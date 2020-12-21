 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Hill)   As it turns out a public health request to not travel has failed to prevent millions of Americans traveling for Christmas. Who could have predicted this?   (thehill.com) divider line
32
    More: Obvious  
•       •       •

461 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 11:58 AM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



32 Comments     (+0 »)
 
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Worked well last time there was a request. Those with this mentality don't get covid after the 25th, will get a 3rd chance when drinking the night away on the 31st.
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
anyone with any brains,
one year ago.
 
edmo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All of Fark

/except that one guy
 
patrick767
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The pandemic has been great for showing just how disgustingly selfish so many Americans are.
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DogParkSniper
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I used hear people screech "But we can't live like this!" I used to try debating them. After losing an uncle to Covid last week, and my wife's ER losing a doctor last night, I've quit doing that.

Now I just hold the line at: I don't care, and you'll get the fark over it.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And every death this causes will be the fault of the pandemic denying Republican party.
 
deadsanta
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My mother's already in our quarantine circle, for months now, and my sister just got a negative covid test, as did my 6 yo son, so we're good to go.  Now, if one of us has the virus, Ok, we just contributed to the problem, but short of total individual isolation I don't think there's much more we can do to be safe during or after pandemic.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: And every death this causes will be the fault of the pandemic denying Republican party.


Republicans like to have control over the lives of women's naughty bits.

Other lives: not so much.
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Come on now, we have been assured by some Covidiots here on fark that this is all just fear mongering and it is not that bad. It clearly is a (((Soros))) funded Democratic and media hoax to make their hero the great and powerful Trump look bad.

I am sure one of the defenders will be here shortly to tell us that it is not that bad and that any prediction as to infections; hospitalizations; and/or deaths is clearly wrong and over blown. They really wanted their million of infections when we were in the early spring of 2020 and if they can't have them all predictions are wrong.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The problem is the same as ever was: this disease just isn't deadly enough for millions of people to take it seriously.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: The problem is the same as ever was: this disease just isn't deadly enough for millions of people to take it seriously.


"I don't personally know anyone impacted so it's not a big deal." sums it up.
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, my dumbass niece is flying to So Cal for Christmas. You know, the place where covid cases are out of control. And she's about as far from a Trumper as you can get. Well, other than the whole lack of personal responsibility thing.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

deadsanta: My mother's already in our quarantine circle, for months now, and my sister just got a negative covid test, as did my 6 yo son, so we're good to go.  Now, if one of us has the virus, Ok, we just contributed to the problem, but short of total individual isolation I don't think there's much more we can do to be safe during or after pandemic.


A negative covid test doesn't mean jack shiat. If you've had exposure, or go out for any reason, you should act like you're infected and quarantine for the full 14 days.

The failure rate of testing is so bad, you might as well just assume you have it for all intents and purposes.
 
groppet [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I really wish they could find these idiots, the anti maskers and the rest of them and when they get sick they get the end of the line treatment while people that have been doing their best to avoid it but got it from one of these idiots get the front of the line treatment.

/I am over being nice about this
//fark these idiots
///fark them with covid sideways
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Anubislg [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DogParkSniper: When I used hear people screech "But we can't live like this!" I used to try debating them. After losing an uncle to Covid last week, and my wife's ER losing a doctor last night, I've quit doing that.

Now I just hold the line at: I don't care, and you'll get the fark over it.


I'm sorry for your loss.
This sucks.
 
some_beer_drinker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
hey man, it's christmas, maybe the virus can just take a break for a few weeks.
 
bluewave69
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Wanderlusting: The problem is the same as ever was: this disease just isn't deadly enough for millions of people to take it seriously.


well now thanks to the uk the new strain is more infectious, next step is to vaccinate just enough people for reinfection to be the best trait up for selection but not enough for herd immunity. lucky i can't think of a situation that would make the virus being more deadly as killing host faster is not usually a positive trait for virus.

pretty sure that vaccination should be done for all the population in short order not like over a year long period when immunity tapers off after a few months.
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
My wife's mom babysits our kids so there is already cross exposure between our house and her parents house. I'm still vary weary about visiting them on Christmas Day. At least I am scheduled to get vaccinated tomorrow. Though that won't help if I've been infected in the past few days.
 
Wanderlusting [BareFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: Wanderlusting: The problem is the same as ever was: this disease just isn't deadly enough for millions of people to take it seriously.

"I don't personally know anyone impacted so it's not a big deal." sums it up.


The problem is, I take it seriously and I know literally dozens of people who have gotten it - including myself - and we must all be the lucky ones because the worst out of all of us just had a cough for a week and a half and my coworker couldn't taste salt for three weeks.  I likely caught mine at the grocery store, because that's about the only place I've ventured for the last nine months.

Maybe it's a dual edged sword that for most people, it's like a minor cold, but for some, it's deadly. 

I think that's the problem that prevents people from taking it seriously. Nearly everyone in their orbit that gets it, has a minor case of it and those who have a more serious case are too few for it to really register on the personal accountability scale.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I have to travel for work the week after Christmas. I'm trying to do my part by forgoing traveling for the holiday but being forcefully asked to get on a plane and head to SoCal for work. Ain't having to work for a living grand?
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
What?! But they were all "advised"!
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

nogalltogether: I'm still vary weary about visiting them on Christmas Day


Boy, have I got a solution for you!

Don't.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
You know they could have just shut down all air travel and paid the flight crews and airport support staff to all stay home
 
WhippingBoi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

patrick767: The pandemic has been great for showing just how disgustingly selfish so many Americans are.


It's not just Americans.
 
Gumball T Watterson
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Relatives are having a party on the 23rd. I spoke with one last Wednesday who seemed truly upset that I said I would be staying at home that night.

It's the time of year for sharing. I just prefer it not be a virus.
 
LZeitgeist
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Assholes. Every one of them who refuse to be part of the solution. Selfish assholes.
 
bluejeansonfire [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
My girlfriend, a student of science and reason who studied epidemiology in undergrad, said she wanted to visit family for Christmas and was having a hard time deciding if it's the right thing. She said "but it's just not right to not be with your family for the holiday."

I couldn't believe my ears.

America, as a nation, a people, and a culture, is too immature, too selfish, drowning under delusions of exceptionalism, to be able to approach a pandemic with any reasonable amount of care.
 
nursetim
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
They are making decisions bourne of their heart, not their head.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
NewWorldDan
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My conservative parents (nearly 70 years old) are being semi-responsible.  They're driving back from Arizona instead of flying, so there's that.
 
nogalltogether
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: nogalltogether: I'm still vary weary about visiting them on Christmas Day

Boy, have I got a solution for you!

Don't.


Oh I know.

This has been discussed at length in my house.  I do understand my wife's side in that her mom is already exposed to us every day up to Christmas Eve and will again be exposed the day after as she is our babysitter so that one day doesn't help the exposure. I still don't want to.
 
chrisclarkux
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

nursetim: They are making decisions bourne of their heart, not their head.[Fark user image 425x295]


Careful there - Fark doesn't like to acknowledge the existence of all of that hypocrisy in favor of blaming anyone they disagree with.
 
Displayed 32 of 32 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Use HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.



Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

$10 a month since 19 aught diddly.

learn more | sign up

On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.