the movie, Home Alone?

I bet you'll like it. It's about a boy to gets the best of burglars.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Wenchmaster: Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.

TFA says her father was actually out buying her a throwing axe when this happened.


Conversations around the dinner table in that house must be ... interesting.
 
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Reminds me of when George Harrison was attacked in his home by a crazed fan.  His wife Olivia beat the crap out of the attacker, including knocking him out cold with a table lamp.  Tom Petty sent George a get-well message, saying "Aren't you glad you married a Mexican girl?"
 
TxRabbit
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Darth Stewie Wonder Woman!
Youtube uKGt4sCBNos
 
Albert911emt [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
"Surprising because it's a really quiet neighborhood," neighbor Paula Corral told KTXL. "We just don't have those kind of things here. Now we're locking our door."


Meaning, you weren't locking it before?

Good thing they got the daughter there to protect the house, because dad sounds useless.
 
Magorn [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Boojum2k: Latina-Irish

Aka dynamite wrapped in barbed wire!


In six or seven years she is going to give some unsuspecting college freshman boy or girl the most terrifying 6 months of their entire life, that they look back on fondly for the rest o their lives
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

xxBirdMadGirlxx: Wenchmaster: Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.

TFA says her father was actually out buying her a throwing axe when this happened.

Conversations around the dinner table in that house must be ... interesting.


"Daughter, what is best in life?"
 
Doctoral Candidate Zaius
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

steklo: Doctoral Candidate Zaius: Good for her. I enjoy reading about kids who get the best of burglars.

Thankfully they didn't live in a state further north or there would have been public outcry that the scumbag deserved to break in so he could feed his family drug habit.

Have you ever seen the movie, Home Alone?

I bet you'll like it. It's about a boy to gets the best of burglars.


The second one was the best one. That nice orange man gave Kevin directions.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"Latina-Irish-Viking". sounds like a wanna be white latino.  Or a white dad thinking his daughter will get props for being almost white.

I doubt the dad or any of that family has been to Ireland or any Nordic country.  And the only Mexico they have seen is a border town.
 
theflatline [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

guestguy: xxBirdMadGirlxx: Wenchmaster: Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.

TFA says her father was actually out buying her a throwing axe when this happened.

Conversations around the dinner table in that house must be ... interesting.

"Daughter, what is best in life?"


looking at that picture at both her and the dad

"To eat all the twinkies, ho hos, donuts, and hamurgers, and then when I sit down to hear the lamentations of the sofa springs".
 
Izo
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Albert911emt: "Surprising because it's a really quiet neighborhood," neighbor Paula Corral told KTXL. "We just don't have those kind of things here. Now we're locking our door."


Meaning, you weren't locking it before?
Good thing they got the daughter there to protect the house, because dad sounds useless.


No, it was the neighbor who just got a clue.  Just because your neighborhood is 'quiet' and seems safe, doesn't mean it is  or is going to stay that way.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.

Why just the handle? Wouldn't a complete axe hurt more?


Never cut kindling, huh? If you sink the axe head in the wrong place it may get stuck and then you're wasting time and energy trying to wrestle it free.

Besides, who wants to spend the next two days scrubbing burglar out of the carpet?
 
RedWineBuzz
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

I dont think the Viking part is accurate. She would have missed the door completely with that kick.
 
Insain2
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Just reminds me of the lil gal in Montana that Shot the intruder, killed him too!!!!

Dad says he taught her everything about hunting......I think stalking would have been a better word for it........I'm also surprised the cops did t find him gutted & hanging by his feet......
 
1funguy
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

big pig peaches: Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.

Why just the handle? Wouldn't a complete axe hurt more?


Too much aiming.

And if you are using an ax handle, teach her to hit long, flat, hard bones. Forearms, shins, collarbones, skull. Hard to protect, maximum pain, even tough guys feel that. Use the flat end of the handle for thrusting into soft tissue that becomes exposed when the assailant bends or twists from the hard bone smacks. Throat, kidney, abdomen are usually covered with less material than groin.
Have her finishing move be a ball point pen follow up for thrusting repeatedly in eyes, throat, inner arms and legs when exposed.

Oh yes! Take the cap off the ball point pen first!
We're not animals...
 
Boojum2k [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

1funguy: big pig peaches: Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.

Why just the handle? Wouldn't a complete axe hurt more?

Too much aiming.

And if you are using an ax handle, teach her to hit long, flat, hard bones. Forearms, shins, collarbones, skull. Hard to protect, maximum pain, even tough guys feel that. Use the flat end of the handle for thrusting into soft tissue that becomes exposed when the assailant bends or twists from the hard bone smacks. Throat, kidney, abdomen are usually covered with less material than groin.
Have her finishing move be a ball point pen follow up for thrusting repeatedly in eyes, throat, inner arms and legs when exposed.

Oh yes! Take the cap off the ball point pen first!
We're not animals...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.


I prefer the heavy end of a 21 oz, 2 piece pool cue
 
I Swear I'll Jump
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
His excuse? "I was out buying her a throwing axe."
Okay, we'll let it go this time.

All my dad did was give me a Bruce Tegner women's self defense book. Yes, I did have to kick some ass. Had a picked-on little brother, you know.
 
yet_another_wumpus
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Mollari: Buy her an axe handle it'll hurt more than a baseball bat,

Sand wedge works too.


Attach a proper viking head to that axe handle:

Review: Danish War Axe by Arms & Armor - Cuts like a polesword (technical term :p)
Youtube rHRt4nDfknI


Matt Easton also has a review of a higher end Dane Axe, with the steel edge welded to the rest of the head.  Apparently both methods (all one part and the welded type) were historically made.
 
Displayed 36 of 36 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Total access
Total knowledge
Total Fark

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.