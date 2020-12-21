 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Pix11)   "A humble man, he needed to be coaxed, but eventually, slowly drove his truck down the road while children and adults held up signs, screamed his name, honked their horns, and rang bells"   (pix11.com) divider line
13
    More: Hero  
•       •       •

1217 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 9:25 AM (55 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
UPS used to be a great company to work for, before Wall Street took them over.  They still have some good people, though.
 
Irving Maimway [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Marcus Aurelius: UPS used to be a great company to work for, before Wall Street took them over.  They still have some good people, though.


They're heavily unionized. I know that has to help.
 
asciibaron
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
this story again?
 
The Pope of Manwich Village
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
What can town do for you?
 
a_room_with_a_moose [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: UPS used to be a great company to work for, before Wall Street took them over.  They still have some good people, though.


They've done well by my little brother. Started as a part-timer loading planes, and promoted him up. They even paid for him to go to community college for a couple of years.
 
Moosedick Gladys Greengroin [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
I wanna race the truck!
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
mute_ants
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Marcus Aurelius: UPS used to be a great company to work for, before Wall Street took them over.  They still have some good people, though.

They're heavily unionized. I know that has to help.


They've had the union heads bought and paid for for years. The only difference between your average UPS employee and the ones at Amazon facilities is that UPS dangles that driver uniform(with it's 6 figure salary) in front of people in exchange for them literally breaking themselves. UPS never even lets you see the majority of its employees, leaving the general public with the assumption that they're all drivers
 
holdmybones
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Marcus Aurelius: UPS used to be a great company to work for, before Wall Street took them over.  They still have some good people, though.


My dad worked there for 30 years starting in the 70s. You're spot on.

The strike year was difficult, but the man was able to retire at 55 with a pension. Hard to find anyone who worked for the same employer for 30 years anymore and a pension is probably even more rare.
 
WhackingDay [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Hey, will you look at that, some Americans still have hearts.

/I know, I know, most probably voted Trump, let me have the moment
 
yomrfark
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
He then slaughtered them all.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Irving Maimway: Marcus Aurelius: UPS used to be a great company to work for, before Wall Street took them over.  They still have some good people, though.

They're heavily unionized. I know that has to help.


My brother worked for them for long enough to retire, so I have an in depth blow by blow.  Funny thing is, not he's retired, he HATES the Teamsters union.  The one that got him all his benefits.  And it's because corporations ruin everything, left to their own devices.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
NOW he's retired....
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Poor guy, weeping because he realizes how late he's gonna be getting home.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.