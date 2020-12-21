 Skip to content
(Mirror.co.uk)   Woman is planning to name her future kids after "the cast of Harry Potter". OMG, how many children is she going to have?   (mirror.co.uk) divider line
341 clicks; posted to Main » on 21 Dec 2020 at 10:50 AM (1 hour ago)



UberDave [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I don't think having a daughter named "Moaning Myrtle" bode well in high school.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well none of them have really weird names so....oh not the cast, the characters. That's child abuse. Kids have enough shiat to go through without having goofy names. I mean "Harry" and "Ron" are fine but that's probably not what she's going for.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Stoopid lady...should name them Brayden and Chaysen.
 
NikolaiFarkoff [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Clownvehiculus Vaginarus!
 
OldJames
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I've never seen the movies, but I hope nobody is named clown nuts or something like that
 
dothemath
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Im naming mine after all of the terrorists in "Die Hard".
 
BafflerMeal
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I went to a school with a family that kept having boys and named each one after an Apostle. I think ultimately they got to eight.
 
DOCTORD000M
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

beezeltown: Stoopid lady...should name them Brayden and Chaysen.


Greyson and Blakeleigh.
 
raulzero
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
So pretty much the same names as every other kid in England. Tom, Dick and Harry.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
If you feel the need to name something stupid to express yourself, get some pets. Or at the very least make it their middle name.
 
Who'stheBossisNotaFood
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
She is having twins, she loves the books so much why not go with Fred and George. At least those are normal names when taken out of context.
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I looked exactly like Harry Potter in 1990 (complete with glasses).

Why couldn't Rowling have written those books a decade earlier!?
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Mister Buttons: I looked exactly like Harry Potter in 1990 (complete with glasses).

Why couldn't Rowling have written those books a decade earlier!?


Imagine the forehead lightning bolt was a noticeable chicken pox scar instead.
 
Lefrog [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
My nephew's wife name her son Poseidon. Poor kid will be bullied to shiat.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Mundungus?  Severus?  Xenophilius?  Quirinus?  FauxLatinus?

How about Nymphadora?  She hated her own name in character.

Petunia?  Dolores?
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Mugato: If you feel the need to name something stupid to express yourself, get some pets. Or at the very least make it their middle name.


did you just call my cat stupid? not going to slap you with a dueling glove because you are not wrong but come on. what did my cat ever do to you?
 
jtown
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I know a couple friends' kids who were named after sci-fi characters.  By the time they were old enough for anyone to care, normal society had long forgotten the origin of the names.
 
Gunner's Mate First Class Phillip Asshole
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: beezeltown: Stoopid lady...should name them Brayden and Chaysen.

Greyson and Blakeleigh.


I just had to deal with a "Jaxsyn" like come the fark on people he will have to spell his name for the rest of his life.
 
jtown
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

DOCTORD000M: beezeltown: Stoopid lady...should name them Brayden and Chaysen.

Greyson Greighsun and Blakeleigh.


FTFY
 
Subtonic [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Mugato: If you feel the need to name something stupid to express yourself, get some pets. Or at the very least make it their middle name.


My cat 'Get The Fark Out Of The Way' sends his regards.
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

Lefrog: My nephew's wife name her son Poseidon. Poor kid will be bullied to shiat.


Yeah, well let's see who has the last laugh.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chucknasty [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jtown: I know a couple friends' kids who were named after sci-fi characters.  By the time they were old enough for anyone to care, normal society had long forgotten the origin of the names.


I was in a Starbucks and the barista's name was Trinity according to the name tag. I jokingly asked if she was named after the Matrix character. she said yes. I felt very old.
 
stuffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
By the time these kids get old enough. Most people will be asking "Harry Who?".
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

chucknasty: Mugato: If you feel the need to name something stupid to express yourself, get some pets. Or at the very least make it their middle name.

did you just call my cat stupid? not going to slap you with a dueling glove because you are not wrong but come on. what did my cat ever do to you?


No, I'm calling it more responsible to name a pet something like that instead of ruining a human child's life.
 
Colour_out_of_Space
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Who's doing this? "A woman," you say?
STOP THE PRESSES
 
Ambitwistor
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

stuffy: By the time these kids get old enough. Most people will be asking "Harry Who?".


Ha.  It's still oversaturated.  They'll be milking new generations with sequels, prequels, reboots, and side stories until the end of time.
 
Fano [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Better than Khaleesi
 
orbister
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UberDave: I don't think having a daughter named "Moaning Myrtle" bode well in high school.


Truth in advertising. No moans and you get your money back.
 
ParallelUniverseParking [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Fano: Better than Khaleesi


Khaleesi Granger
 
Chevello
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Ways Nature says "Stay away"
 
delysid25
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Neil Cicierega approves 
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dork Gently [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

dothemath: Im naming mine after all of the terrorists in "Die Hard".


"Machine Gun Thug #3"?
 
Natalie Portmanteau [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Mugato: Well none of them have really weird names so....oh not the cast, the characters. That's child abuse. Kids have enough shiat to go through without having goofy names. I mean "Harry" and "Ron" are fine but that's probably not what she's going for.


Some of them are cool. Sirius would be alright. Ollivander will get your kid beaten up regularly.

/I'm going to name my kid Voldemort!
//don't worry, I had a vasectomy.
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: dothemath: Im naming mine after all of the terrorists in "Die Hard".

"Machine Gun Thug #3"?


Yo, his new banger is dope!
 
Farker Soze
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So 2003. Go with Grogu or IG-11.
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Dork Gently: dothemath: Im naming mine after all of the terrorists in "Die Hard".

"Machine Gun Thug #3"?


Thats actually a bad ass fu*king name.
 
guestguy
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
mtv.mtvnimages.comView Full Size
 
sinner4ever
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
My son actually went to school with a Parker Lewis..
Also , there is a kid around here named Aries.I think that is pretty badass.
 
Nobody in Peculiar
‘’ 1 minute ago  

chucknasty: jtown: I know a couple friends' kids who were named after sci-fi characters.  By the time they were old enough for anyone to care, normal society had long forgotten the origin of the names.

I was in a Starbucks and the barista's name was Trinity according to the name tag. I jokingly asked if she was named after the Matrix character. she said yes. I felt very old.


I met a woman named Gaia at an airport. I gave her a copy of Foundations Edge that I had finished earlier.
 
