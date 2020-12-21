 Skip to content
(The Sun)   It's possible to make a lot of money talking dirty to men in an English accent. Looks like it's time for Dick Van Dyke to come out of retirement (possible nsfw content on page)   (thesun.co.uk) divider line
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Chim chiminey govnah
 
UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I wonder if anyone needed a translation...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin'sHero [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not with Brexit you can't.
 
blazemongr
‘’ 1 hour ago  
clicks link, looks at photos

Yeah, that's what they're interested in -- your accent.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yeah. It's totally the English accent that's doing it.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The lesbian strap on domme Dyke Van Dick is raking it in
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Me bloke ain't woke ... yet
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


"Er, did you want to come back, to my place?"
"Sure, why not?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
But the "downside of being a hot girl", she said, is that blokes "just want to have sex right away".

Don't kid yourself sweetie. Us blokes want to have sex right away with just about any girl.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She's thicc-hot too, and "exotic", so she's kind of a triple threat there with the accent and all.  But I doubt she'd be as popular as she is without a livechat so that folks can see they aren't getting catfished by a lisping dude or a granny hausfrau.  I mean, if you like Kardashian, this girls got that in spades, and we can all see how much Kim has made on her comeback tour.
 
unchellmatt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Yank perverts"??

Well, I mean who does she think sh*.... OK yeah, she pretty much nailed it.
 
Nurglitch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
media1.tenor.comView Full Size
 
KingBiefWhistle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I was very disappointed to discover the British English Text-to-speech option for Google Mapsnow  truncates all directions. I want my soulless-yet-saucy AI voice giving me driving directions dammit
 
pounddawg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Back in the 50's, a man walked into a Hollywood agent's office. He told the agent that he wanted to be a big star and that he wanted the agent to represent him. The agent asked the man's name, to which he proudly replied, "Penis Van Lesbian." Taken aback, the agent said, "If you want to be a big star, you will have to change your name." The man, somewhat offended, told the agent, "The Van Lesbian name goes back centuries and I am very proud of my name! I will never change my name! Ever!" "Then I won't be able to represent you." Said the agent. "Then good day to you, sir!" The man yelled as he stormed out of the office.
Five years later, the agent received a letter along with a check for $50,000, written out to him. He wondered if it was sent to him by mistake until he read the letter.
The letter said,
Dear Sir, Five years ago, I came into your office wanting to become an actor in Hollywood and you told me I needed to change my name. Determined to make it with my God-given birth name, I refused. You told me I would never make it in Hollywood with a name like Penis Van Lesbian. After I left your office, I thought about what you said. I decided you were right. I had to change my name. I had too much pride to return to your office, so I signed with another agent. I would never have made it without changing my name, so the enclosed check is a token of my appreciation. Thank you for your advice..
Sincerely,
Dick Van Dyke
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Yikes. Just saw her IG. That's a lot of plastic going on there.

The ridiculous camel toe had to be blurred.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nurglitch: [media1.tenor.com image 244x150] [View Full Size image _x_]


Right? I mean I don't know what go thrown in that melting pot, but I hope they wrote the recipe down somewhere... African, Indian, maybe some SE Asian? Not sure but got-tam nature, you scary-good!
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 400x503]

Yikes. Just saw her IG. That's a lot of plastic going on there.

The ridiculous camel toe had to be blurred.


"Oh, Pikachu. Look at what they did to my boy. Look at how they massacred him. His head's all swelled up and misshapen."
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Oy, jam yer banger bollocks-deep in me sopping minge mash!"
 
steklo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The ridiculous camel toe


No such thing. Camel toe is never ridiculous.
 
jim32rr [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The ridiculous camel toe

No such thing. Camel toe is never ridiculous.


The toe knows
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: The ridiculous camel toe

No such thing. Camel toe is never ridiculous.


You wouldn't think. She had to have spent a few minutes with some sort of tool to insert her outfit that far into her vulva.
 
maumau the flakcatcher
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: "Oy, jam yer banger bollocks-deep in me sopping minge mash!"


Aand there goes my coffee.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

maumau the flakcatcher: guestguy: "Oy, jam yer banger bollocks-deep in me sopping minge mash!"

Aand there goes my coffee.


i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
When bad accents are dragged up for yocks, Dick Van Dyke's cockney is always at the head of the list. Never Laurence Olivier's bad Southern accent as Big Daddy. Olivier's was worse. Far worse. I guess it's due to the size of the audience. A TV version of Cat on the Hot Tin Roof is never going to compete with Mary Poppins.
 
Thosw [BareFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Nigella Talks Dirty
Youtube RtS2Ikk7A9I
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Blimey, she has huge tracts of land.  If you know what I mean.  Eh, eh?
 
Rereading TekWar [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Like the popular phone line in "The Wild Child"?
I hope this isn't too vulgar for Fark, the film was rated PG-13.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Which English accent? There about 157 (seriously I gave a presentation in London once to a rooom of 50 people, 5 guys from France - who you could identify immediately because they all looked like they'd just smelled a fart - and 45 people from all over the Uk.  There were 44 different accents in the room - not including my own).

A thick Newcastle accent (which I can only understand because of Jimmy Nail and Spender) is indistiguishable from a foreign language and would only work on a phone sex line in Newcastle.


/English accent? No.
//Scottish accent, I'll be in my bunk
///Irish accent - didn't make it to the bunk
 
ObscureNameHere
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Subby: British accents are a plus.    I mean, we know that no one would make any money with , say , an Australian accent.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

ObscureNameHere: Subby: British accents are a plus.    I mean, we know that no one would make any money with , say , an Australian accent.


Or worse, a Kiwi accent
 
Rereading TekWar [TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Mollari: ///Irish accent - didn't make it to the bunk


What sort of Irish accent? Dublin, Craggy Island, Belfast, Limerick? 

How they get so many accents on a wee island with fewer people than L.A. County is beyond me.
 
Mollari [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Rereading TekWar: Mollari: ///Irish accent - didn't make it to the bunk

What sort of Irish accent? Dublin, Craggy Island, Belfast, Limerick? 

How they get so many accents on a wee island with fewer people than L.A. County is beyond me.


Yes
 
rnatalie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

steklo: [Fark user image 456x263]

"Er, did you want to come back, to my place?"
"Sure, why not?


I am no longer infected.
 
